Migrants Bussed from NYC to Canada for Free After Complaining About Crime Now Returning Because It's Too Cold and SnowyEden ReportsNew York City, NY
Epstein documents to be released, powerful associates' names going publicAlpha TangoNew York City, NY
NYC Streets Become Deadly Scene as 12 People Shot, 2 Fatally, in 15 HoursHamza HayatNew York City, NY
In the 15-Hour Period, 14 People Were Shot In New York, and 2 Of Them Died.Daily DigestNew York City, NY
$1 billion will be spent on housing migrants in New YorkJake WellsNew York City, NY
Related
Rickey Smiley may not have meant what everyone believes about his son Brandon being sacrificed
Did Rickey Smiley really say he sacrificed his son?. Last week Ricky Smiley the host of the Syndicated Rickey Smiley Show announced that his son Brandon Smiley 32 had passed away and the Internet is blowing up not with condolences but criticism. A statement Smiley made related to his son's death has everyone talking but perhaps his comments were taken out of context.
TV Star Found Dead At 34
Actor Cody Longo, known for his appearances in popular shows such as "Days of Our Lives," "Nashville," and "Hollywood Heights," has been found dead at the age of 34. According to reports, Longo was discovered at his home in Austin, Texas on Wednesday, following a wellness check by the police, after concerns were raised by his wife. Longo had not been responding to her throughout the day and she became worried, the family says.
Trophy Hunter is Eaten Alive by Brother of Lion he Shot for an Instagram Post
John Lennon once said “ karma is going to get you”. This is the case of a story that took place in South Africa in which a trophy hunter of Lions was reportedly killed by the brother of a lion he had shot.
A mother and daughter in love with and living with the same man
***This is a true, current, and unfolding story. Stay tuned for updates. Retold with permission***. A mother’s love is a sacred thing. It is unassuming, soulful, deep, and enduring. It seeks nothing in return. It bears all things wanting only that which is good for her kids.
thesource.com
Nia Long Reveals Her Youngest Son Is Having A Hard Time Following Split
In a sit-down interview with New York magazine’s The Cut, actress Nia Long revealed her recent breakup has been hard on her youngest son. Nia admitted she is exhausted by the life change and assuming the roles of both parents to her youngest son. Long says it’s difficult raising her youngest son without his father, Ime Udoka. The 52-year-old actress split from Udoka after he cheated on her with a Boston Celtics employee.
thesource.com
[WATCH] Diddy’s Former Bodyguard Says Snoop Is Lying About His Relationship With Biggie
In an exclusive interview with Art Of Dialogue, former Bad Boy bodyguard Gene Deal calls into question as to why Snoop’s version of his relationship with the Notorious B.I.G. wasn’t privy to the public ntil after his death. “That’s something that sounds good for the media,” he said...
thesource.com
Dave From The Legendary Rap Group De La Soul Has Passed Away
Easily one of my favorite albums of all time. De La Soul is Dead changed the way skits, production and lyrics sounded in hip hop. I felt instant sadness connected to my childhood finding out Dave from De La Soul had passed away. Allhiphop is reporting that one of our...
Amy Robach's Friends Worry Fired 'GMA' Star Is 'Trying To Convince Herself' Relationship With T.J. Holmes Is 'The Real Deal'
Amy Robach is putting on a happy face for the world when it comes to her whirlwind relationship with former co-anchor T.J. Holmes, but those closest to the television personality are concerned their relationship isn't all sunshine and roses after losing their coveted GMA3 gigs. Robach and Holmes have been spotted canoodling on L.A. date nights, all smiles as they begin this new and unexpected chapter of their lives, but pals think the mother-of-two is merely "painting a picture of how happy in love they are."One source spilled the 50-year-old "is still saying this is it… [they’re] the real deal,...
thesource.com
Today in Hip-Hop History: Kanye West Released His ‘College Dropout’ Debut LP 19 Years Ago
On this date in 2004, Def Jam Records through the Roc-A-Fella imprint dropped the debut album of the uber-talented producer/emcee Kanye West properly entitled College Dropout. The LP debuted at number two on the US Billboard 200 chart, selling 441,000 copies during its first week. The five singles that achieved chart success and got him a Grammy award at the 47th Grammy Awards include “Through the Wire” and “Jesus Walks”. The singles “All Falls Down” and “Slow Jamz” charted within the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100, while the Jamie Foxx and Twista feature also charted number one.
