Super Bowl game day recipes, historic happenings, local buzz and more stories about the big gameMike RomanoKansas City, MO
New Details In Arizona Missing Person CaseMCBuckeye, AZ
Fuel Pipeline Leak ShutdowncreteCalifornia State
“MAGA Country!” Store Owners Tirade Against NativesMarcus RingoScottsdale, AZ
15+ Date Ideas in Phoenix ArizonaSadie SmileyPhoenix, AZ
AZFamily
Arizona Department of Education using grants to have armed officers on every campus
J.J. Watt surprised the Pat Tillman Scholars with the news that they will be on the field for the coin toss as the four honorary captains of the Super Bowl. Owner of Phoenix area hat company selling merchandise at WM Phoenix Open.
AZFamily
Why does the PGA have a on-site meteorologist at the WM Phoenix Open?
House fire in central Phoenix consumes home while fire crews contain flames. A house fire in central Phoenix burned its way through most of the home as firefighters work to prevent the fire from spreading to other homes.
AZFamily
Fire engulfs entire house in central Phoenix neighborhood
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Bright orange flames and thick black smoke shot into the sky around 10 a.m. Thursday after a home caught fire near Indian School Road and 20th Street in Phoenix. The situation only got worse from there. Anthony James was taking video of the fire across...
AZFamily
Phoenix police release sketch after skull found on South Mountain
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police have released a composite sketch of what a man may have looked like after a human skull after a hiker found remains at the South Mountain Preserve nearly a month ago. According to authorities, the discovery was made just before 2 p.m. on Saturday,...
AZFamily
Ankle monitor leads police to missing Arizona teen found in Utah man's basement
How to find parking in downtown Phoenix for Super Bowl weekend. If you are looking for cheaper options for the Super Bowl and WM Phoenix Open, Valley Metro extended its hours and offers free rides on its light rail so long as you download the NFL one pass app.
AZFamily
1 dead after motorcycle crash in Buckeye
BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - One person is dead after a motorcycle accident in Buckeye on Saturday afternoon. Around 5:15 p.m., the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash involving two motorcycles near the Old U.S. 80 Highway and Enterprise Road in Buckeye. MCSO says a woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and a man driving the second motorcycle didn’t need medical treatment.
AZFamily
Main Street tailgate in Old Town Scottsdale
House fire in central Phoenix consumes home while fire crews contain flames. A house fire in central Phoenix burned its way through most of the home as firefighters work to prevent the fire from spreading to other homes.
AZFamily
Consumer reports: Choosing a better bank
J.J. Watt surprised the Pat Tillman Scholars with the news that they will be on the field for the coin toss as the four honorary captains of the Super Bowl. Owner of Phoenix area hat company selling merchandise at WM Phoenix Open.
AZFamily
An Inside look at the WM Phoenix Open aka the ‘Greatest Show on Grass:’
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s one of Scottsdale’s most iconic events, well-known as the “Greatest Show on Grass.” Every year, after months of planning, the beautiful sight of golf in Arizona takes center stage. Broadcasting Legends In Old Town Scottsdale. Sure,...
AZFamily
Fuel lines from Los Angeles to Vegas, Phoenix resume operations after being shut down by leak
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A fuel pipeline that delivers gasoline and diesel from Los Angeles to Vegas and Phoenix resumed operations on Saturday after being previously shut down by a leak. According to pipeline operator Kinder Morgan, the source of the leak was isolated within its Watson Station in Long Beach, California, and the facility began to deliver fuel by Saturday afternoon. The amount and cause of the leak were under investigation, said Kinder Morgan communications manager Katherine Hill.
AZFamily
Ex-Mesa police officer indicted for endangerment
J.J. Watt surprised the Pat Tillman Scholars with the news that they will be on the field for the coin toss as the four honorary captains of the Super Bowl. Owner of Phoenix area hat company selling merchandise at WM Phoenix Open.
AZFamily
Boy dead after hit and run in Phoenix, police looking for suspect
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police are looking for the vehicle involved hit and run death of a young boy on Saturday afternoon. Around 5 p.m., police responded to a collision involving a boy and a truck near 67th Avenue and Thomas road. Officers arrived and found the boy with critical injuries. He was taken to hospital, where he later died.
AZFamily
ASU student robbed at gunpoint in Tempe
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say they are looking for two suspects who allegedly robbed an Arizona State University student at gunpoint on Friday. A student alerted ASU campus police, saying he had been robbed at gunpoint at the Tempe campus near University Drive and College Avenue around 8:50 p.m. According to police, the student said two men approached him with a gun and demanded his belongings. The men took the student’s phone, backpack, wallet, and laptop before running north on College Avenue and west on University Drive.
AZFamily
Man arrested in connection to $100K Super Bowl Experience theft in downtown Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man has been arrested on theft charges in connection to a high-profile heist at the Super Bowl Experience in downtown Phoenix. Arizona’s Family previously reported a theft that took place around 5 p.m. on Feb. 4, where police initially said that two suspects took tens of thousands of dollars in equipment from a third-party vendor. After several leads, police identified 36-year-old George Rodriguez as one of the suspects. He was booked into jail on Tuesday.
AZFamily
Motorcyclist dead after crash on I-10 in Chandler
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A motorcyclist died after a crash in Chandler on Saturday night. Around 8:20 p.m., the Arizona Department of Public Safety responded to a crash involving a motorcyclist and a car hauler tractor-trailer on the I-10 and Loop 202 interchange. DPS says the motorcyclist died at...
AZFamily
Arrests made weeks after suspected hate crime in Tempe
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police say they made arrests of those involved in a hate crime in Tempe in early January. Police told Arizona’s Family on Thursday that the teens have been charged but won’t say on what charges, nor would they provide any more details because they’re under 18 years of age.
AZFamily
Man dead after shooting near downtown Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after he was shot Saturday morning west of downtown Phoenix. Phoenix police officers responded to a reported shooting around 10:45 a.m. near Garfield Street and 15th Avenue. A man was found with several gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.
AZFamily
Woman organizes for 45-mile long litter cleanup of Route 286
Two crew members of the "Be Kind People Project" were surprised with the tickets by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy's. Mesa native Troy Kotsur to perform national anthem in ASL at Super Bowl.
AZFamily
Scottsdale gallery owner apologizes after racist comments to Native American dancers
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Scottsdale gallery has issued an apology after racially-charged statements were caught on camera and have since gone viral on social media. The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in Old Town Scottsdale after a Native American group was performing on ESPN. A social media post of the tirade went viral late Tuesday. Police have since formally identified the man in the video as Gilbert Ortega, who is seen in eyewitness video yelling at the performers and causing a disturbance. Some statements included expletive language and appeared to mock traditional movements and chants.
AZFamily
Scottsdale man pleads guilty in $23 million music royalty scheme
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Scottsdale man pleaded guilty last week to various charges stemming from a multi-million dollar music royalty scheme. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 32-year-old Jose Teran was indicted on Nov. 16, 2021 on allegations of conspiring with another man to monetize music on YouTube that he didn’t have the proper rights to. According to prosecutors, Teran created a company known as Mediamuv LLC to purposely make false ownership claims over music recordings. In all, he made claims using over 50,000 tracks which reportedly helped him obtain a total of $23.4 million.
