Nyack, NY

Health myths in the black community

A dermatologist separates fact from fiction when it comes to skin care for black men and women.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Friends continue to mourn teen who took her own life

Students are protesting their high school as they continue to mourn the loss of their friend, 14-year-old Adriana Kuch, who took her own life after allegedly being attacked by other students.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ library board votes against banning 6 books

GLEN RIDGE, NJ – The town’s library board has voted to keep all 6 books in circulation that a group had asked to be banned. Hundreds packed into the auditorium of the Ridgewood Avenue Elementary School Wednesday evening, where an open meeting was held prior to the board’s vote.
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
Bronx coach changing football rules for safer play

The Director of Athletics at Riverdale Country School in the Bronx had an idea three years ago to make football safer. Now his ideas have been put into play in a dozen other high schools around the tri-state area, and it's making a difference.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Arrest made in death of New Jersey teacher

The estranged husband of a beloved Jersey City kindergarten teacher and mother found buried in a shallow grave has been arrested as one of two suspects in connection with the homicide case, according to officials and the victim's family.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New NYC reading curriculum focuses on phonics

Students in New York City will be learning to systematically pronounce letters and sounds in a systematic science-based way that has been proven to teach children of all abilities to read well.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Family, friends mourn New Jersey teacher found dead

A beloved Jersey City teacher whose body was found in a shallow grave died of blunt force trauma to the head and compressions to the neck, officials said Thursday.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Black History Month: Historic Neir’s Tavern in Queens

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Neir’s Tavern in Queens is black-owned, nearly 200 years old, and has been featured in at least two Hollywood movies. PIX11’S Vanessa Freeman was in Queens with the owner of the restaurant that has deep roots in the history of New York City. Watch the video player for more.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Local mechanic fixes van for Bronx nonprofit

A Bronx nonprofit was having a difficult time feeding families in need after its delivery van broke down. Fortunately, two local body shops and mechanics came forward and fixed the van.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NYPD investigating after pink pigeon 'Flamingo' dies

The NYPD is launching an animal cruelty investigation in connection to the death of a domestic pigeon that was dyed pink.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
La MaMa theater reopens in NYC after renovation

La MaMa Experimental Theatre Club in the East Village has reopened after a three-year, $24 million renovation.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
10 people shot, 2 killed in four shootings across NYC

It's shaping up to be a violent weekend, after four separate shootings racked New York City, injuring at least ten people and leaving two dead, according to police.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY, NJ forecast: Chilly temperatures into the weekend

The tri-state is waking up to noticeably cooler temps today, in fact, a good 20 degrees cooler than this time on Friday across most of the area.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brooklyn bakery owner shares Valentine’s Day treats

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Spread the love this Valentine’s Day with a unique treat that is sure to melt your loved one’s heart. Anna Gordon, the founder of the Brooklyn bakery The Good Batch, joined New York Living on Thursday to share some delicious treats. Watch the...
BROOKLYN, NY
4 women randomly attacked by man in Queens: NYPD

Police arrested a man who randomly attacked four women throughout a Queens neighborhood in the span of an hour Sunday night, officials said.
QUEENS, NY
Intense flames rip through Bronx supermarket: FDNY

A five-alarm fire tore through a Morris Heights supermarket Thursday evening, leaving four people injured, FDNY officials said.
BRONX, NY
Surviving Valentine's Day single

How to make it through the romantic holiday if you're feeling down about being unattached.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ teacher, mom found in shallow grave: officials

The body of a beloved Jersey City kindergarten teacher and mother of three was found in a shallow grave in Kearny, authorities said Wednesday, leaving a community in mourning and investigators searching for answers.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Time Out shares things to do in NYC ahead of Valentine’s weekend

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, and Time Out has the scoop on all the fun Valentine-themed events in New York City. Rossilynne Culgan, the “Things To Do” editor for Time Out New York, joined New York Living with more on what to do this weekend. Watch the video player for more.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

