4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasColumbia, SC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Meet the Pea Green Crayon at the South Carolina State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Walmart And Piggly Wiggly Close Certain Locations - Leave Customers in Search of AlternativesMinha D.Atlanta, GA
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Carolyn R. Brown Athletic Scholarship with Eau Claire High School Alum
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Each year, the Eau Claire High School Class of 1989, Inc. offers three scholarship opportunities to seniors at Eau Claire High School in Columbia. The Carolyn R. Brown Athletic Scholarship offers students a $1,000 award towards college. The deadline for students to apply is May 10,...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Blythewood celebrates Black History Month
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - For Black History Month, the town of Blythewood is offering several programs for children on every Saturday in February. Malcolm Gordge is the president of the Blythewood Historical Society and Museum. And Teresa McFadden is the organization’s vice president. They joined Soda City Live to invite the public to their upcoming events.
abccolumbia.com
Support from Meals on Wheels is increasing in the Midlands; Currently a waitlist
COLUMBIA, S.C. – The number of seniors in the Midlands needing support from Meals on Wheels is increasing. There is currently a long waitlist for Meals on Wheels, according to Senior Resources. Senior Resources says its Meals on Wheels program is currently serving over 600 clients a day with...
New places to live and eat coming to Columbia and surrounding areas
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Residents in Columbia and surrounding areas are seeing more developments as we get further into the new year. This week the city of Columbia confirmed an apartment building with 200+ apartments going in on Bull Street and Elmwood Avenue. The building will not impact No Name Deli or the El Cheapo gas station there.
New program in Orangeburg giving students a head start on college
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — An advanced dual enrollment program is helping Orangeburg County high school students stay one step ahead in getting their higher education. “The students who have access to college classes early, the rigor level, they’re more prepared when they get out there. They have an idea of how college is," said Orangeburg advanced college coordinator Stephanie Alford.
abcnews4.com
MUSC enters into long-term lease and operations agreement with tRMC
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) Board of Trustees finalized a long-term lease and operations agreement with the Regional Medical Center (tRMC) in Orangeburg on Feb. 9. According to a press release, the board's action follows the establishment of proviso 23.6 of the South...
USC Gamecock
Office of DEI holds ceremony for 18 new bricks honoring Black women at USC
The Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion unveiled 18 new bricks at the Horseshoe on Friday in honor of Black women who have left a legacy at USC. The ceremony was held to celebrate the 20 women interviewed for the USC student-created documentary, "The Backbone," a film about the history of Black women at USC from the university’s desegregation in 1963 to the modern day.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: SwordFest returns to the Relic Room
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Grab your sword and shield and prepare for SwordFest. The free event at the South Carolina Confederate Relic Room and Military Museum will have your whole family enjoying the clanging and swishing of swords and shields. Joe Long is the curator of education for the South Carolina Confederate Relic Room and Military Museum. And Dan Bernardo is with WellWithin Martial Arts. They joined Soda City Live to demonstrate just a small bit of all that will be happening this Saturday.
manninglive.com
Local resident turns 100
On Jan. 11, Esau Junious celebrated his 100th birthday. Mayor Tony Junious, along with the Summerton City Council, presented Mr. Junious with a personalized cutting board and took part in celebrating Mr. Esau Junior's 100 year milestone. Join the county in wishing Esau Junious a happy 100th!
holycitysinner.com
Dr. Stephanie Frazier Cook named Interim President and CEO of South Carolina ETV and Public Radio
COLUMBIA, SC- The ETV Commission has selected Dr. Stephanie Frazier Cook to serve as Interim President and CEO of South Carolina ETV and Public Radio (SCETV). Dr. Cook will begin serving as Interim President and CEO on March 4. On Feb. 2, current President and CEO Anthony Padgett announced his...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: PALSS 24-Hour Test-a-Thon
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - PALSS is offering a free testing event for 24 hours. PALSS offers programs, services, and support for people living with HIV/Aids as well as resources. The nonprofit is gearing up to host the test-a-thon Friday, Feb. 10, and Saturday, Feb. 12. For more information, click the...
WIS-TV
Richland Two to reinstate school lunch debt program
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland Two school officials announced on Thursday the reinstatement of the school lunch debt program. According to a press release, the district will again start sending parents weekly negative meal balances messages and how to pay, starting Feb. 12. School officials say students with insufficient funds...
Historical markers could memorialize Black Catholic Church and school in Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — One activist in Orangeburg is working to make sure two buildings with ties to the black Catholic community in Orangeburg are not forgotten. These buildings are the Christ the King Church and the Christ the King School. “I was not just a member of the church...
coladaily.com
Doko Ribfest fires up in March
Thousands of barbecue aficionados will follow the aroma of grilled ribs to Doko Meadows in Blythewood March 10 and 11 for the town’s annual Doko Ribfest competition. The event kicks off Friday night with an outdoor movie screening at 6:30 p.m., followed by live music until 10 p.m. Competition heats up Saturday with a Bloody Mary contest at 9 a.m. while grillmeisters get fired up. Up to 80 Ribfest competition teams will match skills and tongs in professional, amateur and military veteran categories to win trophies and prize money from $250 to $2,500. Each team will grill at least 15 racks of St. Louis ribs that attendees can sample for $2 per taste. Full racks of ribs and rib plates with beans and cole slaw will also be available while quantities last.
Highest-paying science jobs in Sumter
Stacker compiled the highest paying science jobs in Sumter, SC using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
abccolumbia.com
55 years later — Orangeburg Massacre ceremony held at SC State University
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Today marks 55 years since The Orangeburg Massacre took place at South Carolina State University. A commemoration ceremony was held to honor the three men who were killed by police officers who fired shots into a crowd that was protesting segregation at the nearby All-Star Bowling Lanes.
tourcounsel.com
Dutch Square Center | Shopping mall in South Carolina
Dutch Square is an enclosed shopping mall located in the city of Columbia, South Carolina. Currently, it features more than forty stores and restaurants, as well an AMC movie theater. Its anchor stores are Burlington Coat Factory and Office Depot. Dutch Square was built by Caine Company in 1970. Initial...
WIS-TV
County leaders discuss Alvin S. Glenn plans after recent incidents
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - With the county’s jail facing intense state and local scrutiny, Richland County Administrator Leonardo Brown called a news conference to talk county investments in the jail and provided insight into the recent high-profile incidents. Brown called the work at the detention center challenging, “Staffing is...
abccolumbia.com
City of Cayce passes new alarm ordinance
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Cayce passed a new alarm ordinance during their monthly council meeting on Jan. 25. The ordinance has been enacted to reduce false alarms and direct law enforcement towards more crucial efforts such as patrols to reduce burglaries, traffic collisions, driving under the influence (DUI) incidents and other initiatives.
itinyhouses.com
240 Sf Tiny Home Has King Loft, Is Packed With Amenities
Pre-wired for solar power and with lots of USB and electric outlets all throughout the space, this 240 sf tiny home is a gorgeous, spacious tiny home ready for full time living. The house is partially furnished and packed with amenities, making it virtually a turnkey ready space. Sounds like...
