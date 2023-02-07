Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man High On Acid Attacked His Girlfriend And His Mother Then Vanished Into The Woods. Where Is DeCorrius Jones?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLawrenceville, GA
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31OnlyHomersAthens, GA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Popular retail store opening in GeorgiaKristen WaltersMonroe, GA
Popular grocery store opens new location in GeorgiaKristen WaltersJefferson, GA
Related
Monroe Local News
Walton EMC awards School EmPOWERment Grants
MONROE, GA. — Walton EMC is lighting up learning in K-12 classrooms within its 10-county service area. Cooperative representatives delivered checks totaling more than $241,500 to public and private school educators whose innovative ideas for creative learning projects were selected to receive a grant. This is the seventh year...
Monroe Local News
Lowe’s in Loganville is hiring
Lowe’s in Loganville is hiring. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information or to apply. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on Lowe’s career website on Feb. 7, 2023. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
These metro Atlanta hospitals are hiding the costs of care: report
ATLANTA — A new report by PatientRightsAdvocate.org (PRA) found several Georgia hospitals are not complying with a Federal Hospital Price Transparency law. The law took effect in January 2021 as part of the Affordable Care Act. It requires all U.S. hospitals to post the costs of many of its services online. This allows the consumer to shop around for the lowest price and make sure they’re not getting overcharged.
Gwinnett County DA office accepting applications for mentorship program
The Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office recently announced that it’s accepting applications for its mentorship pr...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Whataburger to break ground in Newton County
COVINGTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More jobs and more spicy ketchup are coming to metro Atlanta. Whataburger continues to expand in the metro area. The food chain plans to open its newest store in Covington, which is about 35 minutes east of Atlanta. The future site of the restaurant...
In Fast-Growing Georgia, These Areas Are Leading the Housing Price Surge
Georgia residents are more than familiar with population growth. It's been happening around them for decades, after all. The nation's 12th-fastest growing state in 2022, Georgia has seen a nearly 14% population increase since 2010. While the state's housing costs are still quite affordable compared to some other regions, there's no question that the influx of new residents has also spurred on pricing surges for both homebuyers and renters alike.
American Dream For Rent: Investors zero in on Black neighborhoods
Buy-to-rent push puts home ownership further out of reach in metro Atlanta....
WXIA 11 Alive
Bill would end licensing requirement for 'niche' beauty professionals
ATLANTA — A bill in the legislature would deregulate much of the hair and beauty industry in Georgia, with fewer state-required licenses for workers. This bill would not only impact workers in the hair and beauty industry but also, potentially, its customers. At "Oh! My Nappy Hair," a longtime...
Monroe Local News
Get your spring plants at the Gwinnett County UGA Extention 2023 Plant Sale Fundraiser
Shop more than 50 varieties of flowering and fruit plants that thrive in Georgia soil at UGA Extension Gwinnett’s annual Plant Sale Fundraiser to benefit 4-H and Master Gardener projects. This year’s diverse selection ranges from blueberries, peaches, and plums to dogwoods, gardenias, and hydrangeas. Preorder by mail...
Atlanta to return $10M in emergency rental assistance to federal government
The city of Atlanta will return $10 million in emergency rental assistance funding to the federal government after the money wasn’t provided to needy residents before the December 2022 deadline. The money was meant to help people with housing costs during the pandemic, through COVID-19 relief packages. The city received $21 million in additional rental […] The post Atlanta to return $10M in emergency rental assistance to federal government appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
atlantaagentmagazine.com
420-unit Pendergrass apartment project sells for $88.4 million
ARC Multifamily Group is acquiring the partially completed 420-unit Blakely multifamily project in Pendergrass from developer Green River Builders for $88.4 million. Located at 542 Glen Gee Road, the property is being delivered in four phases, with the buyer under contract to acquire each phase as it receives its certificate of occupancy.
2 bills in Georgia's legislature would address renters' living conditions
ATLANTA — Two new bills in the legislature would take on deplorable conditions in rental properties. One bill requires upkeep. Another would keep track of crime that happens on apartment complex properties. The legislation highlights how little protection there is now in state law for rental properties and their...
Judge removes public defender in Atlanta Public Schools cheating case
Judge gave the defendants until March 16 to find new representation or represent themselves.
atlantanewsfirst.com
New Georgia bill aims to reduce wait times for ambulances
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There is no time to wait when someone’s health is in jeopardy, but currently in Georgia some ambulances are not allowed to drive you to the hospital. New legislation hopes to fix this. College Park Fire Chief Wade Elmore says lives are being...
Storage facility accidentally auctions off everything metro Atlanta woman owns
The most they would offer her to make up for it was $5K, she says.
9 Atlanta Apartments Under $900 a Month
Atlanta, GA. - Renting an apartment in Atlanta isn't cheap. For example, in recent years, the average cost of rent has soared to more than $1,800 a month. That's leaving many renters in the metro feeling squeezed.
Whataburger to Break Ground on First Covington Restaurant
Following a ground-breaking ceremony on Feb 15, franchise group Made to Order Holdings plans on opening the location by year’s end while bringing some 150 jobs to the community.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Griffin pastors accused of locking up elderly patients file lawsuit
Atlanta News First anchor and Eagles superfan Rick Folbaum joins ANF+ Sports Tonight for our Super Bowl preview!. Georgia requires least basic training time for police officers in U.S. Updated: 4 hours ago. Georgia officers receive 408 hours of training, much lower than the national average. Alleged "witch doctor" charged...
theatlanta100.com
Tyler Perry expanding Atlanta studios
With the property title granted on Dec. 28 for $8.4 million, the Tyler Perry Studios campus in Southwest Atlanta will expand by 37 acres. Previously, Perry has said a future expansion could include an all-new entertainment district with retail stores, restaurants and dinner theatres. Some popular movies and series that...
Monroe Local News
Obituary and funeral service: Linda Reynolds Rice, 81, of Loganville
Linda Reynolds Rice, age 81 of Loganville, GA, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 9, 2023. A Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM – 2:30 PM on Monday, February 13, 2023 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home in Loganville. A Graveside Service will follow at 3:00 PM at Corinth Memorial Gardens with Minister Don Hardison officiating.
Comments / 0