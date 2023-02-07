ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, GA

Monroe Local News

Walton EMC awards School EmPOWERment Grants

MONROE, GA. — Walton EMC is lighting up learning in K-12 classrooms within its 10-county service area. Cooperative representatives delivered checks totaling more than $241,500 to public and private school educators whose innovative ideas for creative learning projects were selected to receive a grant. This is the seventh year...
WALTON COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

Lowe’s in Loganville is hiring

Lowe’s in Loganville is hiring. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information or to apply. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on Lowe’s career website on Feb. 7, 2023. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
LOGANVILLE, GA
11Alive

These metro Atlanta hospitals are hiding the costs of care: report

ATLANTA — A new report by PatientRightsAdvocate.org (PRA) found several Georgia hospitals are not complying with a Federal Hospital Price Transparency law. The law took effect in January 2021 as part of the Affordable Care Act. It requires all U.S. hospitals to post the costs of many of its services online. This allows the consumer to shop around for the lowest price and make sure they’re not getting overcharged.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Whataburger to break ground in Newton County

COVINGTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More jobs and more spicy ketchup are coming to metro Atlanta. Whataburger continues to expand in the metro area. The food chain plans to open its newest store in Covington, which is about 35 minutes east of Atlanta. The future site of the restaurant...
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
PSki17

In Fast-Growing Georgia, These Areas Are Leading the Housing Price Surge

Georgia residents are more than familiar with population growth. It's been happening around them for decades, after all. The nation's 12th-fastest growing state in 2022, Georgia has seen a nearly 14% population increase since 2010. While the state's housing costs are still quite affordable compared to some other regions, there's no question that the influx of new residents has also spurred on pricing surges for both homebuyers and renters alike.
GEORGIA STATE
WXIA 11 Alive

Bill would end licensing requirement for 'niche' beauty professionals

ATLANTA — A bill in the legislature would deregulate much of the hair and beauty industry in Georgia, with fewer state-required licenses for workers. This bill would not only impact workers in the hair and beauty industry but also, potentially, its customers. At "Oh! My Nappy Hair," a longtime...
ATLANTA, GA
Rough Draft Atlanta

Atlanta to return $10M in emergency rental assistance to federal government

The city of Atlanta will return $10 million in emergency rental assistance funding to the federal government after the money wasn’t provided to needy residents before the December 2022 deadline. The money was meant to help people with housing costs during the pandemic, through COVID-19 relief packages. The city received $21 million in additional rental […] The post Atlanta to return $10M in emergency rental assistance to federal government appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantaagentmagazine.com

420-unit Pendergrass apartment project sells for $88.4 million

ARC Multifamily Group is acquiring the partially completed 420-unit Blakely multifamily project in Pendergrass from developer Green River Builders for $88.4 million. Located at 542 Glen Gee Road, the property is being delivered in four phases, with the buyer under contract to acquire each phase as it receives its certificate of occupancy.
PENDERGRASS, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

New Georgia bill aims to reduce wait times for ambulances

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There is no time to wait when someone’s health is in jeopardy, but currently in Georgia some ambulances are not allowed to drive you to the hospital. New legislation hopes to fix this. College Park Fire Chief Wade Elmore says lives are being...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Griffin pastors accused of locking up elderly patients file lawsuit

Atlanta News First anchor and Eagles superfan Rick Folbaum joins ANF+ Sports Tonight for our Super Bowl preview!. Georgia requires least basic training time for police officers in U.S. Updated: 4 hours ago. Georgia officers receive 408 hours of training, much lower than the national average. Alleged "witch doctor" charged...
ATLANTA, GA
theatlanta100.com

Tyler Perry expanding Atlanta studios

With the property title granted on Dec. 28 for $8.4 million, the Tyler Perry Studios campus in Southwest Atlanta will expand by 37 acres. Previously, Perry has said a future expansion could include an all-new entertainment district with retail stores, restaurants and dinner theatres. Some popular movies and series that...
ATLANTA, GA
Monroe Local News

Obituary and funeral service: Linda Reynolds Rice, 81, of Loganville

Linda Reynolds Rice, age 81 of Loganville, GA, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 9, 2023. A Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM – 2:30 PM on Monday, February 13, 2023 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home in Loganville. A Graveside Service will follow at 3:00 PM at Corinth Memorial Gardens with Minister Don Hardison officiating.
LOGANVILLE, GA

