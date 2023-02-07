Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Adam Calland: Man jailed after 'brutal' crossbow attack
A man has been jailed after shooting his victim in the chest with a crossbow in a "brutal attack". Police were called to a flat on Victoria Road in the Sandfields area of Aberavon, on 17 September 2022, to find the victim on the floor. Adam Calland, 51, who lives...
BBC
Met Police officer charged with raping woman in Southend in 2009
A serving Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with the rape of a woman 14 years ago. PC Jordan Pascal, 33, of Basildon, Essex, is accused of the incident in Southend in 2009. Essex Police said he worked for the force at the time but joined the Met in 2012.
BBC
Man who fled Scotland with young boy for 10 years is jailed
A man who abducted a young boy from Scotland and took him to Malaysia for 10 years has been jailed. Scott Forbes, 62, admitted flying from Aberdeen with the boy in April 2012, and only returning with him last year. Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard Forbes had concerns for the boy's...
BBC
Trei Daley named as Hackney Wick stabbing victim
Police investigating a double stabbing have identified a man who died in the early hours of Saturday. Trei Daley, 26, of Bromley, south London, died after being stabbed close to the Colour Factory nightclub in Queen's Yard, off White Post Lane in Hackney Wick, east London. Mr Daley and a...
BBC
Romford woman, 88, killed in firework letterbox prank, court told
An 88-year-old woman died after a lit firework was put through her letterbox as a prank, a court has been told. Kai Cooper said "people are going to get terrorised tonight" after he bought fireworks in Romford, east London, in October 2021, the Old Bailey heard. One was put through...
BBC
Watch: WW2 bomb goes off in unplanned detonation
The moment a World War Two bomb exploded in an unplanned detonation has been captured in aerial pictures. The footage released by Norfolk Police shows smoke and debris rising high into the air in Great Yarmouth. All Army and emergency service personnel have been accounted for, the force said. Work...
Haunting final text teen, 16, sent to her mom before mystery disappearance as body found in search
A MISSING girl reached out to her mother hours before her disappearance – her remains have been found after months of searching, confirming her death. Susana Morales, 16, disappeared on July 26th of last year, with her family reporting her missing soon after. Morales had texted her mother at...
BBC
Cardiff: Drag queen was reported as missing by husband, inquest hears
A man was found dead in a city centre after being reported missing by his husband, an inquest has heard. Darren Haydn Meah-Moore's body was found on Park Lane, in Cardiff city centre, at about 19:35 GMT on 22 January. The 39-year-old from Newport was a drag artist who performed...
BBC
Illegal cigarettes found hidden in Newcastle-under-Lyme shop ceiling
A shopkeeper has been handed a suspended jail term for selling illegal tobacco in Newcastle-under-Lyme. Jamal Mohammed pleaded guilty to 28 charges relating to the sale and supply of a stash with a street value of more than £21,000. Trading Standards officers found the packets hidden in the ceiling...
BBC
Great Yarmouth: Clear-up begins after World War Two bomb explodes
Clear-up operations are under way after a World War Two bomb exploded while work was carried out to defuse it. Army specialists were attempting to disarm the device at Bollards Quay in Great Yarmouth on Friday when an unplanned detonation happened at about 17:00 GMT. People on social media said...
BBC
AKA shot dead: Top South African rapper killed with friend
One of South Africa's leading rappers, popularly known as AKA, has been shot dead outside a restaurant in the coastal city of Durban. Kiernan Forbes was killed along with his close friend, the chef and entrepreneur Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane. The pair are thought to have been on their way to...
BBC
Birmingham car cannibals leaves woman 'in shock'
A woman has spoken of her shock after returning to her car to find it stripped of parts. Charaya White, 28, from Birmingham, said she suffered a panic attack when she found much of her Citroen C1 had been scavenged at the city's New Canal Street car park in May 2022.
BBC
I felt like a monster after stabbing baby, mum tells Belfast court
A woman who stabbed her baby and toddler told police she "felt like a monster", her trial has heard. The mother is charged with murdering her eight-week-old son and attempting to murder his two-year-old sister in July 2021. She accepts she stabbed the children but denies the charges. On Thursday,...
BBC
WW2 bomb explosion in Great Yarmouth caught on camera
A huge blast was heard and debris seen rising into the air from the site of a World War Two bomb. Video posted on social media showed the moment the device exploded in Great Yarmouth as army specialists tried to disarm it. All Army and emergency service personnel have been...
BBC
Pair jailed for neglecting and assaulting children
A man and woman who left four young children hungry in a rubbish-strewn house have both been jailed for a year. Shane Curran, 47, and Nicola McCall, 44, were found guilty of neglecting the children, three of whom were also physically assaulted, while living at a house in Glasgow's southside.
BBC
Bix crash: Man killed was 'wonderful human'
The brother of a man killed in a car crash has said his family were "so immensely proud of the wonderful human being he was". Sammy Phillips, 19, and a 22-year-old friend, were the occupants of a BMW when it crashed on Friday. It crashed into a tree on the...
BBC
Raheem Bailey: Family criticise police for dropping bullying investigation
The mother of a boy who lost a finger allegedly fleeing racist bullies has criticised police for their handling of the investigation. Raheem Bailey claimed he caught his finger in a fence escaping bullies at his former school in Blaenau Gwent. Shantal Bailey said the force's suggestion no one else...
BBC
Teenage girl dies after being found in Warrington park with injuries
A seriously injured teenage girl has died at a park in Warrington. Officers were called to Culcheth Linear Park at 15:13GMT on Saturday in response to reports that a girl had been seriously hurt. Emergency services were called but she was declared dead at the scene. Her next of kin...
