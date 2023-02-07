Read full article on original website
A Warning Sign For Stocks And Your Portfolio Looms In The Second Half Of February
The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) is off to a strong start to 2023, but history suggests the second half of February could be a difficult road for the market. After a difficult December and a horrible overall 2022, the stock market rallied in January as fears over inflation subsided. Investors are now optimistic the Federal Reserve can avoid a hard landing for the U.S. economy and could even be in a position to begin cutting interest rates sooner than expected. Related Link: U.S. Consumer Sentiment Jumps 5.7% In February: What It Means For The Markets Historically Bad: Unfortunately, Carson...
S&P 500 Settles Lower, Market Volatility Rises
US stocks closed lower on Thursday, reversing gains recorded earlier during the session. Data released Thursday showed initial jobless climbing to 196,000 in the week ending February 4, compared to the prior week's nine-month low of 183,000. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) shares fell 1.3% after the company reported Q1 results. PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) shares gained 1% after the company posted upbeat quarterly earnings and announced a 10% increase in its annualized dividend to $5.06 per share. As far as the earnings season is concerned, more than half of the S&P 500 companies have released quarterly results so far, with...
Pixelworks Analyst Opts For Conservative Numbers Until More Visibility
Needham analyst Rajvindra Gill maintained Pixelworks Inc (NASDAQ: PXLW) with a Buy and raised the price target from $4 to $4.20. Pixelworks guided well below expectations. The Q4 results excellently documented mobile-related weakness, and the analyst saw PXLW's report, essentially confirming that 1Q23 will be the bottom. The company expects mobile conditions to remain challenging as OEM customers reduce excess inventory. Chinese COVID impacts (shutdowns turned to mass infections) halted production and demand, but management (who is in China now) expects a vital reopening. The analyst believes the company has managed inventory well and will likely rebound strongly in 2H23. Pixelwork's TrueCut Motion technology was distributed globally for Avatar: The...
Shutterstock Analyst Bumps Up Price Target By 45% As AI Gains Steam
Needham analyst reiterated a Buy rating on the shares of Shutterstock Inc (NYSE: SSTK) and raised the price target from $62 to $90. In Q4, Enterprise grew 30% Y/Y on a constant currency basis, putting an exclamation mark on the acceleration from -2% contraction in '20, to +10% constant currency growth in '21 to +20% in '22, noted the analyst. Growth is being driven by multi-asset subscriptions, multiple Computer Vision deals (generative AI), strong momentum in studios/editorial and benefits from M&A. Despite these growth tailwinds, the analyst forecasts Enterprise growth to decelerate in '23E to high single digits on a constant currency basis. The most important thing the analyst...
Insiders Selling Meta Platforms And 3 Other Stocks
The Nasdaq dropped by more than 100 points on Thursday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform. Qualtrics International The Trade: Qualtrics...
Global Payments Likely To Report Higher Quarterly Earnings, Here's A Look At Recent Price Target Changes By The Most Accurate Analysts
Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) is scheduled to release quarterly results before the opening bell on Feb. 10, 2023. Analysts expect the company to post quarterly earnings at $2.41 per share, up from $2.13 per share in the year-ago period. The company’s revenue might come in at $2.01 billion. Global Payments shares rose 0.1% to close at $111.64 on Thursday. Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables. Let’s have a look at how Benzinga’s most-accurate analysts have rated...
One Analyst Is Bullish While Another Sees Overhang On Phathom Pharma Stock After Two Rejection Letters
FDA issued two Complete Response Letters to Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: PHAT) vonoprazan marketing application for the erosive esophagitis (EE) indication and H. pylori (HP) indication post-approval supplement. Phathom expects to meet with the FDA in the first quarter of this year to discuss the resubmission plan and timeline. Goldman Sachs writes that the FDA could need up to 6 months to review the company's resubmission. A base case scenario would be a 6-month study of the recently produced commercial product under accelerated conditions (i.e., high temperature and humidity) that could allow for an early 2024 launch versus the prior assumed late 2023/early 2024. The worst-case scenario would...
Why Bitcoin And Ethereum Are Trading 8% Lower This Week
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) are trading lower by 8.27% to $25,659 and 8.51% to $1,522 this week, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The move lower in several top market cap cryptos comes amid broader weakness in the cryptocurrency space after crypto exchange giant Kraken has agreed to suspend its cryptocurrency staking operations to settle charges with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. What Else? The SEC states that Kraken must "immediately" discontinue its crypto staking-as-a-service platform for U.S. customers and pay a $30 million penalty to settle its charges of offering unregistered securities. Our Benzinga team reported late Thursday that the settlement was reportedly approved during a...
What In The World Is Going On With AMC And APE Shares?
AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) and AMC Entertainment Hldg Pref Equity Units (NYSE: APE) shares are trading lower Friday morning. The company on Thursday announced an $85 million debt repayment. Shares could also be lower amid continued volatility in high-short interest stocks. Both stocks are falling potentially amid ongoing profit-taking following Monday's rally in high-short interest stocks. AMC also saw company-specific news as shares ran higher Monday after the company revealed it is planning to price theater tickets based on where its customers are seated during the movie. Despite Friday's selling pressure in AMC and APE shares, both stocks have seen strength and are still up 26.59% and 102.92%, respectively, on a year-to-date basis. See Also: Why Alteryx (AYX) Stock Is Exploding Higher Today AMC, among other meme stocks, has seen marked, continued short squeeze volatility throughout 2023. According to data from Benzinga Pro, AMC stock has a total share float of 515.718 million, of which 118.270 million shares are sold short, representing 22.93% of shares sold short. According to data from Benzinga Pro: AMC is trading lower by 9.34% to $4.86 APE is lower by 11.40% to $2.41 © 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
PayPal Shows Progress Being Made For Growth, Could Have EPS Upside With Conservative Guidance: What 7 Analysts Are Saying
Digital payments company PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) reported fourth-quarter financial results after market close on Thursday. Here’s what analysts are saying about the company’s results and guidance. The PayPal Analysts: Needham analyst Mayank Tandon had a Hold rating on PayPal and no price target. Canaccord analyst Joseph Vafi had a Buy rating and a price target of $160. Morgan Stanley analyst James Faucette had an Overweight rating and a price target of $133. Oppenheimer analyst Dominick Gabriele had an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $85 to $90. RBC Capital analyst Daniel Perlin had an Outperform rating and a price target of $96. Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev had a Buy rating...
Freyr Battery Sees A Jolt After BofA Initiates Coverage With Buy Rating: What You Need To Know
Battery manufacturer Freyr Battery SA (NYSE: FREY) is set to become a major player in the gigafactory industry. So much so, that shares of Freyr jumped nearly 6% higher during Friday’s premarket session after analysts at Bank of America Global Research initiated coverage on the stock. The BofA Analyst: The investment bank’s equities research analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith initiated Freyr with a buy rating, and a $13 price target. Check out more analyst ratings, here. Dumoulin-Smith said in a Friday buy note to investors that Freyr is expected to turn committed offtake into bankable offtake, which could then lead to project financing. This could see...
Tesla Rally Burns Short Sellers: Here's How Much Betting Against EV Maker Has Cost This Year
Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) short sellers profited immensely in 2022 by betting against the stock. The tables have turned now and the skeptical crew is left staring at huge losses, as the stock took off vertically at the start of the year. What Happened: Short sellers who bet against Tesla are down by about $6.75 billion for the year-to-date period, according to data from S3 Partners, reported Financial Times. The stock has been on a gravity-defying rally ever since it bottomed at $104.64 on Jan. 3 following its fourth-quarter deliveries miss. See Also: How Did Elon Musk Make His Money Sentiment took a turn for...
Why Uber Shares Are Falling
Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) shares are trading lower by 3.96% to $34.47 Friday afternoon possibly in sympathy with Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT), who issued first-quarter revenue guidance below analyst estimates. See Also: Hey, Lyft, Uber Has You Beat: 4 Analysts Discuss Weak Guidance, Q4 Earnings Miss What Else? Our Benzinga team reported Lyft partially blamed $201.3 million in stock-based compensation and related payroll tax expenses, as well as restructuring charges related to its recent wave of layoffs for the earnings miss. Looking ahead, Lyft guided for first-quarter revenue of $975 million, up from $876 million a year ago but well short of analyst estimates of $1.09 billion...Read More According to data from Benzinga Pro, Uber has a 52-week high of $38.65 and a 52-week low of $19.90. © 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Tesla, PayPal, Lyft, Cloudfare, Expedia: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investors' Attention Today
Major Wall Street indices closed in the red on Thursday as concerns over the Federal Reserve’s future policy moves took precedence. Tech stocks wobbled with Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) closing over 4% lower, dragged by concerns regarding competition in the artificial intelligence space, while Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: META) lost over 3%. The Nasdaq Composite closed 1.02% lower, while the S&P 500 ended Thursday’s session 0.88% down. The Dow Jones closed 0.73% lower. Meanwhile, here are the five stocks that are drawing investors’ attention: 1. Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA): Shares of the EV-maker closed over 3% higher on Thursday. The...
Apple Continues Consolidation In This Pattern: Here's Why The Stock Looks Headed Higher
Apple, Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) gapped down 0.93% on Friday when the stock ran into a group of sellers who bought the dip and caused the stock to rise to near flat. Apple had spent the last four trading days consolidating mostly sideways just above the 200-day simple moving average (SMA). The consolidation took place in the form of a quadruple inside bar pattern, which leans bullish. On Friday, when Apple broke down under Thursday’s low-of-day, the stock didn’t receive bearish momentum and remained trading within the Feb. 3 mother bar. An inside bar pattern indicates a period of consolidation and is usually followed by a...
Why CleanSpark (CLSK) Is Falling Today
CleanSpark Inc (NASDAQ: CLSK) shares are trading lower by 7.49% to $3.00 during Friday's session. The company reported mixed first-quarter financial results. What Happened? CleanSpark reported quarterly losses of 46 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of 62 cents. The company also reported quarterly sales of $27.82 million, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $30.01 million by 7.30%. This sales figure represents a 32.6% decrease over sales of $41.24 million in the same period last year. See Also: What In The World Is Going On With AMC And APE Shares? The company notably recognized a net loss for the three...
Tapestry's Improving Trends Despite Challenges Impress This Analyst
Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey reiterated an Outperform rating on the shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE: TPR) and raised the price target from $52 to $54. TPR’s beat and raise are impressive, especially in light of the COVID disruptions in China for the quarter and following Capri Holdings Limited's (NYSE: CPRI) significantly disappointing results yesterday, said the analyst. In addition, the beat was nicely operational, with upside coming from gross margin while sales were only slightly below consensus (and in line with guidance) despite COVID pressures in China through the quarter, added the analyst. Related: Coach Parent Tapestry Gains On Q2 Bottom-Line Beat, FY23 EPS Outlook Boost Encouragingly, and in keeping...
Flowserve Acquires Velan For $245M; Provides Solid Q4 Preliminary Results
Flowserve Corp (NYSE: FLS) has agreed to acquire Velan Inc (OTC: VLNSF) in a transaction valued at approximately $245 million (C$329 million). Founded in Montreal in 1950, Velan is a manufacturer of industrial valves with a strong presence in the nuclear, cryogenic and defense markets. Velan is a family-controlled business with a team of 1,650 people and manufacturing facilities in nine countries. The deal value includes the purchase of Velan's equity for about $209 million (C$281 million) and the assumption of about $36.3 million (C$48.9 million) in outstanding gross debt as of Nov. 30, 2022. Flowserve will also assume Velan's $31.4 million (C$42.2 million) of cash and...
Why Hempacco Are Trading Lower By 58%? Here Are Other Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ: SQL) shares jumped 120% to $1.85 after dropping around 39% on Thursday. SeqLL recently announced the establishment of a two-year Cooperative Research and Development Agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice's Federal Bureau of Investigation. Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: HILS) rose 92.3% to $2.27 after the company reported initial results evaluating the synergy of HSB-1216 with immune checkpoint inhibitors in KRAS G12C-mutated non-small cell lung cancer cells, Calu-1, with Pembrolizumab, demonstrating significantly greater tumor inhibition. Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLON) surged 71.2% to $0.4588. Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIXT) gained 36.6% to $1.49. LIXTE Biotechnology recently noted that...
3 REITs That Beat Analyst's Estimates But Missed On Guidance
Over time, strong earnings will usually result in an increase in a company’s stock price. But stock prices can fluctuate greatly in the days following earnings reports and may even make large upside moves if the earnings are not only good but also top Wall Street’s estimates. Companies that beat the estimates on earnings and/or revenue often continue to do well over the next quarter. But when forward guidance is below analysts’ estimates, it can considerably reduce the Street’s enthusiasm for the stock. Take a look at three real estate investment trusts (REITs) that beat analysts’ fourth-quarter estimates. Forward guidance is another...
