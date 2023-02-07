ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garwood, NJ

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

NJ school superintendent resigns after student, 14, takes own life after bullying

BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (PIX11) – The superintendent of the New Jersey school district where a 14-year-old girl took her own life two days after she was beaten by fellow students in a caught-on-video attack has resigned, officials said Saturday. Dr. Triantafillos Parlapanides stepped down amid backlash over how the Central Regional School District Board of Education […]
insidernj.com

South Ward’s Council: ‘What Happens if Newark Decides to Sit Down?’

NEWARK – Siting in King’s Restaurant on Clinton Avenue, South Ward Councilman Pat Council told InsiderNJ that Gov. Phil Murphy made a mistake when he selected non-Newarkers to sit on the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, considering Murphy’s skin-of-the-teeth 2021 victory over Republican Jack Ciattarelli, which required significant voter output from Newark.
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Garnet Hall is likely Democratic pick to replace Mila Jasey in N.J. Assembly

Garnet R. Hall, the deputy Essex County Clerk, has emerged as the leading candidate to replace retiring Assemblywoman Mila Jasey (D-South Orange) in the 28th legislative district. The 63-year-old Maplewood Democrat became deputy county clerk in 2018 after a private sector career. She is the Democratic municipal vice chair. It...
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ Top News for Friday

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Friday. ⬛ Here is how much more you'll pay for electricity in NJ. NJ utility regulators approve big rate increases for electricity just in time for summer. ⬛ New poll finds Bill Spadea is a top gubernatorial contender. 2021 Republican nominee...
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ
74K+
Followers
23K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://nj1015.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy