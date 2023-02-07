Read full article on original website
Kansas man accused in series of burglaries jailed in Buchanan Co.
ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a series of burglaries and thefts in Kansas have a suspect in custody. Just after 2:30a.m. Friday, police in St. Joseph police arrested 39-year-old Joshua L. Hosier of Atchison on an Atchison District Court warrant charging him with three counts of burglary, two counts of criminal damage to property, and theft related to unlawful entries and criminal damage to vehicles parked in the area of 9th and Commercial in Atchison that occurred on January 2, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson.
Suspect Arrested in Mercer County Pursuit
PRINCETON, MO- Officers with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office took a suspect into custody after radar showed him driving 132 miles per hour on Highway 65 on Thursday. The deputy activated emergency lights and siren however the vehicle failed to stop. An officer observed the vehicle fitting the description at a local business in Princeton a short time later however the vehicle once again took off, driving in a reckless manner and failing to stop for law enforcement.
Four Arrests In The Area Counties
Four arrests in the area counties are reported by state troopers. At about 7:20 pm in Daviess County, 29-year-old Ram T Liam of Kentwood Michigan was arrested for alleged DWI, careless and imprudent driving, failing to place a vehicle not in motion on the right side of the highway. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.
Authorities Seeking Information on Missing Bethany Woman
BETHANY, MO – Bethany authorities are looking for a woman who was last heard from on Wednesday. Thirty-year-old Allison Derwinis is listed as a missing person on the Missouri State Highway Patrol website. According to information from Missouri Missing and Unsolved a 911 call was received from Derwinis’ phone...
Officials promise 'substantial development' in Excelsior Springs kidnapping, rape case next week
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. — After weeks of silence, the Clay County, Missouri, Prosecutor's Office says it is ready to provide the public with an update on a case that rocked the small town of Excelsior Springs. The prosecutor's office has planned a news conference for 3 p.m. on Tuesday...
Trenton man arrested for endangering children with an unsanitary home
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Trenton man on two counts of misdemeanor second-degree endangering the welfare of a child. Thirty-two-year-old Austen Tyler Bruckner was arrested by the Trenton Police Department on February 9th. Bond is $3,500 cash only. He is scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on February 14th.
Grundy County Sheriff’s Department adds new suspect to “Most Wanted” list
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office has added to its Most Wanted list February 10th with Friday’s Fugitive. Thirty-seven-year-old Bradley Steven Wilson of Spickard has two active Grundy County warrants. One is for alleged failure to abide by an order on an original charge of felony stealing a motor vehicle, watercraft, or aircraft with a $25,000 cash-only bond. The other is for an alleged misdemeanor violation of an order of protection for an adult with a $2,500 cash-only bond.
Chillicothe Police Report For Friday
Ninety calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Friday. Some of the calls include business checks, parking violations, animal complaints, property damage and funeral escorts. At about 7:30 am, Officers in the 400 block of Polk arrested a man on two warrants for alleged possession of a...
Troopers Arrest Two In The Area Counties
Two arrests for the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for Wednesday. At about 12:20 pm in Caldwell County, Troopers arrested 38-year-old Daniel J Wayne of Kearney for alleged possession of methamphetamine, resisting arrest, DWI, speeding, no valid license, careless and imprudent driving, no insurance, and no valid plates. He was taken to the Clinton County Jail.
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports an arrest in Caldwell County
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Kearney man in Caldwell County on Wednesday afternoon, February 8th on multiple allegations. Thirty-eight-year-old Daniel Wyant was accused of the felonies of possession of a controlled substance involving methamphetamine, resisting arrest, and misdemeanor driving while intoxicated involving a first offense.
St. Joseph Man Denied Bond in Felony Assault Case
A Saint Joseph man faces a felony assault charge in Buchanan County court. Court documents say James Bernard Brickhouse faces a felony charge of first-degree assault or attempted assault. Records list that charge from November 2, 2022. The court denied Brickhouse’s bond Tuesday. Future court dates for Brickhouse are...
Ballistic Shields Purchased by Nodaway County Sheriff’s Department
Rickard Trust Board Members Katie Gumm and Danielle Miller are shown with Captain Austin Hann. Social Media post by Nodaway County Sheriff's Office. MARYVILLE, MO- The Gladys Rickard Charitable Trust funded the purchase of fourteen ballistic shields for the Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office. Each deputy has been assigned a shield, which will be carried in the patrol vehicle.
Man from Kearny arrested after high-speed chase on Interstate 35 near Cameron
The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a man on February 8th after a vehicle pursuit. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reportedly attempted to stop the sports utility vehicle on Interstate 35 southbound near Cameron for traffic charges, but the driver refused to stop. The SUV allegedly...
Bethany residents indicted in fentanyl ring
Bethany, MO: Three more defendants have been indicted in a 10-person conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in northwest Missouri.
Conception Junction Man Injured in Nodaway County Crash This Morning
A Conception Junction man suffered injuries in a Nodaway County crash this morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred around 5:20 this morning on U.S. 136, three miles east of Conception, as 33-year-old Randy T. Busse drove eastbound. Troopers say Busse began to slide on the snowy...
Brookfield Woman Injured in Livingston County Crash Thursday Morning
A Brookfield woman suffered injuries in a Livingston County crash Thursday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the accident occurred around 8:23 Thursday morning on Highway 190, 10 miles west of Chillicothe, as 49-year-old Caryl A. Martin drove westbound. Troopers say Martin began to skid, went off the north...
Snowy roadway causes crash in Andrew County
ANDREW COUNTY — A snow-and-slush-covered roadway is cited as the reason for an Andrew County crash Thursday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a Ford Taurus driven by David Reynold of Falls City, Ne., lost control on I-29. The vehicle traveled off the east side of the road, struck an embankment and overturned before coming to rest on its top.
Union Star Driver Killed in Accident Thursday Morning
DEKALB COUNTY, MO – A Union Star driver was killed in an accident on the snow covered roadway yesterday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 38-year-old Justin Hodge was southbound on Route F in DeKalb County, 4 miles south of Union Star around 5:30 Thursday morning when he lost control on the slick roadway. Hodge’s vehicle traveled off the side of the roadway and off an embankment into a creek bed where the vehicle overturned.
Recent Livingston County Jail Bookings
Two recent booking for Livingston County at area jails are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. 33-year-old Jamie Dawn Hughes of Sedalia was arrested by Chillicothe Police Department on a Probation Violation warrant from a conviction for possession of a controlled substance. She is held at the Harrison County Jail with bond set at $20,000 cash only.
Marceline man injured in crash on rural Linn County road
A Marceline resident was taken to a hospital in Columbia following an accident Thursday night on Linn County Route F three miles east of Brookfield. Twenty-six-year-old Kinsee Roberts received moderate injuries and was taken by ambulance to the University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia. The southbound sports utility vehicle traveled...
