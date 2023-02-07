ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Weezer, Jason Isbell to headline WonderRoad festival at Garfield Park

By Izzy Karpinski
FOX59
FOX59
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WitKq_0kfEgHMB00

INDIANAPOLIS — WonderRoad is returning to Garfield Park this summer! And it’s bringing some big name acts along with it.

Weezer and Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit are the headlining acts for the two-day festival on Saturday, June 17 and Sunday, June 18.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ed5nZ_0kfEgHMB00

Tegan and Sara, Michael Franti & Spearhead, Local Natives, Beach Weather, Marcus King, and COIN are among the acts that will play throughout the day.

Weezer will finish out the night on Saturday, while Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit will be the closing act on Sunday.

Tickets will be sold as either one-day or two-day passes. A one-day pass starts at $65. Two-day passes start at $109. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 10. Tickets will be sold in three waves, with the price going up for each wave.

Tickets can be bought online at the Wonder Road website or at the HI-FI box office located
at 1043 Virginia Avenue.

Part of each ticket sold will go towards Indy Parks. Last year, the festival was able to provide Indy Park with a $25,000 grant.

Parking on-site will be limited. Attendees are encouraged to use public transportation, a rideshare service like Uber or Lyft, or ride a bicyle.

All ticket sales are final, and organizers say no refunds will be given.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX59

Weekend events heading your way

INDIANAPOLIS — The weekend is here and the fun is about to begin. Luckily there’s always something going on in central Indiana and this weekend is no exception.  Plenty of fun to be had and luckily you may not even have to wait til Saturday. The Indy Fuel host the Heartlanders for Indy 500 night […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

A special treat for your valentine

INDIANAPOLIS — Americans are projected to spend billions of dollars in the coming days for Valentine’s Day next week on Tuesday, Feb. 14. Which begs the question, how much are you willing to spend in the name of love? While inflation has tightened everyone’s budget, there are seemingly some days where you may feel the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

1 person shot on Indy’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after one person was shot on the northwest side of Indianapolis.  The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 6300 block of West 56 Street. When they arrived, they found one person suffering from injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.  The victim is being transported to an […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

PICS: Car crashes into apartment building on Indy’s near east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police and fire crews are investigating after a car crashed into an apartment building on Indy’s near east side. Indianapolis Fire Department crews were called around 12:15 p.m. Thursday to 1145 E. Washington St. after a car crashed into a building. IFD investigators on scene then assessed the structural integrity of the building, […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Person fatally shot on east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A person was fatally shot on the east side Saturday evening. Officers responded to reports of a person shot at 1109 Worcester Ave. around 5:31 p.m. IMPD said an adult male was in critical condition upon arrival and was transported to Eskenazi hospital where he was later confirmed dead. Officers on the scene […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Indianapolis considers ban on retail sales of dogs, cats and rabbits

INDIANAPOLIS — Five Indianapolis City-County Council members are proposing a ban on most retail sales of dogs, cats, and rabbits in order to combat puppy mills while also reducing overcrowding at local shelters. The proposal was introduced at the City-County Council on Monday and is sponsored by councilors John Barth, Zach Adamson, Dan Boots, Jason […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

5 Indiana locations among latest Bed Bath & Beyond closures

INDIANAPOLIS – As struggling Bed Bath & Beyond announces plans to close more stores, five Indiana locations are among the casualties. Stores in Bloomington, Ft. Wayne, Lafayette, Noblesville and Valparaiso are scheduled to shut their doors. Here are the addresses: The New Jersey-based retailer warned in January that it was considering its options, including filing […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
FOX59

Indianapolis reaches settlement with family of Dreasjon Reed

INDIANAPOLIS — The city of Indianapolis has settled a lawsuit with the family of Dreasjon Reed three years after his death. According to internal IMPD documents obtained by FOX59/CBS4, the police agency discussed the reasoning behind the decision to reach a settlement on the high-profile case. “The decision to settle was not a decision made […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Man dies in fatal Johnson County motorcycle accident

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — A man has died in a fatal motorcycle accident in Johnson County Saturday night. The Johnson County Coroner’s Office and the Greenwood Police Department responded to reports of an accident at Worthsville Road and Eastwood Street. GPD said the driver of a motorcycle crashed into a vehicle and was pronounced dead […]
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Silver Alert canceled for missing Plainfield woman

UPDATE: As of 11 p.m. Thursday this Silver Alert has been canceled, Indiana State Police said. She was found safe. PLAINFIELD, Ind. – Police are looking for help finding a woman who was last seen Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 5:00 p.m.  The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department said Brittany Wallace was last seen driving a green […]
PLAINFIELD, IN
FOX59

IMPD to review if training was followed in Maclin shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett told FOX59 News that he found it “difficult” to watch the recently released body-worn camera video of three IMPD officers shooting a man who had been asleep in a car with a gun in his lap in the 3600 block of North Oxford Street on the morning of Dec. […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Officers investigating fatal hit and run on near north side

INDIANAPOLIS — A person has died following a hit and run on the near north side Saturday evening. Officers responded to 1600 N. Capital on reports of a pedestrian struck. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male who IEMS pronounced dead at the scene. An initial investigation has revealed that the suspect was traveling westbound […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

1 dead in shooting on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a deadly shooting on the city’s east side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the 2900 block of N. Chester Avenue at approximately 12:13 p.m. on report of shots fired. Police reported arriving on scene and locating an adult male with a gunshot wound. Police […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

FOX59

58K+
Followers
14K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy