CHEROKEE, N.C. – The EBCI Police Commission met on Thursday, Feb. 9 to discuss recent developments in the community and law enforcement. A theme throughout the meeting was reporting and how to properly disseminate information. Part of this discussion involved the Cherokee Indian Police Department and the potential hiring a public information officer (PIO). Cherokee Police Chief Carla Neadeau was amongst the guests at the meeting. When asked if the Police Department was considering hiring a PIO, Neadeau said that the department was working on the details of the job description for that position.

CHEROKEE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO