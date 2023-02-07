Read full article on original website
6 East Tennessee school districts close for illnesses
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Six school districts in East Tennessee closed because students and staff were sick on Friday. Anderson, Blount, Campbell, Cocke, Union County and Rogersville City schools closed. Anderson, Blount, Campbell and Cocke County schools announced they would close on Monday, too. The Anderson County Schools director of...
WLOS.com
Asheville City Schools averts bus crisis by raising stipends to $750
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville City Schools has narrowly averted a bus crisis by increasing the stipend for drivers. If the district was fully staffed, it would have 29 bus drivers. But it has 17, four of whom threatened to resign. The "dual-employee" bus drivers used to be paid...
WYFF4.com
North Carolina high school student killed in crash, troopers say
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — A high school student was killed on Thursday in a crash on an area highway. Elyja Kieshaun Gibbs, 17, of Hendersonville, died at the scene of the crash reported just after 9:30 a.m., according to Trooper Rohn Silvers, with the North Carolina Highway Patrol. MORE HEADLINES:
WLOS.com
Student charged after unloaded handgun found on school property
MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A juvenile student in Western North Carolina is facing charges after authorities say they found an unloaded handgun in the student's belongings. The Macon County Sheriff's Office says on Feb. 10, a Franklin High School student reported a concern to a teacher about another student possibly having a weapon.
WLOS.com
Deliberation in Shannon Daves' murder trial to continue Monday
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A murder trial in Buncombe County continues as members of the jury prepare to enter a fifth day of deliberation. Jurors in the trial of Shannon Daves, who is charged with murdering her boyfriend, Roger Michael Evans, in their Candler home on Dec. 23, 2020, plan to resume deliberations on Monday.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A 17-year-old Hendersonville High School student was found dead Thursday, following a car crash in Transylvania County. According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Elyja Kieshaun Gibbs lost control of his vehicle on U.S. 64 when he ran off the road and crashed into a tree.
bpr.org
NCDOT awards four WNC communities funds for pedestrian-bicycle studies
Asheville, Hendersonville, Burnsville and Jackson County are among the 25 North Carolina cities, towns and counties that have been awarded state funds to study the community’s need for sidewalks, paths and greenways to accommodate walkers, runners and cyclists. The grants, totaling more than $2 million in funds, were approved...
nctripping.com
20+ Wonderful Restaurants in Waynesville NC and Nearby!
Disclaimer: This site uses demographic data, email opt-ins, display advertising, and affiliate links. Please visit our Disclosure and Privacy Policy pages for further explanation. After numerous visits to this beautiful mountain town near Asheville, we’ve created this guide to feature the best restaurants in Waynesville, NC, and elsewhere in Haywood...
iheart.com
Snow Possible for WNC, Juvenile Accused in Restaurant Worker Shooting
(Haywood County, NC) -- Leaders in Haywood County are meeting later this month to discuss financing for a jail expansion. The commission chair told WLOS-TV this week that more than 150 beds are expected to be added to the 90 that already exist. That expansion could cost more than 20-million-dollars. The cost to do that could include a higher tax rate in Haywood County.
WLOS.com
Improvements planned for truck stop some Haywood County residents call dangerous
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Several Haywood County residents have complained the layout of a Pilot Travel Center off Interstate 40 is causing traffic jams and wrecks. They said safety measures are needed before someone is seriously hurt. But officials said such plans are already in the works. There...
theonefeather.com
Cherokee Police Commission discusses public information and community reporting
CHEROKEE, N.C. – The EBCI Police Commission met on Thursday, Feb. 9 to discuss recent developments in the community and law enforcement. A theme throughout the meeting was reporting and how to properly disseminate information. Part of this discussion involved the Cherokee Indian Police Department and the potential hiring a public information officer (PIO). Cherokee Police Chief Carla Neadeau was amongst the guests at the meeting. When asked if the Police Department was considering hiring a PIO, Neadeau said that the department was working on the details of the job description for that position.
WLOS.com
$2 million in ARPA funds approved for 8 Hendersonville nonprofits
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Hendersonville City Council voted this week to allocate $2 million in American Rescue Plan funding to local nonprofits. The vote comes after months of discussion about how to spend the city’s $4.5 million in ARPA funds. Here’s the breakdown of how the $2...
NC woman accused of killing bicyclist in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department said a woman was charged following a crash that killed a bicyclist on Jan. 29. Police said 44-year-old Vernon Bernard Whicker was on his bicycle in the right-hand lane heading south near the 1080 block of Hendersonville Road Whicker was hit from behind by an SUV just […]
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing woman in Pickens County
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Marjorie Anthony, a 34-year-old who went missing Thursday. Deputies said Anthony was last seen leaving her home on Ashwood Lane in Easley at around 2:30 p.m. on February 9, 2023. Deputies added that she reportedly left her home on foot. She was wearing grey sweatpants and a red shirt.
accesswdun.com
Rabun County man dies after tree-cutting incident near Clarkesville
An elderly man who had to be rescued Monday afternoon after suffering an injury in a tree near Clarkesville has died. According to a press release from Habersham County, Leonard Highsmith, 74, of Rabun County, died late Tuesday afternoon at Northeast Georgia Medical Center. The release said Highsmith's death was...
WLOS.com
Haywood County residents stock up on propane, ice melt, shovels before winter storm
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — With inclement weather heading to the mountains, many took to local hardware stores Saturday, Feb. 11 to purchase necessary items. “I’m ready for anything,” said Chuck Bieler, while refilling his propane tank Saturday afternoon in Haywood County. Throughout the day, like clockwork...
theonefeather.com
Hospital reports 430 “no-shows” for January
CHEROKEE, N.C. – The Cherokee Indian Hospital Authority (CIHA) is concerned about people not showing up for their appointments. It reported a total of 430 “no-shows” for Primary Care appointments during the month of January. “A ‘no-show’ occurs when a patient fails to show up for a...
WLOS.com
Winter storm watch issued, NCDOT crews make final preps for predicted weekend snow, ice
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Local crews with the North Carolina Department of Transportation will complete final snowstorm preps Friday, Feb. 10, ahead of forecasted winter weather this weekend. News 13 meteorologists have issued a Weather Warn Day for Sunday, Feb. 12. Saturday night, as rain during the day will...
WLOS.com
Water line break in Biltmore Village impacts businesses
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A water outage in Biltmore Village impacted several businesses on Friday morning. News 13 saw crews responding to the intersection of Hendersonville Road and All Souls Crescent in the Biltmore Village area. The city of Asheville sent out an alert at 8 a.m. on Feb....
WLOS.com
High School Round Up, February 9th 2023
Asheville — (WLOS) Asheville Christian 60, Victory Christian 39 (F) Asheville School 81, Carolina Day 28 (F) Franklin 56, East Henderson 29 (F) Swain County 45, Hayesville 32 (F) BOYS BASKETBALL. Asheville Christian 56, Victory Christian 49 (F) Asheville School 76, Carolina Day 39 (F) Franklin 70, Tuscola 28...
