Coral Springs, FL

Coral Springs’ Zeta Phi Beta Chapter Gives Back to the Community With Two Events

This month, members of the Coral Springs-based Phi Xi Zeta chapter of Zeta Phi Beta are helping to clean up the community and meet with first responders. On Saturday, February 11, at 8:00 a.m., members will meet at Ramblewood Drive to pick up debris along the north and southbound sides of North University Drive. The street cleanup concludes at Royal Palm Drive, where a photo will be taken to document all the trash that has been collected.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Stefan Whittingham Leads Coral Glades Boys Basketball to 1st District Championship in School History

On Friday, the Coral Glades boys basketball team won their first District Championship in school history, defeating top-seeded Cypress Bay High School. The Jaguars, who trailed at halftime, came back and won 45-41 for the team’s 18th win of the season. They entered the District Tournament as the two seed and beat J.P. Taravella in the Semifinals before their win over Cypress Bay. Dominic Smith led the team with 12 points, Ramez Zayad had 11, and Tahir Bond recorded 10.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
TICKET ALERT: Duran Duran Heads to the FLA Live Arena for 2023 Tour

Duran Duran, the legendary British rock band, has announced a highly-anticipated 26-date North American arena tour set to kick off this year. “We are still hitting new milestones, introducing the sound of DD to new generations of music lovers, and we are truly grateful to do what we love every day, ” said Duran Duran’s lead singer, Simon Le Bon.
SUNRISE, FL
The Mount Hermon A.M.E. Church Family and our dynamic Pastor, Rev. Henry E. Green, III, cordially invite the entire community to attend our 29th Annual Greek Unity Day Observance.

Through this program we annually acknowledge and recognize Black Greek lettered organizations for their numerous contributions and accomplishments. Each year we select a member of one of the fraternities or sororities to serve as the keynote speaker for this occasion. This year, Reverend Cyril Guerra, representing our featured organization – The Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. – has been invited to proclaim the word for this the 29th Greek Unity Day observance at Mt. Hermon, Fort Lauderdale.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Hollywood Mall CVS Pharmacy – 3400 Hollywood Blvd Hollywood, FL 33021

Store Description for Hollywood Mall CVS Pharmacy – 3400 Hollywood Blvd Hollywood, FL 33021. Your nearby CVS Pharmacy near me, which can be located at 3400 Hollywood Blvd in Hollywood Mall in Florida, can be situated in the middle of town and offers convenient access to a variety of fast snacks as well as home items in Hollywood. At the shop at the Hollywood Mall, you may get groceries, refills on prescriptions, beauty items, and essentials for first aid and healthcare all in one convenient location.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Family confirms that missing Palm Beach Gardens Lyft driver Gary Levin has died

PALM BEACH GARDENS — The family of missing Palm Beach Gardens Lyft driver Gary Levin confirmed Tuesday that he has died. Lindsay DiBetta, Levin's daughter, posted on her Facebook page that services in her 74-year-old father's honor will be announced in the next few days. She did not discuss the circumstances surrounding his death and said the family is asking for privacy. ...
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
Lil Wayne Sells Miami Mansion For $28M — Almost Double What He Paid For It

Miami, FL - Lil Wayne has sold his luxury Miami mansion for a whopping $28 million price tag, which is a significant increase compared to what he paid for it six years ago. According to TMZ, Weezy and his powerhouse real estate agency Douglas Elliman accepted a bid from a potential buyer on February 3 for $28 million, shortly after Wayne discounted his original $29.5 million listing.
MIAMI, FL
