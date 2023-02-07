Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gigantic store chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersLake Worth, FL
8 of Our Favorite Restaurants in Fort Lauderdale, FLEast Coast TravelerFort Lauderdale, FL
Ludacris, Chris Young and more added to Florida Strawberry Festival lineup + more stories from the Sunshine StateEmily ScarvieFlorida State
Growing restaurant chain opens another Florida locationKristen WaltersMiramar, FL
Whitfield Lovell: Passages Major National Tour Kicks Off in South Florida at the Boca Raton Museum of ArtD.C.ABoca Raton, FL
Related
ABBA Tribute Returns to the Coral Springs Center for the Arts
MANIA is currently touring the USA for the 8th time and returns to Coral Springs Center of the Arts. The world’s number one touring ABBA tribute concert returns to the Coral Springs Center for the Arts on February 19, and limited seats are left. Formerly known as ABBA MANIA,...
City of Coral Springs Holds Free 60th Anniversary Block Party Bash
The City of Coral Springs is celebrating its 60th Anniversary in a big way with a Community Celebration Concert on Saturday, February 11. The event, hosted in partnership with Broward Health, will take place on the Great Lawn of City Hall at 9500 West Sample Road at 5:30 p.m. Featuring...
TICKET ALERT: The Simon & Garfunkel Story Performs Feb. 9 at the Coral Springs Center for the Arts
Now seen by more than a quarter million people worldwide, The Simon and Garfunkel Story tells the fascinating tale of how two young boys from Queens, New York, became the world’s most successful music duo of all time. The internationally-acclaimed hit theater show performs at the Coral Springs Center...
351 Coral Springs Students to Say Goodbye to Marjory Stoneman Douglas Under New Boundary Proposal
The Broward County School Board has approved the C-4 boundary proposal aimed at addressing overcrowding at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. Under the new plan, students living in Coral Springs between Wiles, Royal Palm, Coral Springs, and University will be redirected to attend Coral Glades High School. According...
Coral Springs’ Zeta Phi Beta Chapter Gives Back to the Community With Two Events
This month, members of the Coral Springs-based Phi Xi Zeta chapter of Zeta Phi Beta are helping to clean up the community and meet with first responders. On Saturday, February 11, at 8:00 a.m., members will meet at Ramblewood Drive to pick up debris along the north and southbound sides of North University Drive. The street cleanup concludes at Royal Palm Drive, where a photo will be taken to document all the trash that has been collected.
Stefan Whittingham Leads Coral Glades Boys Basketball to 1st District Championship in School History
On Friday, the Coral Glades boys basketball team won their first District Championship in school history, defeating top-seeded Cypress Bay High School. The Jaguars, who trailed at halftime, came back and won 45-41 for the team’s 18th win of the season. They entered the District Tournament as the two seed and beat J.P. Taravella in the Semifinals before their win over Cypress Bay. Dominic Smith led the team with 12 points, Ramez Zayad had 11, and Tahir Bond recorded 10.
TICKET ALERT: Duran Duran Heads to the FLA Live Arena for 2023 Tour
Duran Duran, the legendary British rock band, has announced a highly-anticipated 26-date North American arena tour set to kick off this year. “We are still hitting new milestones, introducing the sound of DD to new generations of music lovers, and we are truly grateful to do what we love every day, ” said Duran Duran’s lead singer, Simon Le Bon.
thewestsidegazette.com
The Mount Hermon A.M.E. Church Family and our dynamic Pastor, Rev. Henry E. Green, III, cordially invite the entire community to attend our 29th Annual Greek Unity Day Observance.
Through this program we annually acknowledge and recognize Black Greek lettered organizations for their numerous contributions and accomplishments. Each year we select a member of one of the fraternities or sororities to serve as the keynote speaker for this occasion. This year, Reverend Cyril Guerra, representing our featured organization – The Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. – has been invited to proclaim the word for this the 29th Greek Unity Day observance at Mt. Hermon, Fort Lauderdale.
Coral Springs Crime Update: Victim Loses 14K in Car Burglary
This is a summary of crimes occurring between February 1 – February 7, 2023, provided by the Coral Springs Police Department. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty, and the names of those who were not arrested have been redacted. CSPD redacts most addresses. Burglary Conveyance/ Theft From Auto.
‘Meat The Chief’ BBQ Sizzles Up A Great Time for the Residents of Coral Springs
The new Coral Springs Police Chief utilized his skills behind the BBQ grill Saturday to “meat” community members and build relationships. “I love to BBQ in my spare time, which isn’t too often, unfortunately,” said Police Chief Brad McKeone. “This is a way for me to put a personal touch on an event and hopefully share some good food.”
Coral Glades and J.P. Taravella Boys Basketball Face-Off In Memorable Overtime Game
It was rivalry night in Coral Springs on Wednesday between Coral Glades and J.P. Taravella boys basketball. The Jaguars, who came in as the two seed, defeated the Trojans for their 17th win of the season in overtime 59-56. Despite falling in their only matchup in the regular season, Coral Glades will play for a District Championship.
5 of Our Favorite Seafood Restaurants in Florida
FLORIDA -Several great options are available if you're looking for a great seafood restaurant in Florida. These include JB's Fish Camp and Seafood in New Smyrna, Pompano Joe's in Destin, and Mignonette in Miami. These restaurants all serve seafood dishes that satisfy any seafood craving.
South Florida Student Airlifted After Shooting Near High School
Law enforcement is still searching for the shooter.
Woman Arrested After Holding Boyfriend at Knifepoint For Messaging Other Woman on Social Media
A woman was arrested and charged with false imprisonment and felony assault with a deadly weapon after holding her boyfriend hostage at knifepoint after discovering messages to other women on social media. On February 3, the Coral Springs Police Department responded to an emergency call to a Coral Springs home...
hollywoodgazette.com
Hollywood Mall CVS Pharmacy – 3400 Hollywood Blvd Hollywood, FL 33021
Store Description for Hollywood Mall CVS Pharmacy – 3400 Hollywood Blvd Hollywood, FL 33021. Your nearby CVS Pharmacy near me, which can be located at 3400 Hollywood Blvd in Hollywood Mall in Florida, can be situated in the middle of town and offers convenient access to a variety of fast snacks as well as home items in Hollywood. At the shop at the Hollywood Mall, you may get groceries, refills on prescriptions, beauty items, and essentials for first aid and healthcare all in one convenient location.
WSVN-TV
Student suspected of shooting another student near Miami Norland Sr. High taken into custody
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspected shooter who injured a student near a Miami high school has been caught and cuffed. The shooting happened Monday just after 4 p.m. along Northwest 11th Avenue and 193rd Street, near Miami Norland Senior High. An 18-year-old student was shot and airlifted to...
Crash near Trump International Golf Club kills West Palm Beach-area woman, 29
WEST PALM BEACH — A 29-year-old suburban West Palm Beach woman died this month from injuries she suffered in a January vehicle crash near Trump International Golf Club that also injured a 5-year-old girl, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said. Investigators say Andria Deangelis lost control of her...
Vehicle catches fire on I-95 at Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard
A vehicle caught fire after engine difficulties on Interstate 95, initially closing three lanes, West Palm Beach Fire Rescue said Saturday afternoon.
Family confirms that missing Palm Beach Gardens Lyft driver Gary Levin has died
PALM BEACH GARDENS — The family of missing Palm Beach Gardens Lyft driver Gary Levin confirmed Tuesday that he has died. Lindsay DiBetta, Levin's daughter, posted on her Facebook page that services in her 74-year-old father's honor will be announced in the next few days. She did not discuss the circumstances surrounding his death and said the family is asking for privacy. ...
HipHopDX.com
Lil Wayne Sells Miami Mansion For $28M — Almost Double What He Paid For It
Miami, FL - Lil Wayne has sold his luxury Miami mansion for a whopping $28 million price tag, which is a significant increase compared to what he paid for it six years ago. According to TMZ, Weezy and his powerhouse real estate agency Douglas Elliman accepted a bid from a potential buyer on February 3 for $28 million, shortly after Wayne discounted his original $29.5 million listing.
Talk Media
Coral Springs, FL
7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
News Views and Reviews for Coral Springs Florida.https://coralspringstalk.com
Comments / 0