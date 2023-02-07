Read full article on original website
Developer Selects Unique Solar Tracking Technology from Nevados Engineering
Solar tracker company Nevados Engineering Inc. has signed a strategic partnership and long-term agreement to supply its all-terrain solar trackers and energy optimization software to Ampliform, a U.S.-based solar project developer, operator and asset owner. Ampliform has standardized on the Nevados platform for all of its tracker needs across every...
Module Manufacturer Supplying 1 GW of Product to Solar Developer
Trina Solar has signed a three-year agreement with global renewable energy company Low Carbon Ltd. for the supply of at least 1 GW of Trina Solar PV modules for multiple projects throughout Europe. The agreement with Trina Solar provides “planning security for project pipelines and will help accelerate the contracting...
Sunnova to Roll Out FranklinWH Energy Storage Tech to Solar Customers
FranklinWH Energy Storage Inc. has formed an agreement with Sunnova Energy International Inc. to offer the Franklin Home Power system (FHP) as an option for the Sunnova Adaptive Home, which integrates the use of solar, battery storage, energy control and management technologies. The partnership will allow Sunnova to bring the...
147 MW Galloway 2 Solar Project Under Way in Concho County
Avantus says it has officially broken ground on the Galloway 2 Solar Project, located in Concho County, Texas. Once completed, the project will serve as a dedicated 147 MW DC / 110 MW AC resource for Texas’ energy grid, generating enough electricity to provide power for 60,000 Texans. Initial...
CPS Energy Wraps Up Project Needs for FlexPOWER Bundle
CPS Energy, the largest gas/electric municipal utility in the U.S., has reached agreements with three companies to close out its FlexPOWER Bundle initiative, which will deliver 580 MW of solar, 50 MW of storage and 500 MW of natural gas firming capacity. The utility says it will be issuing a...
Freedom Forever Inks Agreement for SolarEdge Products
SolarEdge Technologies Inc. has entered into a multi-year agreement with residential solar installer Freedom Forever for the supply of residential smart energy products and solutions. As part of the multi-year agreement between the companies, Freedom Forever will offer its customers the SolarEdge Home Smart Energy Ecosystem, including the SolarEdge Home...
Missouri Utility Says 200 MW Project Is Coming Along
Ameren Missouri says it is moving forward with the planned acquisition of the 200 MW Huck Finn Solar Project in central Missouri. Huck Finn – the company’s largest-ever solar facility – is planned to be constructed on the border of Missouri’s Audrain and Ralls counties. Construction is expected to produce enough energy to power approximately 40,000 homes.
