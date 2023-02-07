Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chinese surveillance device targets the Carolinas todayBarbara WashingtonCharlotte, NC
North Carolina witness says shape-changing object darting around night skyRoger MarshSanford, NC
Five North Carolina Family Members Vanished On Trip To Visit Relatives In Alabama. What Really Happened?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedFayetteville, NC
Raleigh area foreclosures skyrocketing in Wake County: 150% increase since 2021Edy ZooWake County, NC
3 wanted, 2 in custody after man found dead in car in NC field, sheriff’s office says
A man's body was found inside a car on a field outside of Lumberton and three others are wanted, according to the Robeson County Sheriff's Office.
cbs17
Wake County Sheriff’s Office reactivates senior wellness check program
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office is reactivating the senior citizen well check program on Feb. 14. The program is open to all Wake County seniors 65 and older who live alone and would like a daily well check call. The sheriff’s office said citizens...
cbs17
Sampson County jail attack seriously injures officer, sheriff partially blames low staffing
CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Sampson County Sheriff is blaming short staffing for an attack by a jail inmate that injured a deputy this week. The incident took place at the Sampson County Jail C pod on Tuesday and left a detention officer with a “serious” injury, according to Sampson County Sheriff Jimmy Thornton.
cbs17
1 found dead in Goldsboro, police investigation underway
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro police are investigating after a person was found dead Saturday morning, officials said. The incident was reported around 9:05 a.m. in the 100 block of West Oak Street, which is near downtown, according to a news release from the Goldsboro Police Department. Officers were...
cbs17
Hope Mills woman charged with taking $48,000 from fire department in Cumberland County, sheriff’s office says
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Hope Mills woman has been accused of stealing more than $48,000 from a small fire department where she was the treasurer and secretary. Kimberly Reeves, 52, was arrested and charged Friday morning with felony larceny by employee, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said. She was employed at Pearce’s Mill Fire Department, a subdivision just south of Fayetteville.
cbs17
Man stole trailer, led officers on highway chase, Garner police say
GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A man could face multiple charges after a chase Saturday afternoon involving a stolen trailer led to an arrest, according to the Garner Police Department. After 12 p.m., officers said they attempted to stop a white escalade after their flock cameras caught it on video...
cbs17
Cumberland County suspect robs store clerk at gunpoint, sheriff says
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance to identify an armed robbery suspect. Deputies said on Jan. 29 at 3:17 a.m., the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Circle K located at 1581 McArthur Road in Fayetteville for a robbery.
Missing NC man found dismembered in concrete barrel behind killer’s home: cops
A North Carolina man that had been missing for one month was found dismembered and buried inside a barrel filled with concrete behind his alleged killer’s home, police said. Jackie Lamar Bright, who has an extensive rap sheet, was charged with the murder of Michael Bradley Cox after police found the damning evidence on his property Jan. 26, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said. Cox, 40, had been missing since Dec. 24. Police did not reveal what led them to Bright’s Sanford property, but said they executed a search warrant over the course of two days and found the 55-gallon barrel. The vat had...
wpde.com
2 more arrested, 3 still wanted after body found in vehicle in Lumberton: Sheriff
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WPDE) — On Wednesday, Feb. 1 the body of Timothy O. Jacobs, was found in a car in a field in the area of Hornet Road and Meadow Road just outside the city of Lumberton. One week later on Feb. 8 Tyler Jacob Scott, 20, and Destinee...
cbs17
Fayetteville man charged with attempted murder in bar shooting, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A 28-year-old Fayetteville man has been arrested and charged in connection with a Monday shooting that followed a fight at a bar. Officers were called Monday to Jumper’s Nite Life Bar at South Reilly Road in reference to a large disturbance and shooting, police said.
cbs17
Man wanted for breaking into car outside restaurant, Durham police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are trying to identify a man they said is wanted for breaking into a vehicle. Officers said the man was caught on camera breaking into the vehicle at a restaurant on the 1800 block of North Pointe Drive on Wednesday. They said it...
1 dead, 1 arrested after Moore County altercation leads to shooting: sheriff
The shooting happened after an altercation between two men who both resided at the residence, according to a press release from the Sheriff Ronnie Fields.
cbs17
Woman dies after car crashes into Airborne & Special Operations Museum in Fayetteville, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman died when her car crashed into a museum in Fayetteville Saturday night, police said. The incident was reported at 9:20 p.m. at 100 Bragg Blvd. at the Airborne & Special Operations Museum near Walter Street, according to the Fayetteville Police Department. “Preliminary investigation...
91-year-old woman in critical condition, NC man arrested for hit-and-run: sheriff
After arriving, officials found a 91-year-old woman with critical injuries.
cbs17
Man living at Sanford Inn caught with crack, ecstasy, guns, police say
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — The Sanford Police Department executed a search warrant at an inn on Thursday and seized multiple drugs. On Thursday at 4:15 p.m., Sanford Police Department Narcotics Agents and the Selective Enforcement Unit executed a search warrant at the Sanford Inn at 1143 North Horner Blvd. in for suspected drug sales.
2nd suspect identified in Durham County road-rage shooting incident
The Durham County Sheriff's Office said it has identified a woman as the second suspect in the road rage incident at a Durham convenience store.
cbs17
High school principal speaks out, searches for answers after shooting kills student in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Hillside High School principal Dr. William Logan says everyone is still processing what happened Wednesday afternoon after two students were shot along the nearby American Tobacco Trail. A 17-year-old died while a 15-year-old is recovering from injuries. Logan says there are unanswered questions causing anxiety...
jocoreport.com
Driver Involved In Crash Charged With DWI
KENLY – A driver ran off of NC Highway 42 East near Jerusalem Church Road in eastern Johnston County and nearly ended up in a creek, early Friday morning. The passenger car ended up perched on the bank of the small creek. The driver was uninjured. The driver was...
cbs17
Durham County deputies ID 2nd suspect in weekend road-rage shooting at gas station
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities in Durham County are looking for a second person involved in a road-rage shooting at a gas station. The Durham County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that Tiffany R. Carr is at large and is wanted on two counts of child abuse and two counts of storage of firearms to protect minors.
Spring Lake man charged in Harnett County drug overdose death
A man was arrested after another man was found dead from a drug overdose, according to Harnett County deputies.
