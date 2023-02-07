ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Lake, NC

cbs17

1 found dead in Goldsboro, police investigation underway

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro police are investigating after a person was found dead Saturday morning, officials said. The incident was reported around 9:05 a.m. in the 100 block of West Oak Street, which is near downtown, according to a news release from the Goldsboro Police Department. Officers were...
GOLDSBORO, NC
cbs17

Hope Mills woman charged with taking $48,000 from fire department in Cumberland County, sheriff’s office says

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Hope Mills woman has been accused of stealing more than $48,000 from a small fire department where she was the treasurer and secretary. Kimberly Reeves, 52, was arrested and charged Friday morning with felony larceny by employee, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said. She was employed at Pearce’s Mill Fire Department, a subdivision just south of Fayetteville.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Man stole trailer, led officers on highway chase, Garner police say

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A man could face multiple charges after a chase Saturday afternoon involving a stolen trailer led to an arrest, according to the Garner Police Department. After 12 p.m., officers said they attempted to stop a white escalade after their flock cameras caught it on video...
GARNER, NC
New York Post

Missing NC man found dismembered in concrete barrel behind killer’s home: cops

A North Carolina man that had been missing for one month was found dismembered and buried inside a barrel filled with concrete behind his alleged killer’s home, police said. Jackie Lamar Bright, who has an extensive rap sheet, was charged with the murder of Michael Bradley Cox after police found the damning evidence on his property Jan. 26, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said. Cox, 40, had been missing since Dec. 24. Police did not reveal what led them to Bright’s Sanford property, but said they executed a search warrant over the course of two days and found the 55-gallon barrel. The vat had...
LEE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Man living at Sanford Inn caught with crack, ecstasy, guns, police say

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — The Sanford Police Department executed a search warrant at an inn on Thursday and seized multiple drugs. On Thursday at 4:15 p.m., Sanford Police Department Narcotics Agents and the Selective Enforcement Unit executed a search warrant at the Sanford Inn at 1143 North Horner Blvd. in for suspected drug sales.
SANFORD, NC
jocoreport.com

Driver Involved In Crash Charged With DWI

KENLY – A driver ran off of NC Highway 42 East near Jerusalem Church Road in eastern Johnston County and nearly ended up in a creek, early Friday morning. The passenger car ended up perched on the bank of the small creek. The driver was uninjured. The driver was...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC

