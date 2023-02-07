Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get a Hot Dog in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Popular cookie shop opens new Ohio location in time for Valentine's DayKristen WaltersMedina, OH
Lebron James and Nike Join Forces to Give Back to Akron Students with Over $2.4 million in ScholarshipsAsh JurbergAkron, OH
3 Places To Get Burgers in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Related
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police search for suspect accused of killing the mother of his child
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police have issued a warrant for the arrest of a 35-year-old man wanted for fatally shooting the mother of his seven-year-old daughter. According to court documents, Joshua Lynch is charged with aggravated murder. Cleveland police said Lynch killed Jovon Lynch, 34, on Feb. 8. Her...
YAHOO!
Euclid man convicted of murder on anniversary of Akron man's shooting death
Exactly one year after a man shot two others, killing a 29-year-old man on Yukon Avenue in West Akron, the assailant has been convicted of murder. Euclid resident Keith A. Soto, 37, was also found guilty Friday of two counts of felonious assault, one count of tampering with evidence, and two counts of weapons under disability, meaning he was in possession of a firearm after a prior felony conviction.
spectrumnews1.com
Dash cameras to return to Akron after Walker death
AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Akron officials have decided that police vehicle dashcams will return to the city this summer following the death of Jayland Walker, who was shot and killed by police last year. The Akron City Council voted 13-0 Monday to outfit two dozen frontline police cruisers as...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland man fatally shot in East Cleveland
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are searching for the killer of a 21-year-old Cleveland man. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Daquean Jennings. East Cleveland police said Jennings was shot around 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 8 in the area of Eddy and Hartshorn Roads. Officers were...
Father accused of killing child’s mother, kidnapping his child in Cleveland’s North Collinwood neighborhood, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland police are searching for a 35-year-old man who they say shot and killed his child’s mother and then kidnapped their 7-year-old child. Jovon Lynch, 34, of Cleveland was found dead inside a car in the shooting that happened just before 9 a.m. Wednesday on Huntmere Avenue near East 161st Street, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner and Cleveland police spokeswoman Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia.
iheart.com
Cleveland Man Charged With Stealing Firearms From Akron Dealer
CLEVELAND – A federal grand jury returned a one-count indictment charging Zaveeyon Teasley, age 20, whose last known address was in Cleveland with stealing 30 firearms from a licensed firearms dealer in Akron. According to court documents, on Nov. 3, 2022, the defendant allegedly drove a stolen vehicle through...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Police search for man wanted for Huntmere Avenue murder
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are looking for a 35-year-old homicide suspect Joshua Lynch wanted for a Huntmere Avenue murder that happened Wednesday. Police said on Feb. 8 at approximately 850am, officers responded to 16210 Huntmere Avenue for suspicious activity. When officers arrived on the scene they found Jovon...
Youngstown man facing new charges in connection to fatal Warren shooting
The Youngstown man charged in connection to Sunday's murder in Warren was indicted Thursday.
Cleveland man accused of selling fentanyl that caused 3 fatal overdoses
CLEVELAND — A 37-year-old Cleveland man is facing federal charges for allegedly selling fentanyl that caused the deaths of three people in the area. Prosecutors on Friday issued a five-count indictment against Reyes John Sanchez-Borrero, whose prior criminal history includes convictions for involuntary manslaughter and drug trafficking. The defendant is accused of selling fentanyl last May to two people who later died after overdosing on the drugs, and more than two months later another victim was killed after officials say they, too, ingested narcotics obtained from Sanchez-Borrero.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Police release body cam video from Mack Court quadruple murder
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Police released body cam video from the night of the Mack Court quadruple murder. Martin Muniz, 41, is accused of fatally shooting four people and injuring an 8-year-old girl at a home in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre on Jan. 13. Muniz was charged with aggravated murder, according...
Suspect indicted for smash-and-grab robbery at local gun shop
A federal grand jury indicted a Cleveland man accused of taking part in a smash and grab robbery at an Akron gun shop back in November.
Suspect in murder of Bedford 13-year-old arrested in Georgia
The man suspected of murdering a 13-year-old and injuring a 15-year-old in Bedford last month has been arrested in Georgia.
cleveland19.com
Akron man arrested for waving gun, cocaine possession
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police arrested an 18-year-old man after receiving reports of a male waving a gun in the 1000 block of Kenmore Boulevard, a press release said. Police say calls came in around 1:20 p.m.. Jonte Johnson was found appearing to be concealing a weapon, officials say.
cleveland19.com
Man tries to snatch woman’s purse on West 6th Street, Cleveland Police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Downtown Cleveland attempted purse snatching suspect is on the loose, police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him. The victim reported that she was walking southbound on West 6th Street when a man tried to steal her purse at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Feb. 2, according to Cleveland Police.
cleveland19.com
Man killed in East Cleveland shooting, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - East Cleveland police are investigating the homicide of a man in the area of Eddy Road and Hartshorn, according to a release from the department. Police said on Wednesday around 6:28 p.m., an officer responded to the area for a call of shots fired. Upon arrival,...
cleveland19.com
Bedford fugitive wanted for murder arrested in Georgia
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals Cleveland announced in a tweet Friday that an Ohio fugitive wanted for murder was arrested in Georgia. David Hardin III was wanted by the Bedford Police for a Jan. 30 fatal shooting, officials say. The tweet says Hardin shot and killed a 13-year-old...
Gun used in unsolved murders of Akron girl, man also fired in separate shooting
A gun used in connection with the murders of a young girl and a man was also fired during a separate shooting last summer in Akron, according to police.
Suspect captured in Georgia nearly 2 weeks after 13-year-old boy dies in Bedford shooting
BEDFORD, Ohio — A suspect has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting that claimed the life of a 13-year-old boy in Bedford last month. The Bedford Police Department announced new details in the case Friday morning, saying the suspect – identified as David Harden III – was captured in Martinez, Georgia, on Thursday.
Some Charges Dismissed in Jayland Walker Protest Cases
More than 40 cases remain set for trial.
cleveland19.com
1 arrested after stolen car flips over on I-90 West in Cleveland, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One person was arrested Saturday afternoon after a stolen car flipped over on I-90 West in Cleveland, according to police officials. ODOT said the crash shut down the two righthand lanes at West 98th Street and West Boulevard at around 4 p.m. on Feb. 11. Cleveland...
Comments / 15