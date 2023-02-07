ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Comments / 15

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YAHOO!

Euclid man convicted of murder on anniversary of Akron man's shooting death

Exactly one year after a man shot two others, killing a 29-year-old man on Yukon Avenue in West Akron, the assailant has been convicted of murder. Euclid resident Keith A. Soto, 37, was also found guilty Friday of two counts of felonious assault, one count of tampering with evidence, and two counts of weapons under disability, meaning he was in possession of a firearm after a prior felony conviction.
AKRON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Dash cameras to return to Akron after Walker death

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Akron officials have decided that police vehicle dashcams will return to the city this summer following the death of Jayland Walker, who was shot and killed by police last year. The Akron City Council voted 13-0 Monday to outfit two dozen frontline police cruisers as...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland man fatally shot in East Cleveland

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are searching for the killer of a 21-year-old Cleveland man. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Daquean Jennings. East Cleveland police said Jennings was shot around 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 8 in the area of Eddy and Hartshorn Roads. Officers were...
EAST CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Father accused of killing child’s mother, kidnapping his child in Cleveland’s North Collinwood neighborhood, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland police are searching for a 35-year-old man who they say shot and killed his child’s mother and then kidnapped their 7-year-old child. Jovon Lynch, 34, of Cleveland was found dead inside a car in the shooting that happened just before 9 a.m. Wednesday on Huntmere Avenue near East 161st Street, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner and Cleveland police spokeswoman Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia.
CLEVELAND, OH
iheart.com

Cleveland Man Charged With Stealing Firearms From Akron Dealer

CLEVELAND – A federal grand jury returned a one-count indictment charging Zaveeyon Teasley, age 20, whose last known address was in Cleveland with stealing 30 firearms from a licensed firearms dealer in Akron. According to court documents, on Nov. 3, 2022, the defendant allegedly drove a stolen vehicle through...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland Police search for man wanted for Huntmere Avenue murder

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are looking for a 35-year-old homicide suspect Joshua Lynch wanted for a Huntmere Avenue murder that happened Wednesday. Police said on Feb. 8 at approximately 850am, officers responded to 16210 Huntmere Avenue for suspicious activity. When officers arrived on the scene they found Jovon...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Cleveland man accused of selling fentanyl that caused 3 fatal overdoses

CLEVELAND — A 37-year-old Cleveland man is facing federal charges for allegedly selling fentanyl that caused the deaths of three people in the area. Prosecutors on Friday issued a five-count indictment against Reyes John Sanchez-Borrero, whose prior criminal history includes convictions for involuntary manslaughter and drug trafficking. The defendant is accused of selling fentanyl last May to two people who later died after overdosing on the drugs, and more than two months later another victim was killed after officials say they, too, ingested narcotics obtained from Sanchez-Borrero.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland Police release body cam video from Mack Court quadruple murder

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Police released body cam video from the night of the Mack Court quadruple murder. Martin Muniz, 41, is accused of fatally shooting four people and injuring an 8-year-old girl at a home in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre on Jan. 13. Muniz was charged with aggravated murder, according...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron man arrested for waving gun, cocaine possession

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police arrested an 18-year-old man after receiving reports of a male waving a gun in the 1000 block of Kenmore Boulevard, a press release said. Police say calls came in around 1:20 p.m.. Jonte Johnson was found appearing to be concealing a weapon, officials say.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Man tries to snatch woman’s purse on West 6th Street, Cleveland Police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Downtown Cleveland attempted purse snatching suspect is on the loose, police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him. The victim reported that she was walking southbound on West 6th Street when a man tried to steal her purse at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Feb. 2, according to Cleveland Police.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Man killed in East Cleveland shooting, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - East Cleveland police are investigating the homicide of a man in the area of Eddy Road and Hartshorn, according to a release from the department. Police said on Wednesday around 6:28 p.m., an officer responded to the area for a call of shots fired. Upon arrival,...
EAST CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Bedford fugitive wanted for murder arrested in Georgia

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals Cleveland announced in a tweet Friday that an Ohio fugitive wanted for murder was arrested in Georgia. David Hardin III was wanted by the Bedford Police for a Jan. 30 fatal shooting, officials say. The tweet says Hardin shot and killed a 13-year-old...
BEDFORD, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy