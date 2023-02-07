ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

OnlyInYourState

One Of The Oldest Restaurants In Arizona Is Also The Most Delicious

Arizona is known for its historic restaurants and authentic Mexican cuisine, and Los Olivos Mexican Patio is one of the oldest restaurants in the state. Located in the heart of Scottsdale, this family-run restaurant has been serving delicious Sonoran Mexican delicacies for over seventy years. Los Olivos Mexican Patio is...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Ash Jurberg

Popular sandwich store to open 3 new locations in Phoenix

Great news for sandwich lovers in Phoenix with news that popular sandwich store Ike’s Love & Sandwiches will open three new locations in Phoenix this year. Ike's was founded in 2007 by Ike Shehadeh and has expanded to over 80 locations across the United States with plans to open the 100th store this year.
PHOENIX, AZ
OnlyInYourState

This Family Restaurant In Arizona Is Worth A Trip To The Country

As you head south from Tucson and head toward Sonoita Wine Country, you’ll pass through the unincorporated community of Green Valley. It’s here where you’ll discover one of the best family restaurants in Arizona: the aptly-named Arizona Family Restaurant. This cozy cafe dishes out a variety of American classics, from juicy burgers to mouthwatering steaks and everything in between (plus breakfast all day)!
GREEN VALLEY, AZ
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit Arizona (Yes, Arizona!)

Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit Arizona (Yes, Arizona!) Arizona tends to conjure images of sand, heat, sun, and desert. After all, for the vast majority of the state, these are the defining features! As one of the most arid and sandy states in the US, Arizona’s hot and dusty reputation has been earned for good reason. Still, despite its characterization as just a desert, there is a lot more to Arizona. Today, we are going to discover a place where it actually snows in Arizona. We’ll also discuss the biggest blizzard the state has ever seen. Let’s get started!
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Sisters surprised with free tickets to Super Bowl LVII in Glendale

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two young Valley sisters just got the surprise of a lifetime: two free tickets to Super Bowl LVII this Sunday in Glendale! And to make even more surreal, they received them directly from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell himself. The NFL and Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee...
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Out-of-state Super Bowl fans flock to the WM Phoenix Open

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Tons of Eagles and Chiefs fans were in the crowd at the WM Phoenix Open on Friday. Many are in good spirits, thinking their team is the one to beat. Arizona’s Family spoke to some Eagles and Chiefs fans who say they’re here in town to watch the game, not even realizing they could hit the Open while they’re here.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Mesa native Troy Kotsur to perform national anthem in ASL at Super Bowl

Two crew members of the "Be Kind People Project" were surprised with the tickets by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy's. FanDuel hosting Super Bowl weekend party at Tempe Beach Park. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. The FanDuel Super Bowl Party features live performance by...
Arizona Capitol Times

Nation watches as Arizona’s universal ESA voucher fiasco fails

Universal ESA vouchers are already a dismal failure defunding our local public schools, threatening to bankrupt our state and raising red flags about taxpayer-funded discrimination. And the nation is watching as special interests rush to force through vouchers in other states before the cautionary tale of Arizona comes fully to light.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Valley man visits all 30 NFL stadiums in one season

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — One Valley football fan loves the game so much, he traveled to every NFL stadium ... in just one season!. Jason Karniol started the cross-country football journey back in September in Las Vegas when he saw a game at Allegiant Stadium. In the weeks that followed, he went to multiple games, sometimes even two in the same day.
LAS VEGAS, NV

