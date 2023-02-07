Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Super Bowl game day recipes, historic happenings, local buzz and more stories about the big gameMike RomanoKansas City, MO
New Details In Arizona Missing Person CaseMCBuckeye, AZ
Fuel Pipeline Leak ShutdowncreteCalifornia State
“MAGA Country!” Store Owners Tirade Against NativesMarcus RingoScottsdale, AZ
15+ Date Ideas in Phoenix ArizonaSadie SmileyPhoenix, AZ
Tucson Was the Top City in the U.S. Where People Moved to - and Arizona Was the Top Inbound State
Allied Van Line just made it official in their latest "Magnet States" migration report. Tucson was the top magnet city that people moved to in 2022. And Arizona was the top inbound state to which people moved.
An Arizona Rancher is in Jail For Shooting a Mexican Immigrant
Arizona has an open-carry law that allows a person to legally carry an armed weapon. The law specifies a person can’t carry a gun whenever they feel like it. Then the person must also be at least 21 years of age.
AZFamily
NFL, Super Bowl Host Committee gift Scottsdale nonprofit $200K, Super Bowl tickets
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every year, the NFL partners with the host committee to leave a lasting legacy on the host city. This year, they chose to donate to the Be Kind People Project from Scottsdale while personally inviting two leaders to the Super Bowl on Sunday. The Be Kind...
AZFamily
Super Bowl fans touch down at Sky Harbor Airport ready to cheer on teams
J.J. Watt surprised the Pat Tillman Scholars with the news that they will be on the field for the coin toss as the four honorary captains of the Super Bowl. Homeowners scoring renters as thousands head to Arizona for Super Bowl. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Some west Valley homeowners...
Teen Girls Missing From Mesa, Arizona Group Home Found Dead In Water Basin
Kamryn Meyers and Sitlalli Avelar reportedly left a group home on Jan. 7. Their bodies were found nearby. Two teenage girls who walked away from their Mesa, Arizona group home in early January have been found dead. Kamryn Meyers, 15, and Sitlalli Avelar, 17, were both living at a Powerhouse...
OnlyInYourState
One Of The Oldest Restaurants In Arizona Is Also The Most Delicious
Arizona is known for its historic restaurants and authentic Mexican cuisine, and Los Olivos Mexican Patio is one of the oldest restaurants in the state. Located in the heart of Scottsdale, this family-run restaurant has been serving delicious Sonoran Mexican delicacies for over seventy years. Los Olivos Mexican Patio is...
Popular sandwich store to open 3 new locations in Phoenix
Great news for sandwich lovers in Phoenix with news that popular sandwich store Ike’s Love & Sandwiches will open three new locations in Phoenix this year. Ike's was founded in 2007 by Ike Shehadeh and has expanded to over 80 locations across the United States with plans to open the 100th store this year.
OnlyInYourState
This Family Restaurant In Arizona Is Worth A Trip To The Country
As you head south from Tucson and head toward Sonoita Wine Country, you’ll pass through the unincorporated community of Green Valley. It’s here where you’ll discover one of the best family restaurants in Arizona: the aptly-named Arizona Family Restaurant. This cozy cafe dishes out a variety of American classics, from juicy burgers to mouthwatering steaks and everything in between (plus breakfast all day)!
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit Arizona (Yes, Arizona!)
Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit Arizona (Yes, Arizona!) Arizona tends to conjure images of sand, heat, sun, and desert. After all, for the vast majority of the state, these are the defining features! As one of the most arid and sandy states in the US, Arizona’s hot and dusty reputation has been earned for good reason. Still, despite its characterization as just a desert, there is a lot more to Arizona. Today, we are going to discover a place where it actually snows in Arizona. We’ll also discuss the biggest blizzard the state has ever seen. Let’s get started!
AZFamily
Sisters surprised with free tickets to Super Bowl LVII in Glendale
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two young Valley sisters just got the surprise of a lifetime: two free tickets to Super Bowl LVII this Sunday in Glendale! And to make even more surreal, they received them directly from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell himself. The NFL and Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee...
AZFamily
Out-of-state Super Bowl fans flock to the WM Phoenix Open
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Tons of Eagles and Chiefs fans were in the crowd at the WM Phoenix Open on Friday. Many are in good spirits, thinking their team is the one to beat. Arizona’s Family spoke to some Eagles and Chiefs fans who say they’re here in town to watch the game, not even realizing they could hit the Open while they’re here.
AZFamily
Glendale homeowners looking to get extra cash through rentals, parking for Super Bowl
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- With the Super Bowl just a few days away, some people living near State Farm Stadium are looking for unique ways to make some extra dough. Homeowners in one Glendale neighborhood told Arizona’s Family they’re gearing up to rent their homes, or even driveways, for Super Bowl fans.
AZFamily
Mesa native Troy Kotsur to perform national anthem in ASL at Super Bowl
Two crew members of the "Be Kind People Project" were surprised with the tickets by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy's. FanDuel hosting Super Bowl weekend party at Tempe Beach Park. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. The FanDuel Super Bowl Party features live performance by...
AZFamily
Arizona sisters surprised with Super Bowl tickets from NFL commissioner
How to find parking in downtown Phoenix for Super Bowl weekend. If you are looking for cheaper options for the Super Bowl and WM Phoenix Open, Valley Metro extended its hours and offers free rides on its light rail so long as you download the NFL one pass app. Sports...
Arizona Capitol Times
Nation watches as Arizona’s universal ESA voucher fiasco fails
Universal ESA vouchers are already a dismal failure defunding our local public schools, threatening to bankrupt our state and raising red flags about taxpayer-funded discrimination. And the nation is watching as special interests rush to force through vouchers in other states before the cautionary tale of Arizona comes fully to light.
AZFamily
Valley man visits all 30 NFL stadiums in one season
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — One Valley football fan loves the game so much, he traveled to every NFL stadium ... in just one season!. Jason Karniol started the cross-country football journey back in September in Las Vegas when he saw a game at Allegiant Stadium. In the weeks that followed, he went to multiple games, sometimes even two in the same day.
AZFamily
Michael Irvin seeks $100 million from Marriott, accuser after allegations at Phoenix hotel
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona’s Family has obtained the lawsuit filed by NFL Network analyst Michael Irvin against Marriott International and his accuser after a behavior complaint pulled him off the air days before Super Bowl LVII. As the Associated Press reported earlier this week, the Hall of Fame...
Scottsdale gallery owner got it wrong in racist rant. Arizona's not 'MAGA country'
Live from Old Town Scottsdale: The owner of a business that for generations has profited from the sale of Native American art and jewelry emerges from his gallery to mock Native American dancers. Gilbert Ortega Jr. swore at the dancers, mimicked their movements and yelled profane insults at them on Tuesday as they...
City unveils shipping containers as 'sustainable' housing in Phoenix
Turning shipping containers into sustainable housing, a kickoff event was held Wednesday for a unique project in Phoenix.
AZFamily
Owner of Phoenix area hat company selling merchandise at WM Phoenix Open
Streaker hops on green at 17th hole at WM Phoenix Open. Scottsdale police say 27-year-old Sean Patrick McConnell jumped from the 16th hole bleachers and ran through the player access tunnels before making it to the green. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The man spins and dances around with the...
