Herman Miller announces the Passport Table, a height-adjusting versatile table that lets you work anywhere

This battery-free aroma diffuser seemingly works like magic in spreading soothing scents while looking gorgeous wherever you place it. With the almost unending causes of stress in our modern lives, many people have resorted to different methods to calm their minds and bodies, often by delighting senses other than their sight. While music seems to be the most common way to set (or break) a mood, some people have instead taken to aromas to bring them to a state of equilibrium. As such, it isn’t at all surprising that there has been an uptake in the production and sales of essential oil diffusers, many of which use electronics to create and spread vapors. It isn’t a convenient method, nor is it sustainable. Fortunately, there are better alternatives to electricity-powered diffusers, and we take a look at one of the most interesting designs to see if this battery-free beauty is worth its price.

1 DAY AGO