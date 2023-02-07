Herman Miller announces the Passport Table, a height-adjusting versatile table that lets you work anywhere

Read full article on original website
yankodesign.com
10-in-1 titanium multitool EDC includes everything from screwdrivers to stationery that can write forever
I know the term ‘forever’ can get thrown around a little loosely while discussing EDC durability, but it’s precisely what designer EDC Monster had in mind while designing the Titanium Multi-Function Pry Bar. Crafted from Gr5 Titanium, this pocket-friendly tool is lightweight, versatile, and ridiculously durable. It sports 10 different tools that cover every scenario from fixing your bicycle to escaping your car, and from cracking open a bottle of beer to writing a letter… all of which encapsulate that ‘forever’ aspect, including the last bit, thanks to the fact that the Titanium Multi-Function Pry Bar comes with its own Forever Pen – a special metallic writing instrument that can write forever, without using ink or graphite.
This LEGO-like cable organizer is a fun and innovative way to keep your desk organized
As someone who uses multiple gadgets and therefore carries several cords with me at all times, the chances of these cords tangling themselves with each other and with my other stuff are pretty high. The same thing almost always happens with my various chargers in my workspace. There are several solutions already available in the market but there is always room for even more innovation. Sometimes, the best solutions can also be the simplest.
Foldable stool and desk concept is a low-cost solution to school furniture problems
While most people recognize education as a basic human right, the painful truth is that, just like many other rights, it isn’t universally available everywhere. There is always a resource problem, from books to teachers to even rooms to hold classes in. While that last one might sound superficial compared to the lack of books, a good and comfortable environment can go a long way in improving children’s reception to lessons. In some cases, a permanent classroom isn’t even an option, so makeshift rooms are the only recourse. Of course, that still requires proper desks and chairs for use, but you don’t have to go overboard with these. While cheap plastic furniture sounds like the easiest solution, this design concept shows an alternative that isn’t only more sustainable but also more flexible when it comes to storage and portability as well.
With a shipping container-like body, LOKI Discovery Series is expedition vehicle that touches all pain points
If venturing out in the untrodden trails is something that gets your adrenaline gushing, you would be on the hunt for a viable off-roader to take you to the foot of such trails. This is where LOKI Discovery Series intends to drive in as a whole new experience to traditional RVs.
Montblanc Ferrari Stilema SP3 fountain pen inspired by Daytona SP3 adapts to the writing style
When two giants of their respective industry join forces, the end result is bound to be unique. The latest Montblanc and Ferrari partnership proves it with the Montblanc Ferrari Stilema SP3 fountain Pen. The writing instrument is inspired by the curvy 2021 Ferrari Daytona SP3, and it does reflect in...
Lei Battery-Free Aroma Diffuser Review: A Beautiful and Sustainable Way to Relax
This battery-free aroma diffuser seemingly works like magic in spreading soothing scents while looking gorgeous wherever you place it. With the almost unending causes of stress in our modern lives, many people have resorted to different methods to calm their minds and bodies, often by delighting senses other than their sight. While music seems to be the most common way to set (or break) a mood, some people have instead taken to aromas to bring them to a state of equilibrium. As such, it isn’t at all surprising that there has been an uptake in the production and sales of essential oil diffusers, many of which use electronics to create and spread vapors. It isn’t a convenient method, nor is it sustainable. Fortunately, there are better alternatives to electricity-powered diffusers, and we take a look at one of the most interesting designs to see if this battery-free beauty is worth its price.
Circus tent-inspired holiday home in Japan was built to accommodate a car lover and his cars
Have you ever truly observed a circus tent? They’re quite unique and amusing! They feature a round shape with subtle repetitive facets and a geometrically intriguing form. And this holiday home in Japan’s Chiba prefecture is inspired by a circus tent! Called, the Circus, the home is designed by architect Hitoshi Saruta of the Tokyo-based studio Cubo Design Architect. It was commissioned by a client who is a massive car lover, and wanted a space that would hold him, and his cars!
2-in-1 wireless charger concept shows a tidy and decorative home for your devices
A good number of people today have one or even more smartphones, and it’s not uncommon that they would also have accessories like earbuds and smartwatches to go along with these. With the removal of the headphone jack from many modern phones, the adoption of TWS or truly wireless earbuds has seen an upward trend. Some even have wireless charging capabilities to match their partner smartphones, like the Apple AirPods and the iPhone. This is the reason why wireless charging accessories that can accommodate both these devices at the same time are also starting to become more popular, and this concept offers a more space-efficient design that also looks attractive on its own when not in use.
This hearing aid’s sleek redesign turns the medical device into a fashion wearable
“Medical devices don’t need to feel like a burden. Glasses are cool, so why can’t hearing aids be too?”. The spectacles are a stellar example of a medically corrective device that’s successfully transitioned into being an object of haute fashion. The pandemic saw a similar treatment to N95 face masks too, but for the most part, medical devices aren’t designed to ‘look good’. They’re either designed to be invisible (like those invisible braces that keep popping up in Instagram’s ads), or have such a medical-forward design that they actually end up deterring people. Nobody likes showing off their asthma inhaler or nebulizer, and people would much rather prefer a stylish walking stick over a pair of crutches.
