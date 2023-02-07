Fort Bend Children’s Discovery Center Celebrated Children’s Voices With Interactive Activities And Live Performances On Saturday, Feb. 4.

Carnival Games, Kite Flying, an Escape Room, and Live Music!. At Precinct 4, we’re closing out February with a bang! Join us on Saturday, Feb. 25, from noon to 4 p.m. at the Weekley Community Center, 8440 Greenhouse Road, Cypress, for a fun-filled day celebrating all the silly holidays in February, including Carnival Day, Kite Flying Day, World Thinking Day, Walk Your Dog Day, and many more. Activities will include carnival games, kite craft and kite flying, an escape room, and live music. Discounted dog adoptions will be offered from Special Pals Rescue. Come enjoy a Febulous afternoon with Precinct 4!

CYPRESS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO