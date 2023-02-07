ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson County, SC

FOX Carolina

Man charged after shots fired at Anderson Co. home

The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office says they arrested seven people who were trafficking drugs. Another shooting left one person hurt, this time in Spartanburg County. Suspect in custody after shooting in Greenville Co. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The sheriff's office believes personal issues led to a triple shooting and...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

One person dead after shooting in Anderson County, coroner says

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — The Anderson County Coroner's Office and Honea Path Police Department are investigating a shooting that left one man dead, according to the coroner's office. The coroner's office said it responded to a night club shortly before 11 p.m. along with several other agencies including including...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

1 injured following shooting in Spartanburg County, deputies investigating

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting that injured one person near Heath Lane Friday evening. Deputies said they responded to the shooting shortly after someone reported it at 6:43 p.m. When they arrived at the scene, they found...
FOX Carolina

Driver dies following crash in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with South Carolina Highway Patrol said a driver is dead after a crash on Saturday night. According to troopers, the crash happened at 11:30 p.m. on Highway 8. Troopers said the driver of a 2019 Mercury SUV was traveling east on Highway 8...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Shooting Leaves One Hurt

The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office says they arrested seven people who were trafficking drugs. Suspect in custody after shooting in Greenville Co. The sheriff's office believes personal issues led to a triple shooting and now one person is behind bars.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Officers searching for suspect accused of stealing $4000 in merchandise

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Easley Police Department said officers are trying to identify a person who stole around $4000 worth of merchandise from an Ulta in Easley. Officers said the incident happened at around 10:15 a.m. on February 10, 2023. Anyone who recognizes this person is asked to...
EASLEY, SC
FOX Carolina

SCHP: One person dead after motorcycle crash in Greenville County

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon. Troopers say the victim was driving a Kawasaki motorcycle and heading east on Gross Meadow Rd. Just before 2:30 p.m., troopers say the victim travelled off the right side...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

1 dead in single-vehicle crash in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday night in Pelzer. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash occurred on Easley Highway near Joe Black Road around 11:30 p.m. Troopers said a Mercury SUV was traveling east when it went off the right side of the road, hit a […]
PELZER, SC
WYFF4.com

Motorcyclist dead after hitting tree in Greenville, troopers say

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A motorcyclist has died from a crash in Greenville County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers say that the crash happened a little after 2:25 p.m. on Groce Meadow Road in Greenville County. According to troopers, the motorcyclist was headed east on Gross Meadow...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies investigating after stabbing leaves 1 injured

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said one person was taken into custody Wednesday following a stabbing that injured one person. Deputies said they responded to East Roosevelt Road around 1:00 p.m. after someone reported the incident. According to deputies, the victim had non-life-threatening...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC

