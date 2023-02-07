Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Carolina
Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office investigates shooting with injuries
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office says they’re investigating a shooting that took place Saturday night. Greenville Co. officials say they received a call just after 8 p.m. regarding a shooting that took place at 8 Mayflower Avenue. When they arrived - deputies...
FOX Carolina
Man charged after shots fired at Anderson Co. home
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office says they arrested seven people who were trafficking drugs. Another shooting left one person hurt, this time in Spartanburg County. Suspect in custody after shooting in Greenville Co. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The sheriff's office believes personal issues led to a triple shooting and...
WYFF4.com
One person dead after shooting in Anderson County, coroner says
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — The Anderson County Coroner's Office and Honea Path Police Department are investigating a shooting that left one man dead, according to the coroner's office. The coroner's office said it responded to a night club shortly before 11 p.m. along with several other agencies including including...
FOX Carolina
Coroner identifies two victims in Fountain Inn triple shooting, suspect arrested
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Timothy Maybin was still at work when he noticed trouble in his gated Fountain Inn neighborhood. “It makes you think about life and where stuff can happen at -- don’t care where you live,” Maybin said. “I check my cameras on the house and I see (a lot of activity).”
FOX Carolina
1 injured following shooting in Spartanburg County, deputies investigating
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting that injured one person near Heath Lane Friday evening. Deputies said they responded to the shooting shortly after someone reported it at 6:43 p.m. When they arrived at the scene, they found...
Arrest made following double murder in Greenville County
An arrest has been made following a shooting that left two people dead and hospitalized another. As we previously reported, The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting at a home on Ivy Woods Court in Fountain Inn.
Authorities respond to a fatal shooting at a Fountain Inn residence
A shooting incident earlier this afternoon leaves two dead and one hospitalized in Fountain Inn. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a shooting just after 3:30 this afternoon at a home on Ivy Wood Ct.
FOX Carolina
Driver dies following crash in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with South Carolina Highway Patrol said a driver is dead after a crash on Saturday night. According to troopers, the crash happened at 11:30 p.m. on Highway 8. Troopers said the driver of a 2019 Mercury SUV was traveling east on Highway 8...
FOX Carolina
Shooting Leaves One Hurt
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office says they arrested seven people who were trafficking drugs. Suspect in custody after shooting in Greenville Co. The sheriff's office believes personal issues led to a triple shooting and now one person is behind bars.
Two killed in Greenville County shooting Friday
Two people are dead and another is in the hospital after a shooting in Greenville County. Deputies responded to a reported shooting on Ivy Woods Court in Fountain Inn around 330 this afternoon.
1 shot at Spartanburg Co. apartment complex
One person is in the hospital after a shooting at a Spartanburg County apartment complex.
FOX Carolina
Officers searching for suspect accused of stealing $4000 in merchandise
EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Easley Police Department said officers are trying to identify a person who stole around $4000 worth of merchandise from an Ulta in Easley. Officers said the incident happened at around 10:15 a.m. on February 10, 2023. Anyone who recognizes this person is asked to...
SCHP: Motorcycle crash leaves 1 dead in Greenville Co.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol said that they responded to a motorcycle crash on Saturday.
FOX Carolina
SCHP: One person dead after motorcycle crash in Greenville County
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon. Troopers say the victim was driving a Kawasaki motorcycle and heading east on Gross Meadow Rd. Just before 2:30 p.m., troopers say the victim travelled off the right side...
1 dead in single-vehicle crash in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday night in Pelzer. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash occurred on Easley Highway near Joe Black Road around 11:30 p.m. Troopers said a Mercury SUV was traveling east when it went off the right side of the road, hit a […]
FOX Carolina
Deputies arrest man accused of shooting into kid’s room in Anderson
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Anderson County say they arrested a man accused of shooting into a home early Friday morning. Officials say that Tyler Glenn shot into the home on Centerville Road because he saw another man at the house. The room he shot into was a kid’s room.
WYFF4.com
Motorcyclist dead after hitting tree in Greenville, troopers say
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A motorcyclist has died from a crash in Greenville County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers say that the crash happened a little after 2:25 p.m. on Groce Meadow Road in Greenville County. According to troopers, the motorcyclist was headed east on Gross Meadow...
FOX Carolina
Deputies investigating after stabbing leaves 1 injured
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said one person was taken into custody Wednesday following a stabbing that injured one person. Deputies said they responded to East Roosevelt Road around 1:00 p.m. after someone reported the incident. According to deputies, the victim had non-life-threatening...
accesswdun.com
Habersham County authorities investigating convenience store armed robbery
The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery that happened Wednesday night at the Hayes Corner Convenience Store on Ga. 17 at Ga. 105 in the Fairview community. A man armed with a knife entered the store at about 9:30 p.m. and forced the clerk to open...
SC man sentenced to 15 years on drug charge
A Clinton man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to a drug distribution charge.
Comments / 0