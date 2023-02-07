ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

13-Year-Old Shot In Philly Home: Police

By Mac Bullock
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GfPOC_0kfEfADJ00
Philadelphia police Photo Credit: Instagram/PhillyPolice

Detectives are investigating after a 13-year-old girl was shot in a Philadelphia home early on Tuesday, police told Daily Voice.

The victim was in a residence on the 2600 block of South 65th Street when she was struck once in the left arm just before 1 a.m. on Feb. 7, the department said. She was rushed to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia where she was placed in stable condition, they added.

No arrests have been made and no weapon was recovered from the scene, according to authorities.

Chief Inspector Scott Small told 6abc that the victim was standing by a window when she was struck by gunfire that came from outside.

The investigation is ongoing, the department said.

to follow Daily Voice Delaware and receive free news updates.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Philadelphia

Man Found Stabbed to Death in Northeast Philadelphia

The Philadelphia Police have announced that a 62-year-old man was found unresponsive at about 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, in a second floor bedroom of a home along Gilham Street in the Lawndale section of the city. According to the police, the man -- who police have not yet identified --...
HOME, PA
Daily Voice

Man, 20, Killed In Allentown Police Shootout ID'd

The alleged assailant shot and killed by police in Allentown over the weekend was identified by the Lehigh County Coroner's Office as a 20-year-old Coplay man. Xavier Arnold was being pursued by officers following an assault near Eighth and Maple streets in Center City, when he fired a gun at them around 8:10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, the Lehigh County DA's Office and Allentown police said in news releases.
ALLENTOWN, PA
glensidelocal.com

Daniel Garvin of Philadelphia arrested for burglary in Abington

The Abington Township Police Department announced the arrest of Daniel Garvin of the 1200 block of Faunce Street in Philadelphia for an attempted residential burglary in the 1800 block of Foothill Drive, Huntingdon Valley on January 17. From the press release:. On January 17, 2023 at 1258 hours, Abington Police...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Darby Man Charged With Shooting Philadelphia Cop

A 43-year-old Delaware County man has been charged with attempted murder in the shooting of a Philadelphia police officer, who is in stable condition after being rushed into surgery. Eric Haynes became the center of an investigation as officer Giovanni Maysonet and his unnamed colleague were conducting a vehicle investigation...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Stolen, Modified Gun Found After Delco Police Chase: Cops

A police chase through Delaware County and Philadelphia ended with a weapons charge, according to authorities. An officer in Darby Township was patrolling Hook Road near the Philadelphia city limits when he spotted a 2012 Dodge Caravan with a fake out-of-state temporary license plate, the department said in a statement.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Two injured in Kensington shooting, authorities say

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting that left two men injured on Thursday morning. According to authorities, the shooting occurred on the 600 block of W Tioga Street in the city's Kensington section shortly after 9: 30 a.m. Officials say a 38-year-old man was shot twice in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

Woman reported missing near Northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA – A woman has gone missing in the area of Northeast Philadelphia and today, police are asking the public for assistance in locating her. The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating Missing Person Sharritta Beatty. Sharrutta has last seen at 29XX Levick Street. Sharritta is 45 years old 5’10” 245 lbs with brown eyes and black hair; her clothing description is unknown. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Sharritta Beatty is asked to contact Northeast Detectives at 215-686-3153 or call 911. The post Woman reported missing near Northeast Philadelphia appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

Philadelphia police seeking suspects wanted for murder of man in Frankford

PHILADELPHIA, PA – Detectives working to solve a murder case involving a 25-year-old man killed on January 17th have released video footage of the suspects wanted in that case. According to poice, on January 1, at approximately 9:29 pm in the 1600 block of Foulkrod Street, an unknown male approached the victim, a 25-year-old male, and fired several shots from a semi-automatic pistol. The victim was struck by the gunfire and died of his injuries. If you have any information about this crime or this suspect, please contact the Philadelphia Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334/3335 and reference case DC The post Philadelphia police seeking suspects wanted for murder of man in Frankford appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

15-year-old suspect arrested for shooting at Delaware high school basketball game

MIDDLETOWN, DE – Police in Delaware have identified and arrested a teen suspect and an adult in connection with a shooting that took place at a high school basketball game this week. In connection with the discharge of a gun inside Appoquinimink High School during Monday night’s high school basketball game, the Delaware State Police have arrested Demetrius Lyn-Brown, 20, and a 15-year-old juvenile male from Middletown. The troopers responded to a report of a shot fired at Appoquinimink High School, located at 1080 Bunker Hill Road, Middletown, on February 6, at approximately 7:16 p.m. A fight had just occurred The post 15-year-old suspect arrested for shooting at Delaware high school basketball game appeared first on Shore News Network.
MIDDLETOWN, DE
delawarevalleynews.com

Two Males Wanted By Philly Police For Olney Shooting

Cameras are everywhere. Two males that police said committed a shooting in front of 5821 N. Lawrence Street. This happened in broad daylight, at 12:31 PM. They were caught on camera, police said. Two males got into an argument with a 17 year old male and 18 year old female....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Man hospitalized after being shot in Logan, police say

PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a shooting in Philadelphia that left a man in the hospital. According to officials, the shooting occurred on Thursday morning just before 8:30 a.m. on the 5500 block of N Broad Street in the city's Logan section. Police say a 58-year-old man was shot in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
firststateupdate.com

Two Carjacking Attempted Within Five Minutes, Shots Fired

The Delaware State Police are investigating two attempted carjackings that took place in a Claymont-area Wawa parking lot Thursday night. Officials said the first incident occurred at approximately 9:30 p.m., February 9, 2022, in the parking lot of the Wawa, located at 2621 Philadelphia Pike in Claymont. The investigation determined a 57-year-old female victim and a 28-year-old female victim who were traveling in a white Jeep Grand Cherokee, parked their vehicle in the rear parking lot of the Wawa and entered the business. As they returned to the Jeep and entered it, they were approached by four unknown suspects. The suspects attempted to open the rear doors on both the driver’s side and the passenger’s side of the vehicle but were unsuccessful. One of the suspects then tapped a black handgun on the passenger side window. The victims were able to quickly drive off from the scene back to their residence. No one was injured.
CLAYMONT, DE
Daily Voice

Police Officer Shot In Philadelphia

A Philadelphia police officer was shot in the line of duty on Wednesday, Feb. 8, the department confirmed to Daily Voice. No further details were immediately available, but police said that officials are on the scene of the shooting and are expected to give an update in the coming hours.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Car catches fire after crash on Broad Street in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A car was left scorched and badly damaged after a crash Saturday morning in North Philadelphia.Police said crews were at the scene of the multi-vehicle crash just after 4 a.m. near Bristol and North Broad Streets.There were no major injuries reported, despite the extensive damage.It was not clear what led up to the crash. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia police identify suspect charged in officer's shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police announced Thursday morning just before noon that all the suspects wanted for the Wednesday afternoon shooting involving an on-duty Philadelphia police officer have been taken into custody. No formal charges have been filed yet for any suspects involved.Wednesday evening around 8:30 p.m., 45-year-old Eric Haynes, of Darby, Pa. was arrested for his role in the shooting.What we know about West Philadelphia police officer shootingThe shooting occurred just hours before around 3:30 p.m. on the 200 block of North 60th Street. According to police, Haynes' charges will likely include attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault of a law enforcement officer, charges related to possessing a firearm and related offenses. The officer is recovering, police say.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
475K+
Followers
66K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy