kwhi.com
BURTON SCHOOL BOARD TO EVALUATE SUPT., CONSIDER ADMIN CONTRACTS
The Burton School Board will review several administrative positions at its meeting Monday. Trustees will perform the annual evaluation of Superintendent Dr. Edna Kennedy in executive session and discuss her contract and salary. They will also discuss the contracts for the elementary and high school principals, assistant principal, counselor and athletic director.
BRENHAM BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT TO MEET MONDAY
The Brenham Board of Adjustment will hear two variance requests at its meeting Monday. The first request is from Marco and Beatriz Aguilar, who are asking to allow a lot width of 17.6 feet at the street for two contiguous lots, where a minimum lot width of 60 feet is required, for a single-family residence at 1000 Burleson Street.
BURTON CITY COUNCIL TO CONSIDER ELECTION ITEMS
Items pertaining to the May 6th election will come before the Burton City Council on Tuesday. Councilmembers will look to accept and approve an order of election, election services contract between the City of Burton and Washington County, and an interlocal contract between the city and Burton ISD for the spring general election. In addition, they will potentially appoint election judges and clerks and set hourly rates for them.
BJHS STUDENTS SCORE HIGH ON THE PSAT 8/9
Brenham ISD is congratulating a group of five Brenham Junior High School students on reaching new heights. Aldyn Jaks, Claire Huff, Charles White, Reese Warmke, and Austin Ethridge achieved the top score for their grade level on the PSAT 8/9 Test. The PSAT 8/9 is a college readiness test that...
RIBBON CUTTING FRIDAY FOR EMERGE NATURALLY BY EMALEIGH
The Washington County Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting tomorrow (Friday) for a skin care service in Brenham. The Chamber will welcome new member, Emerge Naturally by Emaleigh, with a ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. at 2542 Ryan Street. Treatments provided include facials, waxing, eyelash and eyebrow tinting...
FEBRUARY SALES TAX REBATES UP FOR BRENHAM & WASHINGTON CO., DOWN FOR BURTON
Sales and tax rebates for Brenham and Washington County were up in February, while Burton’s were down. The county’s February rebate was $443,054, up 8.01 percent from the $410,172 it received last February. Through two months, the county has taken in $825,839 in rebates, compared to $739,582 at this time last year, an increase of 11.66 percent.
BRENHAM POLICE, CPAAA, AND COPs HOLD AWARDS BANQUET
The Brenham Police Department along with the Citizens on Patrol and Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association had their annual awards banquet recently. Members of the Citizens on Patrol and Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association were recognized for their countless volunteer hours that they contribute to the Brenham Police Department, City of Brenham, and to the community this past year. It was shown that they contributed to over 8,000 volunteer hours. Also selected from the volunteer organizations and recognized was Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association Member of the Year, Rob Aguilar, and Citizens on Patrol Member of The Year, Frank Nowak. Both of these awards from the volunteer organizations were voted amongst their peers.
BRENHAM PREGNANCY CENTER TO HOLD 21ST ANNUAL GALA
The Brenham Pregnancy Center is getting ready to host their 21st Annual Fundraising Gala. The gala is going to be held on Thursday, March 2, at Deep in the Heart Farms on Highway 105 just outside of Brenham. The Pregnancy Center is a non-profit organization founded in 2002 with a...
BLINN COLLEGE COURIER RELEASING FOOTBALL BOARD GAME
Blinn College District courier Doy Keeton’s board game has been a labor of love, a story of determination, and a long time coming. Keeton, a courier on the Brenham Campus who has been with the College for 12 years, has finally seen the football board game he spent years developing make it to stores. “Sideline Strategy” is now available after a string of lucky coincidences, what he calls a touch of divine intervention, and expertise from the Blinn College Small Business Development Center (SBDC).
FOUR SENTENCED IN 21ST DISTRICT COURT
Four people pleaded guilty and were sentenced on Thursday in 21st District Court before Judge Carson Campbell. 24-year-old Tredarien Daion Shepard of Brenham was sentenced to four years in prison on each of three counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. 35-year-old Alfredo Pena of Brenham received 5 years’...
WASHINGTON CO. RESIDENTS WARNING OF POSSIBLE SCAM
Residents in Washington County are taking to social media to warn others of a possible scam. A Facebook post from one resident says he was approached Wednesday afternoon by a “foreign man” of unknown nationality who waved him down at 6th Street and Market Street. The man said he needed gas for his vehicle and was willing to sell jewelry as collateral. The post also claims that the man “does a show with a magnet.”
RUTH J. SIMMONS TO RESIGN EARLY AS PVAMU PRESIDENT
Prairie View A&M University President Ruth J. Simmons has announced she will step down from her position at the end of the month, four months sooner than anticipated. In a letter today (Friday) to the university community, Simmons said she was recently informed that she could only continue as president with “limited presidential authority.” She intended to resign June 1st.
LADY PANTHERS WIN, CUBETTES ELIMINATED ON FRIDAY NIGHT
Burton will be 3rd place and Iola 4th place in playoff seedings. Montgomery will be 4th place in district, Cubettes eliminated from playoffs.
BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED ON OUTSTANDING WARRANT
A Brenham man was arrested Wednesday on an outstanding warrant. Brenham Police report that Wednesday evening at 6:30, Justin Pendergraft, 21 of Brenham, was placed into custody at the Brenham Police Department on an outstanding warrant for Criminal Mischief.
THREE BRENHAM CUBS MAKE TSWA 5A ALL STATE FOOTBALL TEAM
The Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association has released the Class 5A All State Football Team, and the Brenham Cubs placed three members on it. OL Logan Marshall was named Third Team All State, while QB Rylan Wooten and LB Ricky Brown were named Honorable Mention All State. Marshall made the...
CUBS GOLF WINS WALLER INVITATIONAL
The BHS boy’s golf team won first place at the Waller Invitational Tournament at Mustang Cat Golf Course on Thursday, February 9. Dalton Winkelmann was the overall champion, shooting a 76. Grant Chisholm shot an 86 to take 3rd place overall. The rest of the winning team’s score are: Ashton Behrens-91, Michael Jozwiak-86, Jake Forland-98, Matthew Black-100, Jackson Van Dyke-127.
TWO ARRESTED FOR MARIJUANA POSSESSION
Two people were arrested on marijuana charges Thursday in Brenham. Around 3:15 p.m., Brenham Police Cpl. Jose Perez stopped a vehicle for speeding in the 1700 block of East Tom Green Street. Cpl. Perez made contact with the driver, 19-year-old Jermain Drelen Johnson of Brenham, and noted a strong odor...
CUB BASKETBALL PLAYS FINAL ROAD GAME AT MAGNOLIA
The Brenham Cub Basketball Team is down to their final two games of the season, and they are looking to finish the season on a positive note. The Cubs visit the Magnolia Bulldogs for a 6:30pm start time. Also this (Friday) evening, Montgomery at Bryan Rudder, Magnolia West at A&M...
BURTON LADY PANTHER PLAYOFF BASKETBALL SET
The Burton Lady Panthers secured 3rd place in District 26-2A on Friday night and they have set their Bi-District matchup. The Lady Panthers will face Evadale on Tuesday night (2/14) in Willis. Tip Off is set for 8:00p and the pregame will begin at 7:45 on KWHI AM-1280, FM-101.7, and KWHI.com.
VALENTINE’S WINE & CHOCOLATE STROLL SATURDAY IN CHAPPELL HILL
The Chappell Hill Chamber of Commerce invites everyone and their sweethearts to its Valentine’s Wine & Chocolate Stroll tomorrow (Saturday). Businesses along Main Street in Chappell Hill will have various wines and chocolates to sample from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dale Ramey, a member of the event committee,...
