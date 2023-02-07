ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington Hills, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

fox2detroit.com

Suspected drunken driver crashes into Royal Oak police on I-75

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - A driver believed to be drunk crashed into a Royal Oak police cruiser early Friday. The police officer was driving on I-75 near I-696 when they were hit around 12:30 a.m. The crash caused significant damage to the patrol vehicle and the at-fault driver's vehicle, and both the suspect and officer suffered minor injuries.
ROYAL OAK, MI
fox2detroit.com

Michigan State Police issue Endangered Missing Advisory for 3-year-old girl

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for a 3-year-old girl on Saturday. Police say 3-year-old Za’Niyah Alexandria Jones's biological father has not followed a court order to surrender his child to CPS. Her biological father, Wardell Tyrece Jones, is a 54-year-old male,...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man struck in both legs after alleged freeway shooting on I-96

DETROIT (FOX 2) - State police are investigating a shooting that happened on the freeway early Thursday morning after a man came into Henry Ford Hospital with a gunshot wound. The 28-year-old had been struck in both legs, police said. Police said the man was driving on I-96 when he...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

2 would-be carjackers stabbed, car owner shot at Detroit gas station

DETROIT – Two would-be carjackers were stabbed and the owner of the car they were trying to steal was shot overnight at a Detroit gas station, police said. The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. Thursday (Feb. 9) at a gas station in the area of 7 Mile Road and Grand River Avenue.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Trenton's Riverside Hospital falls to the wrecking ball

When the wrecking ball smashed into the remains of what used to be the Riverside Osteopathic Hospital this week, Trenton Mayor Steven Rzeppa shouted with delight. “Seeing the pictures of the exterior demolition on Wednesday was one of my proudest and happiest days as mayor here,” Rzeppa said in an email to the Detroit Free Press. “It’s been a blighted structure in an otherwise beautiful part of town with so much potential. Our residents have deserved better and we’re happy that that relief is finally coming.”
TRENTON, MI
fox2detroit.com

Victim shot after stabbing attempted carjackers at Detroit gas station

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A victim was shot after attempting to fight off carjackers by stabbing them at a Detroit gas station early Thursday. According to police, the victim, who is in his 60s, stopped for gas near 7 Mile and Grand River around 12:30 a.m. He was approached by two suspects who tried to steal his 2015 Honda Accord, so the victim stabbed the suspects.
DETROIT, MI
Voice News

New Baltimore man seriously injured in Chesterfield Township rollover crash

A New Baltimore man was hospitalized with serious injuries Wednesday night following a rollover crash in Chesterfield Township, police said. Chesterfield Township police and firefighters were called shortly after 7 p.m. to the 23 Mile Road overpass of Interstate 94 for a serious injury crash involving a rolled-over vehicle. Police said a 38-year-old Chesterfield Township woman was traveling on 23 Mile Road with her young son when the 65-year-old New Baltimore man, who was traveling alone, collided into her and overturned his vehicle.
NEW BALTIMORE, MI
Reason.com

Detroit Woman Sues City After Police Officers Shot Her Dog and Left It in a Trash Can

A Detroit woman filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the city today after police shot her dog and left it in a neighbor's trash can. In a complaint filed against the city of Detroit and an individual Detroit police officer, Tiffany Lindsay says her Fourth Amendment rights were violated last September when the officer entered her enclosed backyard without a search warrant and shot her pit bull, Jack.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Tips sought after woman murdered in Detroit last summer

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The murder of a 36-year-old woman in Detroit last summer is still unsolved. Karmen Marie Hogan was killed near the intersection of Van Dyke and Badger on the city's east side around 12:30 p.m. June 30, 2022. Hogan suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Crime Stoppers is offering...
DETROIT, MI

