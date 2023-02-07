Passenger Killed When Cargo Train Collides With Pick-Up Truck In Prince William County

One person is dead after a driver in Prince William County disregarded a stop sign and was struck by a cargo train, police announced.

Manassas resident Emerson Lisandro Martinez Mejia, 26, was killed shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6 after the Chevrolet Silverado he was traveling in was struck by a train on James Madison Avenue near Kapp Valley Way in Haymarket.

The investigation into the crash determined that the driver of the truck, a 42-year-old Manassas Park man who has not been identified, failed to come to rest at a posted stop sign prior to the railroad crossing and proceeded to cross over the tracks where it was then struck by a passing cargo train.

Investigators said that the impact of the crash caused the truck to land upright several hundred feet from the railroad crossing in an easement of the railroad tracks.

Fire and rescue personnel responded and Martinez Mejia, a passenger in the truck, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was extricated and airlifted to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported.