Northfield, OH

Diana Krall To Play MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage in August

By Jeff Niesel
Cleveland Scene
 5 days ago
Diana Krall.
Grammy-winning and multi-platinum jazz singer Diana Krall just announced she’ll embark on a 19-city Canadian and U.S. tour that includes a stop on Aug. 3 at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage.

A fan club presale begins today at noon. Tickets to the Diana Krall concert at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage go on sale to the general public at noon on Friday.


Notably, Krall is the only jazz singer to have eight albums debut at the top of the Billboard Jazz Albums chart. Her 1999 release of When I Look in Your Eyes spent 52 weeks in the No. 1 position on Billboard's Jazz chart.

Her most recent release, This Dream of You , came out in 2020.

