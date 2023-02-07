Woodstock announces new chief information officer

The city of Woodstock has merged its information technology and GIS divisions into a new department, and named a new head of the combined department.

Katy Leggett is the city's first chief information officer, after previously serving as Woodstock's geographic information system manager, the city announced.

The city restructured the department after the retirement of IT Director Jeff Smith in January.

According to the city, Leggett will lead the combined department in implementing a more proactive, data-driven strategy while ensuring greater organizational efficiency.

Formerly, Woodstock’s IT department provided internal service responding to help desk tickets, performing server maintenance, providing training, and ensuring data security. The reorganization positions all city departments to collaborate more effectively and utilize more data in policy and decision-making.

“I am honored to have been promoted to the role of Chief Information Officer for the City of Woodstock. This new opportunity allows me to continue serving the city and its residents in a more impactful way, and I am excited to take on this new challenge,” Leggett said in a statement. “My focus will be on leveraging technology to improve the delivery of city services and enhance the overall quality of life for our residents. I am eager to work closely with the city's leadership team and all employees to achieve our shared goals and provide the best possible experience for the people of Woodstock.”

Leggett started working with the city of Woodstock as a GIS Analyst in 2013 and was promoted to GIS Manager in 2014. Since then, Leggett has pioneered solutions promoting data-driven decision making for city staff and elected officials, such as server upgrades, full implementation of ArcGIS Online and Field Maps, creation of The Data Hub (an open data portal), and an internal UAV/Drone Program with trained FAA-certified pilots. She also cofounded and served as the co-project lead for Smart Woodstock, the city’s Internet of Things technology initiative that developed and adopted a Master Plan for smart technology in future city projects.

“This newly combined Information Technology Department will focus on leveraging technology to pursue innovative solutions to enhance service delivery for our residents and business community” Assistant City Manager Coty Thigpen said. “The fresh take on the department and focus on collaboration will position Woodstock to be a leader in smart strategies and will foster a data driven decision making process.”

Senior Systems Administrator Steve Onofruk has been promoted to deputy CIO. Onofruk, who joined the city of Woodstock in 2019, will continue to advance the city’s network and information infrastructure while supervising the city’s two HD Techs, Ish Bahena and Kris Movalia. GIS Analyst Valentina Fehr will continue to report to Leggett as will the vacant Senior GIS Analyst position once filled. For more information about the Senior GIS Analyst role, visit woodstockga.gov/jobs.