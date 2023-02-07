Tournament Draw: Crawford County teams learns their fates in basketball postseason

The boys tournament draw was Sunday and the girls teams learned their paths a week prior, so let's take a look at what's in store for all 12 basketball teams in Crawford County.

Sectional play begins Feb. 15 and 16 for the girls and Feb. 21 and 22 for the boys with sectional championships on Feb. 18 and Feb. 24, respectively.

Two teams earned No. 1 seeds and three receive first round byes, and the rest enter play in the semifinal stage.

Eagles No. 3 in girls Division III Shelby District, earn a bye

Colonel Crawford (14-5) was awarded the highest seed (No. 3) of area girls teams in Division III and, like Buckeye Central, opted for a bye and will wait to find out who it will face for a sectional title.

Wynford (12-8) earned the No. 7 seed and will face No. 6 Western Reserve in the semifinal at 6 p.m. Feb. 15 at Monroeville High School. Immediately following that game, No. 1 Margaretta will play No. 12 Galion (1-18) at approximately 7:30 p.m., with the winners advancing to a Feb. 18 sectional championship. The Wynford/Western Reserve winner gets Colonel Crawford while the Margaretta/Galion victor moves on to face No. 11 Crestview.

In the top half of the bracket, No. 10 Bucyrus (8-13) will play No. 8 Willard at 6 p.m. Feb. 15 at Buckeye Central High School. If the Lady Red advance, they'll get a third meeting with No. 2 Upper Sandusky for a sectional championship.

Winners advance to Shelby High School for the district semifinals on Feb. 23. The Bucyrus/Willard and Upper Sandusky winner gets No. 5 Huron or No. 4 Clear Fork/No. 9 Edison while the Colonel Crawford and Wynford/Western Reserve winner faces Margaretta/Galion or Crestview. These games will tip at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., respectively.

Buckettes earn top seed in Division IV Willard District

Buckeye Central (17-3) nabbed the top spot in the D-IV Willard District and looks to be the favorite to make it an unprecedented seven consecutive district championships. The Buckettes opted for a first-round bye and will wait until semifinals are played to find out who they play.

Crestline (4-10) was given the No. 10 seed and opens against No. 11 Norwalk St. Paul at Crestview High School at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16. The winner moves on to face Buckeye Central for a sectional championship at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 18 at Crestview.

The winner of that game advances to the district semifinals to play the winner of No. 5 South Central and No. 6 Lucas/No. 7 Plymouth at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 23 at Willard High School.

Wynford, Bucyrus face stiff competition in Division III Norwalk District

The Royals (11-7) earned the No. 6 seed and will face No. 4 Genoa in a sectional semifinal at Monroeville High School at 6 p.m. Feb. 21. No. 10 Bucyrus (4-14) will then play No. 9 Northwood at 7:30 p.m. the next day at Monroeville.

The winners will return to Monroeville High School on Feb. 24 to battle for sectional championships. The Wynford/Genoa winner gets No. 2 Crestview at 6 p.m. and the Bucyrus/Northwood winner will face No. 3 Huron or No. 10 Lake at 7:30 p.m.

Sectional champs will then move on to the district semifinals at Norwalk High School, with the winners of the aforementioned games meeting at 6 p.m. March 1.

Eagles nab coveted No. 1 seed in Division IV Willard District

Colonel Crawford (14-5) edged out Lucas for the top spot in the district tournament largely due to a head-to-head meeting in mid-January that the Eagles won. Crawford opted for a bye and will wait to find out who its opponent in the finals will be.

In a Feb. 22 doubleheader at Crestview High School, No. 11 Crestline (5-14) will play No. 5 Monroeville at 6 p.m. and No. 9 Buckeye Central (6-13) and No. 3 Seneca East will tip at 7:30 p.m. Winners of these games meet at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 24 in a sectional championship at Crestview.

The Eagles get the winner of No. 10 Sandusky St. Mary and No. 12 Plymouth at 6 p.m. at Shelby High School with a sectional title on the line.

Sectional champs move on to the district semifinals Feb. 28 at Willard High School. The 6 p.m. game will feature the winner of Colonel Crawford and SMCC/Plymouth against Mansfield Christian/St. Paul or South Central/Danbury, while the 7:30 p.m. tip will be New London or Lucas/St. Peter's against Monroeville/Crestline or Seneca East/Buckeye Central.

Tough test for Tigers in Division II Ashland District

Galion (6-12) was given the No. 10 seed and will meet No. 6 Willard at Madison High School in the 7:30 p.m. semifinal, with the winner advancing to face No. 3 Lexington at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 24 for a sectional title.

The winner of Lexington and Galion/Willard will move on to face Shelby or Ontario/Clear Fork in a district semifinal at Ashland High School at 7:30 p.m. March 2.