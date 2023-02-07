Read full article on original website
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
DT Fletcher Cox’s Girlfriend Kaycee Marchetti reacts on being ‘Hottest Eagles WAG’ ahead of Super Bowl 2023
The mega event of this year Super Bowl 2023 is on the way. Everyone is ready to enjoy the match and tickets are already sold out. In this hype, Kaycee Marchetti, Cox’s girlfriend, talked about how she felt about being chosen as a special icon for the Super Bowl in 2023.
Tragedy that put Andy Reid's son in prison can't be ignored at Super Bowl 57 | Opinion
The Andy Reid vs. Eagles storyline is compelling, but a tragedy caused by his son, which seriously injured a then-5-year-old girl, can't be ignored.
NFL Fans Roast Kelly Clarkson’s Preposterous Dallas Cowboys Dress at NFL Honors
Grammy Award-winning pop artist Kelly Clarkson stole the show with her fashion choice at the 2023 NFL Honors Thursday. Clarkson, the Fort Worth, Texas, native, came to the stage to deliver the opening monologue wearing a Dallas Cowboys-themed dress. The bodice portion of Clarkson’s dress is essentially a long-sleeve jersey of Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb, while the skirt has the last names of every notable Cowboys player from quarterback Dak Prescott to guard Zack Martin.
Who Is Travis Kelce's Ex-Girlfriend? All About Kayla Nicole
The on-air reporter was in an on-again, off-again relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs player for five years Get to know Kayla Nicole, the former girlfriend of NFL star Travis Kelce. The on-air reporter and record-breaking tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs started dating in 2017 and were in an on-again, off-again relationship for five years. Following rumors about their latest breakup, including that they parted ways for financial reasons, the Ohio native set the record straight during an interview with The Pivot Podcast. Furthermore, he announced that he is...
Jimmy Johnson Embarrasses Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones by Shutting Down His Delusional Eagles Take
Ahead of Super Bowl 57, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones made headlines by claiming the Philadelphia Eagles sold their future away for a championship this year, while the Cowboys are building toward the future. Of course, as I pointed out earlier this week, Jones is dead wrong about that assessment.
Michael Irvin Faces another Allegation of Misconduct
ESPN has pulled Michael Irvin from its Super Bowl coverage. This comes after an allegation of misconduct on the part on Irvin towards a woman. Irvin has told multiple sources that the encounter was brief and mostly non-physical. Irvin further said he was baffled by allegation. "The "Dallas Morning News" reports that Glendale police have not received a complaint involving Irvin. Irvin's history, however, may be hurting him.
Charlie Strong decides to leave Miami Hurricanes over DC snub
University of Miami assistant coach Charlie Strong told ESPN on Thursday that he would not return to the Hurricanes' staff in 2023 after being passed over for the defensive coordinator job.
Eagles Star Jalen Hurts Was Spotted With A Girlfriend & Fans Are Crying Over Bry Burrows
After months of wondering if Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was single, fans finally got their answer when he was recently spotted with his longtime "on-again-off-again" girlfriend, Bryonna Burrows. The GF, who has long kept a quiet life on social media, made quite a public appearance alongside the NFL star...
Could Bears trade No. 1 pick to Panthers for Burns?
PHOENIX -- Armed with around $100 million in salary cap space and the No. 1 overall pick, the Bears and general manager Ryan Poles can go any number of ways in what is expected to be a transformational offseason. The prevailing belief from those around the NFL is that the...
Report reveals what could tempt Ravens into Lamar Jackson trade
The Baltimore Ravens are adamant that they want to get a long-term contract agreed with quarterback Lamar Jackson. However, their stance may be tested in the weeks to come. While the Ravens intend to use the franchise tag on Jackson if the two sides cannot come to a long-term agreement, there is a “possibility” that... The post Report reveals what could tempt Ravens into Lamar Jackson trade appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
New Commanders Owners Wanted to Fire Ron Rivera, Hire Sean Payton?
Sean Payton was in talks to return to the NFC East as the new leader of the Washington Commanders, according to the coach.
Lamar Jackson contract: Von Miller, Mark Andrews believe Ravens QB is worth more than Aaron Rodgers
Quarterback Lamar Jackson's future with the Baltimore Ravens is currently up in the air, with his current contract expiring. In 2022, Jackson played under the fifth-year option since the two parties did not agree to a long-term deal in the offseason. Jackson's future is a major topic heading into the...
Josh McCown has landed his first NFL coaching job
Josh McCown has secured his first coaching job in the NFL. McCown has been hired by Frank Reich to join the Carolina Panthers’ coaching staff. McCown reportedly will serve as the team’s quarterbacks coach. The #Panthers are hiring Josh McCown as their QB coach position under Frank Reich, sources say. The 17-year veteran QB finally... The post Josh McCown has landed his first NFL coaching job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Pro Football Hall of Fame welcomes 9 new members
The Pro Football Hall of Fame welcomed nine new members on Thursday night, as the Class of 2023 was announced during the “NFL Honors” show.
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Cowboys get Dak Prescott another weapon; Bears trade back twice as AFC teams secure QBs
Mock drafts over the next two months will likely feature various requirements that Chicago has to get out of the No. 1 overall selection. The list of teams potentially in the market for an upgrade at the position -- Houston, Indianapolis, Seattle, Detroit, Las Vegas, Atlanta, Carolina, etc. -- is much longer than the list of prospects available: Alabama's Bryce Young, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, Kentucky's Will Levis and Florida's Anthony Richardson. The reality is that not all of those teams will be able to draft a quarterback. High demand and low supply leads to a seller's market and an urgency to complete a sale.
Colts Reportedly Eliminated 1 Head Coaching Candidate
The Colts have not yet named a head coach for the 2023 season, but they have reportedly eliminated one candidate from their list. According to Michael Silver of Bally Sports, the Colts have informed Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale that he's out of the running for the job. ...
Latest Panthers hire signals QB preference in NFL Draft
A recent coaching hire by Frank Reich may be hinting at who the Carolina Panthers want to select in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Carolina Panthers were the first team to be in the market for a head coach after firing Matt Rhule, and they were the first to hire a sideline boss this cycle in Frank Reich. The Panthers are going to be a team to watch in the NFL Draft in terms of the top quarterback prospects. They hold the ninth overall pick, and Reich made a name for himself for his work with quarterbacks. Reich added another former quarterback to his staff this week.
Commanders, Rivera searching elsewhere this offseason
The third year will bring a third approach by the Washington Commanders to their offseason program of obtaining their next quarterback. Following the 2020 season, the Commanders liked what they had seen from Taylor Heinicke in the playoff game loss to Tampa Bay, so the Commanders signed Heinicke to a two-year contract to be the veteran backup. They also went out and signed veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick to be the starter.
Kliff Kingsbury reportedly meets with NFL team about coaching job
Kliff Kingsbury headed off to Thailand after he was fired by the Arizona Cardinals, and it seemed for a while like he had no interest in coaching in the NFL next season. He is at least entertaining the idea, however. Kingsbury met with the Houston Texans on Friday about a potential job on new head... The post Kliff Kingsbury reportedly meets with NFL team about coaching job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
