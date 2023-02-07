Read full article on original website
Michigan missing mom went to New York to meet man from dating app weeks ago, 'no trace' of her since
A Michigan mother of three is missing after leaving to see a man in New York on New Year's Eve who she met on a dating website, and friends haven't heard from her since.
Harrison Ford: ‘I was raised Democrat’ and ‘my moral purpose was being a Democrat with the big D’
Movie star Harrison Ford reflected on his early life, telling an interviewer: "I was raised a Democrat" and "my moral purpose was being a Democrat."
Rep. Jim Jordan criticized online after saying 'only Americans should vote in American elections'
Republican Jim Jordan caused a splash on social media with a tweet after the House of Representatives voted to overturn a Washington D.C. bill allowing non-citizens to vote.
The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look
On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
In 2010, a 19-Year-Old Man Consumed a Slug As a Dare. He Was Never the Same Since
In 2010, a group of young friends were enjoying a night outdoors in Australia, laughing and drinking red wine. One of the friends, Sam Ballard, was dared to consume a snail that was creeping on the ground. Despite initial skepticism, Sam took the dare and ate the snail.
Candace Cameron Bure says ‘cancel culture’s real’ after marriage comments sparked backlash
Candace Cameron Bure denounced cancel culture in a new interview, after facing controversy for her comments on "traditional marriage" last year.
Hunter Biden just made Republicans' investigation a lot easier
Hunter Biden's legal team is moving in a far more precarious direction.
After US shoots down object over Alaska, Republicans tell Biden: I told you so
Republican lawmakers shared their thoughts with Fox News Digital regarding the "object" that the Pentagon announced was shot down in territorial waters over Alaska.
Trophy Hunter is Eaten Alive by Brother of Lion he Shot for an Instagram Post
John Lennon once said “ karma is going to get you”. This is the case of a story that took place in South Africa in which a trophy hunter of Lions was reportedly killed by the brother of a lion he had shot.
Utah GOP Governor to Californians fleeing to his state due to crime, taxes: 'Stay in California'
Utah's Republican Governor said Friday that the state is having issues with population growth, and California "refuges" looking to move should stay put in California.
Dem leader Jeffries calls Republicans who spoke out during Biden State of the Union 'childish,' 'petulant'
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said Thursday that Republicans who were "yelling and screaming" during President Biden's State of the Union address are "childish."
The real reasons why Biden will be waving goodbye in 2024
The real reasons why Biden will be waving goodbye to his job in 2024 are tied to the president’s failed leadership that made Americans poorer and less safe.
NYT ripped for only reporting Fetterman's 'serious mental health' issues 'now that the truth doesn't matter'
John Fetterman's run for office was dogged by controversies about his cognitive health after he suffered a stroke. Now he has secured power, the New York Times has investigated.
Ancient Tablet Discovered in 1868 Has Finally Been Deciphered – And a Stunning Confirmation of Biblical Narrative Found
A new examination of an old Levantine item may have uncovered a reference to a prominent individual from the Bible's Old Testament. According to the Jewish News Syndicate, two French experts claim to have discovered a reference to the "House of David" on the Mesha Stele, a basalt rock with writings dating back to the ninth century before Christ.
Marjorie Taylor Greene claps back at 'View' hosts for mocking her SOTU outfit, challenges them to debate
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called 'The View' co-hosts 'nasty women' after they mocked her jacket she wore to Biden's second State of the Union Address
Ana Walshe update: Brian Walshe’s lawyer says they have not received ‘basic’ discovery items in murder case
Brian Walshe, who's accused of killing his wife, Ana Walshe, in Cohasset, Massachusetts, appeared in court Thursday as part of the case in her disappearance.
Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger prosecutor files new documents in secretive proceedings
The Idaho prosecutor handling the murder case against student stabbings suspect Bryan Kohberger filed new documents Wednesday in a Latah County court.
Lester Holt, Rachel Maddow and other NBC News, MSNBC stars absent from rank-and-file walkout
High stars such as Lester Holt and Rachel Maddow didn't appear alongside NBC and MSNBC rank-and-file Guild members who walked off the job Thursday amid a labor dispute.
Armed civilian who shot at armed intruder on military base is spouse of highest-ranking Air Force NCO
Retired Army Sgt. Rahn Bass, whose wife is a senior NCO in the Air Force, was named as the man who scared off an armed intruder Monday at Joint Base Andrews,
