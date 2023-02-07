ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS New York

NYPD: Customer shot trying to stop late-night robbery at Brooklyn deli

NEW YORK -- A customer at a Brooklyn deli wound up in the hospital after they were shot trying to stop a late-night robbery. According to detectives, one suspect held up a gun while another took money from the cash register as the deli on Myrtle Avenue in Clinton Hill was about to close Friday. A 48-year-old man intervened and got into an argument with the suspects, investigators said. He was shot and taken to the hospital in stable condition. Police have not made any arrests or released descriptions of the suspects. An officer was keeping watch inside the deli Saturday morning. 
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

17-year-old boy, 3 men shot in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- Four people were injured in a shooting in Brooklyn on Friday.The gunfire erupted around 5 p.m. at West 33rd Street and Mermaid Avenue in Coney Island. Police say a maroon mini-van drove up and people inside opened fire on a group of males standing on the sidewalk.A 17-year-old boy was shot in the torso, and three men were each shot in the leg.All of the victims were taken to a local hospital and are in stable condition.No arrests have been made.Police say the shooting was targeted.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

1 dead, 3 injured in broad-daylight shooting in the Bronx

A man died and another three were injured in a broad-daylight quadruple shooting in the Bronx on Friday, cops said. The shooting broke out around 2:30 p.m. at 641 E. Tremont Ave. in front of a Popeyes, according to cops. A 24-year-old man who was shot in the stomach was rushed to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he died, police said. Another man was shot in the torso and is fighting for his life at the same hospital, according to cops. Two more men were shot, one in the ankle and the other in the buttocks, police said. Both were expected to survive. An unidentified suspect was taken into custody Friday night, cops said. No charges have been filed, and it is unknown if there are additional suspects. Just over two hours later in Brooklyn, four others were shot on Coney Island.  Police said a minivan pulled up to the group 3222 Mermaid Ave. and opened fire.  Two men, ages and 25 and 26, were shot in the leg, cops said. A 17-year-old was shot in the torso and another unknown man was hit in the leg, cops said.  All were taken NYU Langone Hospital and were in stable condition.  Additional reporting by Valentina Jaramillo
BRONX, NY
New York Post

NYC food vendor attacked with tire iron in alleged $20K shakedown outside City Hall

A longtime City Hall food-cart vendor was smashed in the legs and back multiple times with a tire iron on Saturday — allegedly by a rival’s enforcer trying to shake him down for $20,000 eyewitnesses said. Izzad Hassan Suleiman — a 43-year father of three from Queens who has sold hot dogs, kebabs and other fare from a food cart for over a decade in City Hall Park — showed The Post video of the thug speeding onto a public plaza across the street from the Brooklyn Bridge walkway around 8 a.m. The man was in a white van with a breakfast...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Man shot dead in East Harlem during apparent dispute: cops

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. The suspect who shot a man dead in East Harlem on Sunday night remains at large, police reported. Law enforcement sources said the deadly shooting happened at about 7:38 p.m. on Sept....
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn man fatally shot inside public housing building: police

RED HOOK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was fatally shot inside his building in NYCHA’s Red Hook Houses, police said early Friday. Officers responding to a 911 call around 9:25 a.m. Thursday found Jason Andrades unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his left leg inside the building on Lorraine Street near Henry Street, officials said. […]
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Victim of 2021 attack outside Harlem liquor store speaks out

NEW YORK -- For the first time in two years, the victim of a heinous attack in Harlem is speaking out.Surveillance video showed the woman being beaten and robbed by a group outside a liquor store after declining to let someone pay for her wine.As she struggles to recover, the victim told CBS2's Lisa Rozner it's been a nightmare dealing with city and state agencies who were supposed to help her."This block changed my life," Catherine Taylor said.It was Jan. 18, 2021.READ MORE: Police: Woman Bitten, Robbed By Men After Argument At Harlem Liquor Store"It's like I see myself asking for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
americanmilitarynews.com

Accused killer of NYPD officer ordered held without bail

Shortly after fatally shooting off-duty NYPD Officer Adeed Fayaz, Randy “Popper” Jones tried to cover up evidence of the crime with a piece of tape, prosecutors said Tuesday. “His car, when it was recovered, had a bullet hole in it but it was covered up by tape,” Brooklyn...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Truck driver tried to lure teen girl off Bronx street: police

THROGS NECK, the Bronx (PIX11) — The driver of a white box truck tried to lure a 14-year-old girl off a Throgs Neck street, officials said late Thursday. The teen was walking near Milton Place around 5:45 p.m. Feb. 1 when a man got out of the truck and approached her, according to authorities. He […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Armed men rob man near a food truck in the Bronx, police say

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A group robbed a man at gunpoint while he stood near a food truck in the Bronx last month, police said on Thursday. The victim, 30, was standing by the Cross Bronx Expressway and Webster Avenue in Tremont on Jan. 29 at around 1 a.m. when a blue Honda SUV pulled […]
BRONX, NY
Fox News

Fox News

