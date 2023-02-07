Read full article on original website
NYC suspect wanted after pushing a 75-year-old woman, breaking her leg: police
A 75-year-old woman suffered a broken leg after an unknown man walked up to her and shoved her to the ground in New York City's Harlem neighborhood on Thursday, police said.
NYPD: Customer shot trying to stop late-night robbery at Brooklyn deli
NEW YORK -- A customer at a Brooklyn deli wound up in the hospital after they were shot trying to stop a late-night robbery. According to detectives, one suspect held up a gun while another took money from the cash register as the deli on Myrtle Avenue in Clinton Hill was about to close Friday. A 48-year-old man intervened and got into an argument with the suspects, investigators said. He was shot and taken to the hospital in stable condition. Police have not made any arrests or released descriptions of the suspects. An officer was keeping watch inside the deli Saturday morning.
Man dies after being shot near Harlem Shake Shack
It happened near Shake Shack on 125th Street and 5th Avenue just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday.
17-year-old boy, 3 men shot in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- Four people were injured in a shooting in Brooklyn on Friday.The gunfire erupted around 5 p.m. at West 33rd Street and Mermaid Avenue in Coney Island. Police say a maroon mini-van drove up and people inside opened fire on a group of males standing on the sidewalk.A 17-year-old boy was shot in the torso, and three men were each shot in the leg.All of the victims were taken to a local hospital and are in stable condition.No arrests have been made.Police say the shooting was targeted.
1 dead, 3 injured in broad-daylight shooting in the Bronx
A man died and another three were injured in a broad-daylight quadruple shooting in the Bronx on Friday, cops said. The shooting broke out around 2:30 p.m. at 641 E. Tremont Ave. in front of a Popeyes, according to cops. A 24-year-old man who was shot in the stomach was rushed to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he died, police said. Another man was shot in the torso and is fighting for his life at the same hospital, according to cops. Two more men were shot, one in the ankle and the other in the buttocks, police said. Both were expected to survive. An unidentified suspect was taken into custody Friday night, cops said. No charges have been filed, and it is unknown if there are additional suspects. Just over two hours later in Brooklyn, four others were shot on Coney Island. Police said a minivan pulled up to the group 3222 Mermaid Ave. and opened fire. Two men, ages and 25 and 26, were shot in the leg, cops said. A 17-year-old was shot in the torso and another unknown man was hit in the leg, cops said. All were taken NYU Langone Hospital and were in stable condition. Additional reporting by Valentina Jaramillo
NYC food vendor attacked with tire iron in alleged $20K shakedown outside City Hall
A longtime City Hall food-cart vendor was smashed in the legs and back multiple times with a tire iron on Saturday — allegedly by a rival’s enforcer trying to shake him down for $20,000 eyewitnesses said. Izzad Hassan Suleiman — a 43-year father of three from Queens who has sold hot dogs, kebabs and other fare from a food cart for over a decade in City Hall Park — showed The Post video of the thug speeding onto a public plaza across the street from the Brooklyn Bridge walkway around 8 a.m. The man was in a white van with a breakfast...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Man shot dead in East Harlem during apparent dispute: cops
Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. The suspect who shot a man dead in East Harlem on Sunday night remains at large, police reported. Law enforcement sources said the deadly shooting happened at about 7:38 p.m. on Sept....
Suspect charged with murder after 1 killed, 3 other men shot in Bronx
A 51-year-old man was arrested and charged after a 24-year-old man was killed and three others were injured.
Ex-boyfriend arrested in murder of NJ kindergarten teacher, another suspect at-large
The ex-boyfriend of a Jersey City kindergarten teacher who was found dead in a shallow grave on Tuesday was arrested Friday in connection to the killing, according to the Hudson County Prosecutor’s office.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Suspect chokes victim in an effort to steal cellphone on Midtown subway platform: NYPD
Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. Cops are looking for a suspect who tried to rob a man on a Midtown subway platform on Friday afternoon. According to police, at 12:37 p.m. on Oct. 14 a 49-year-old man...
4 people shot in Coney Island, Brooklyn
An investigation is underway after four people were shot in Brooklyn Friday night.
Arrest in quadruple shooting in Tremont Friday that left one dead
Police arrested 51-year-old Rivera Salvatore in connection with the quadruple shooting that happened in Tremont Friday that left one man dead
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Police arrest ‘poster boy of bail reform’ in connection to Midtown shooting
Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. A man with a lengthy rap sheet was arrested in Midtown in connection to a shooting outside of St. Patrick’s Cathedral this past summer. Pedro Hernandez, 22, was arrested and charged...
Brooklyn man fatally shot inside public housing building: police
RED HOOK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was fatally shot inside his building in NYCHA’s Red Hook Houses, police said early Friday. Officers responding to a 911 call around 9:25 a.m. Thursday found Jason Andrades unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his left leg inside the building on Lorraine Street near Henry Street, officials said. […]
Victim of 2021 attack outside Harlem liquor store speaks out
NEW YORK -- For the first time in two years, the victim of a heinous attack in Harlem is speaking out.Surveillance video showed the woman being beaten and robbed by a group outside a liquor store after declining to let someone pay for her wine.As she struggles to recover, the victim told CBS2's Lisa Rozner it's been a nightmare dealing with city and state agencies who were supposed to help her."This block changed my life," Catherine Taylor said.It was Jan. 18, 2021.READ MORE: Police: Woman Bitten, Robbed By Men After Argument At Harlem Liquor Store"It's like I see myself asking for...
TIMES SQUARE & LOWER EAST SIDE SHOOTINGS: 2 shot in separate attacks hours apart
Two men were wounded in separate Manhattan shootings on Thursday, police said.
americanmilitarynews.com
Accused killer of NYPD officer ordered held without bail
Shortly after fatally shooting off-duty NYPD Officer Adeed Fayaz, Randy “Popper” Jones tried to cover up evidence of the crime with a piece of tape, prosecutors said Tuesday. “His car, when it was recovered, had a bullet hole in it but it was covered up by tape,” Brooklyn...
Truck driver tried to lure teen girl off Bronx street: police
THROGS NECK, the Bronx (PIX11) — The driver of a white box truck tried to lure a 14-year-old girl off a Throgs Neck street, officials said late Thursday. The teen was walking near Milton Place around 5:45 p.m. Feb. 1 when a man got out of the truck and approached her, according to authorities. He […]
New York man arraigned for allegedly shooting, killing off-duty NYPD officer during attempted robbery
A New York career criminal was arraigned in a Brooklyn court on Wednesday for allegedly shooting and killing an off-duty NYPD officer on Saturday.
Armed men rob man near a food truck in the Bronx, police say
THE BRONX (PIX11) — A group robbed a man at gunpoint while he stood near a food truck in the Bronx last month, police said on Thursday. The victim, 30, was standing by the Cross Bronx Expressway and Webster Avenue in Tremont on Jan. 29 at around 1 a.m. when a blue Honda SUV pulled […]
