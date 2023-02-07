Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Washington residents see a Social Security income boostR.A. HeimWashington, DC
WASHINGTON DC—White House Office of Science & Technology Policy (OSTP) Chief Alondra Nelson, 55, Resigns After 8 MonthsJV BeltranWashington, DC
Discovering the Culinary Gems of Washington D.C.: A Guide to Affordable and Upscale RestaurantsVivian BrooksWashington, DC
Minnesota Congresswoman Angie Craig assaulted in Washington, her office saysMecoTipsWashington, DC
Biden, feds torched after beach home search: 'When does the FBI let a suspect spend a weekend at crime scene?'
The White House and federal law enforcement came under fire this week following the latest developments in Joe Biden's classified documents scandal
Armed civilian who shot at armed intruder on military base is spouse of highest-ranking Air Force NCO
Retired Army Sgt. Rahn Bass, whose wife is a senior NCO in the Air Force, was named as the man who scared off an armed intruder Monday at Joint Base Andrews,
NORAD detected Chinese spy flight before it reached US, but 'could not' take action, general says
NORAD detected China's surveillance balloon before it reached the coast of Alaska, but “could not” take action to shoot it down because it was not obviously hostile.
'Disturbing Stuff': President Joe Biden Mocked For Repeating False Story About Logging More Miles On Amtrak Than Air Force Two While VP
President Joe Biden repeated a false story again — and of course, people couldn't help but make fun of him. On Monday, January 30, the 80-year-old spoke about a new project that will replace train tunnels in Baltimore, Maryland. While speaking, the president recalled how a conductor named Angelo Negri took the time to praise him for logging more miles on Amtrak after he rode the train to and from Washington, D.C., from his home in Delaware for 36 years when he was a U.S. senator. “I rode the train between Washington and Wilmington back and forth every single day...
Biden State of the Union confirms he's a 'rotten commander-in-chief' for a big reason -- China
Biden State of the Union confirms he's a 'rotten commander-in-chief' for a big reason -- China, and he buried the crisis behind junk fees for concert tickets.
Couple arrested by Secret Service at restaurant a block from the White House: 'Something out of a movie'
U.S. Secret Service agents on Tuesday arrested a couple dining at a seafood restaurant near the White House for unauthorized use of a vehicle and carrying a pistol without a license.
Missing plane that disappeared departing New York's JFK airport found in White Plains, occupants dead: report
A plane that went missing after leaving New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport has been found near Rye Lake in White Plains, where it crashed, officials said.
A Russian ship that's been off the coast of Hawaii for weeks is believed to be gathering intelligence, the US Coast Guard says
The Coast Guard said "foreign-flagged military vessels have often been observed operating and loitering" and shared video of the Russian ship.
Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled
In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
Ex-intel official who signed Hunter Biden laptop letter admits significant portion of emails 'had to be real'
Douglas Wise, a former top intel official, admits most that was found in Hunter Biden's emails first reported by the New York Post "had to be real" when he co-signed the open letter.
House Democratic leader's daughter arrested for allegedly assaulting police officer, spray-painting monument
Riley Dowell, the 23-year-old daughter of House Democratic Whip Katherine Clark, was arrested for allegedly spray-painting a monument and assaulting a police officer.
Biden took out $250K line of credit against Delaware beach home amid Hunter probe, classified docs scandal
President Biden took out a $250,000 line of credit against his Delaware beach house as his son, Hunter, is under investigation and amid his own confidential document fiasco.
Chinese spy balloon crashed off the coast of Hawaii 4 months ago, U.S. officials say
A Chinese spy balloon crashed off the coast of Hawaii four months ago, and at least one Chinese spy balloon flew over portions of Texas and Florida during the Trump administration.
Hawaii woman found hogtied, strangled in bathtub in murder-suicide: Police
Johnalynn Ilae was found dead in a bathtub with zip ties around her wrist in an apartment in the Waikele area of Honolulu, Hawaii, police said.
coinchapter.com
US President Joe Biden Caught in Fresh Corruption Scandal Involving Chinese Donors
US President Joe Biden is involved in a fresh corruption scandal. His think-tank. the Penn Biden Center, received millions of dollars from unknown Chinese donors. Several classified documents were found at the said think-tank. Did the Chinese get them in return for the donations?. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — US President Joe...
After US shoots down object over Alaska, Republicans tell Biden: I told you so
Republican lawmakers shared their thoughts with Fox News Digital regarding the "object" that the Pentagon announced was shot down in territorial waters over Alaska.
Furious Navy chiefs order investigation after 'Trident nuclear submarine workers glued broken bolts'
Defence chiefs have launched an urgent investigation after bolt heads were found to have been glued back together inside the nuclear reactor chamber on board HMS Vanguard.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
The US Air Force Panicked When Its Top-Secret Stealth Fighter Crashed Into the California Wilderness
In July 1986, a Lockheed F-117 Nighthawk crashed in Sequoia National Forest – not that the US Air Force wanted anyone to know. As the incident began making headlines nationwide, the military went to great lengths to keep the identity of the aircraft a secret, going to far as to replace the wreckage with that of a McDonnell F-101A Voodoo.
Major Democrat donor tied to Biden indicted for allegedly embezzling millions from suffering clients
Tom Girardi, a major Democratic donor who hosted a fundraiser for Joe Biden, was indicted by federal grand juries for allegedly embezzling millions of dollars from legal clients.
New gun safety act prohibits wearing, carrying, or transporting firearms on real property without permission in Maryland
ANNAPOLIS, MD. - Maryland State Senator Waldstreicher and Lee have introduced new legislation, the Gun Safety Act of 2023. The act seeks to regulate the wearing, carrying, or transporting of firearms within the state.
