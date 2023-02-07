Mila Kunas Emailed Reece Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher to Roast Their Red Carpet Chemistry: ‘You Guys Look So Awkward Together’

Netflix’s upcoming romantic comedy “ Your Place or Mine ” pairs Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher , two actors who dominated the genre in the early 2000s. But instead of heralding the duo’s return to the beloved genre, fans have spent much of the last week grilling Witherspoon and Kutcher for their lack of chemistry on the red carpet. Photos from the “Your Place or Mine” red carpet have gone viral on social media due to the awkward energy between the co-stars.

During a recent interview on “Today” (via Entertainment Weekly ), Witherspoon revealed that chatter around her and Kutcher’s lack of red carpet chemistry became so big that she got a message from none other than Mila Kunis . Kutcher and Kunis have been married since 2015 and have two children together.

“She even emailed us last night,” Witherspoon said of Kunis. “She goes, ‘You guys look so awkward on the red carpet together.'”

Witherspoon noted it’s all in good fun, adding, “It’s just fun because when you know a girlfriend so much, it was just fun to get to know her significant other because I’ve loved her for so long. He’s so professional. He’s the funniest guy. I mean, such a goofball. We had so much fun.”

Witherspoon and Kutcher star in “Your Place or Mine” as Debbie and Peter, lifelong best friends who live on opposite coasts. When they decide to swap houses and lives for a week, they’re forced to confront the possibility that maybe they do have some loving feelings for each other after all. The rom-com marks the feature directorial debut of Aline Brosh McKenna, best known for writing “The Devil Wears Prada,” “27 Dresses” and “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.” The supporting cast includes Zoë Chao, Tig Notaro, Griffin Matthews, Rachel Bloom, Shiri Appleby, Vella Lovell and Steve Zahn.

For Kutcher, “Your Place or Mine” marks his first romantic comedy since starring opposite Natalie Portman in 2011’s “No Strings Attached.”

“Honestly, I think I had more fun shooting this movie than I ever had,” Kutcher told Variety at the film’s premiere in Los Angeles. “It was genuinely a choice. I didn’t need to do it. I didn’t have to do it. It wasn’t like a career-building block. It was like, ‘I want to do this.’”

Kutcher added of Witherspoon, “I got to be in scenes across from a genuine movie star. She’s such a movie star. It was so wonderful and fun and funny and light. There was never a dark day. There was never a day that everything went wrong. I got spoiled.”

“Your Place or Mine” streams Feb. 10 on Netflix.