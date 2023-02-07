ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mila Kunas Emailed Reece Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher to Roast Their Red Carpet Chemistry: ‘You Guys Look So Awkward Together’

By Zack Sharf
 4 days ago

Netflix’s upcoming romantic comedy “ Your Place or Mine ” pairs Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher , two actors who dominated the genre in the early 2000s. But instead of heralding the duo’s return to the beloved genre, fans have spent much of the last week grilling Witherspoon and Kutcher for their lack of chemistry on the red carpet. Photos from the “Your Place or Mine” red carpet have gone viral on social media due to the awkward energy between the co-stars.

During a recent interview on “Today” (via Entertainment Weekly ), Witherspoon revealed that chatter around her and Kutcher’s lack of red carpet chemistry became so big that she got a message from none other than Mila Kunis . Kutcher and Kunis have been married since 2015 and have two children together.

“She even emailed us last night,” Witherspoon said of Kunis. “She goes, ‘You guys look so awkward on the red carpet together.'”

Witherspoon noted it’s all in good fun, adding, “It’s just fun because when you know a girlfriend so much, it was just fun to get to know her significant other because I’ve loved her for so long. He’s so professional. He’s the funniest guy. I mean, such a goofball. We had so much fun.”

Witherspoon and Kutcher star in “Your Place or Mine” as Debbie and Peter, lifelong best friends who live on opposite coasts. When they decide to swap houses and lives for a week, they’re forced to confront the possibility that maybe they do have some loving feelings for each other after all. The rom-com marks the feature directorial debut of Aline Brosh McKenna, best known for writing “The Devil Wears Prada,” “27 Dresses” and “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.” The supporting cast includes Zoë Chao, Tig Notaro, Griffin Matthews, Rachel Bloom, Shiri Appleby, Vella Lovell and Steve Zahn.

For Kutcher, “Your Place or Mine” marks his first romantic comedy since starring opposite Natalie Portman in 2011’s “No Strings Attached.”

“Honestly, I think I had more fun shooting this movie than I ever had,” Kutcher told Variety at the film’s premiere in Los Angeles. “It was genuinely a choice. I didn’t need to do it. I didn’t have to do it. It wasn’t like a career-building block. It was like, ‘I want to do this.’”

Kutcher added of Witherspoon, “I got to be in scenes across from a genuine movie star. She’s such a movie star. It was so wonderful and fun and funny and light. There was never a dark day. There was never a day that everything went wrong. I got spoiled.”

“Your Place or Mine” streams Feb. 10 on Netflix.

Variety

Jenna Ortega ‘Hysterically’ Cried Over Rigorous ‘Wednesday’ Filming Schedule: ‘I Did Not Get Any Sleep. I Pulled My Hair Out’

Jenna Ortega had a lot to learn in order to portray “Wednesday” in the hit Netflix series of the same name, from fencing to speaking German to canoeing and playing the cello. Speaking at a Netflix-hosted Q&A panel in Hollywood on Thursday, the SAG-nominated actor broke down just how intense the filming schedule was. “It was show up to set two hours early, do that 12-14 hour day, then go home and then get on a Zoom and have whatever lesson that I had. Or show up to my apartment, my cello teacher was already waiting for me,” Ortega said. “It...
Variety

John Candy Documentary Getting Made by Amazon, Colin Hanks, Ryan Reynolds (EXCLUSIVE)

The late comedian John Candy is getting the documentary treatment from Colin Hanks and Ryan Reynolds. Amazon’s Prime Video is in negotiations to acquire an untitled film that Hanks has been quietly directing. Reynolds — who, like Candy, hails from Canada — is producing alongside George Dewey via his Maximum Effort production company.  The film will explore the life and legacy of the iconic funnyman Candy, who died of a heart attack in 1994 at the age of 43. But insiders say the film will go beyond the persona and delve into the inner life that Candy kept private off-screen. With the...
Variety

‘Your Place or Mine’ Review: As Best Friends (Wink, Wink), Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher Get Stuck in Chintzy Rom-Com Hell

Reese Witherspoon, who first made a splash 30 years ago, has never lost a drop of her sunny smart charismatic movie-star spunk. Ashton Kutcher, in a career that kicked off in 1998, has had his ups and downs (sometimes in the same movie — how do you classify “Dude, Where’s My Car?”), but he has also grown as an actor, hitting a new peak as the discursive Southern dandy villain of last year’s “Vengeance.” These two are game and seasoned, with a shine of glamour, so teaming them up for a middle-aged romantic comedy sounds perfectly appealing. But what did...
Variety

‘Your Place or Mine’: Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher on Meeting Over Red Bull, Returning to Rom-Coms and Finally Working Together

Somewhat surprisingly, Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher had never worked together before Netflix’s new rom-com “Your Place or Mine.” “I had always wanted to make a romantic comedy with Reese,” Kutcher tells Variety over Zoom. “Like, always.” Though both are icons of the genre who rose to fame in the early 2000s — Witherspoon captured hearts in “Legally Blonde” and “Sweet Home Alabama,” while Kutcher made audiences swoon in “Just Married” and “No Strings Attached” — the stars just didn’t align for them, until now. In fact, Witherspoon and Kutcher had only really met one time before, at a party decades...
Variety

Christina Applegate Eyes Pivot to Voiceover Roles After MS Diagnosis to ‘Make Cash So My Daughter’s Fed and We’re Homed’

Christina Applegate told the Los Angeles Times that she is considering a pivot to voiceover roles full time so that she can continue to make money as a working actor with multiple sclerosis. The Emmy winner revealed her MS diagnosis in August 2021 and remained out of the spotlight until November 2022 when she attended her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. Applegate filmed the final season of her Netflix comedy series “Dead to Me” with MS, a gigantic challenge that she doesn’t plan on doing again any time in the immediate future. “Right now, I couldn’t imagine getting up at 5...
OK! Magazine

Amy Robach's Friends Worry Fired 'GMA' Star Is 'Trying To Convince Herself' Relationship With T.J. Holmes Is 'The Real Deal'

Amy Robach is putting on a happy face for the world when it comes to her whirlwind relationship with former co-anchor T.J. Holmes, but those closest to the television personality are concerned their relationship isn't all sunshine and roses after losing their coveted GMA3 gigs. Robach and Holmes have been spotted canoodling on L.A. date nights, all smiles as they begin this new and unexpected chapter of their lives, but pals think the mother-of-two is merely "painting a picture of how happy in love they are."One source spilled the 50-year-old "is still saying this is it… [they’re] the real deal,...
Variety

Cody Longo, ‘Days of Our Lives’ Actor, Dies at 34

Cody Longo, the actor best known for playing Nicholas “Nikki” Alamain in NBC’s daytime soap opera “Days of Our Lives,” has died, according to his representative. He was 34. The actor and musician, who was sometimes credited as Cody Anthony, was found dead at his home in Austin, Texas on Wednesday, according to TMZ. The police were called to check in on Longo at the home by his wife, Stephanie Clark, while she was working at a local dance studio. “Cody was our whole world. The kids and I are shattered and beyond devastated. He was the best dad and...
AUSTIN, TX
Variety

Showtime Limited Series ‘Ripley’ Starring Andrew Scott Moves to Netflix

The limited series “Ripley” starring Andrew Scott is leaving Showtime and moving to Netflix, Variety has confirmed. According to an invidividual with knowledge of the situation, the deal to move the series is not yet closed but is expected to soon. Post-production is said to have recently begun on the eight-episode series. This marks the latest example of Showtime offloading a series they had previously ordered after it had completed production. Most recently, the network let go of its series adaptation of the Lisa Taddeo novel “Three Women,” which is in the process of moving to Starz. The series is...
NEW YORK STATE
Variety

Nia Long: ‘Why Wasn’t I Considered for Avatar? Zoe Saldaña’s Amazing, but I Wasn’t Even a Topic of Discussion’

Nia Long is calling out Hollywood for leaving her out of casting conversations. In a new interview with The Cut (via IndieWire), the “You People” actor questioned why she was never in the conversation to star as Neytiri in James Cameron’s “Avatar.” “I’ve felt passed over on things, for sure,” Long said. “There have definitely been moments like, ‘Why wasn’t I considered for that?’ Like, why wasn’t I considered for ‘Avatar’? I think Zoe’s amazing. But I wasn’t even a topic of discussion, you know?” Although Long admitted that “a lot of times, to be fair, directors know in their minds...
Variety

‘Seriously Red’ Review: Krew Boylan Gives a Star-Making Turn as a Woman Who Finds Herself While Impersonating Dolly Parton

A spiritual kissing cousin of such compellingly campy ’90s Aussie-produced extravaganzas as “Strictly Ballroom” and “Muriel’s Wedding,” director Gracie Otto’s “Seriously Red” disarms and delights as a sensationally spirited concoction that neatly balances unfettered outrageousness and unabashed sentimentality. The beating heart of the entire enterprise is Krew Boylan. As screenwriter, she has created a terrific role for herself. As star, she proves absolutely fearless while illuminating every aspect of a sometimes exhilarating, sometimes exasperating, always endearing protagonist. She works a singularly impressive type of movie magic while simultaneously driving the movie over the top and anchoring the borderline-fantastical narrative in...
Variety

‘Whose Line Is It Anyway?‘ Star Colin Mochrie Says Cast Never Got ‘Fair Compensation’ or Paid Residuals: We ‘Probably Won’t‘ Return

Colin Mochrie has been a staple of American television comedy for 25 years now as an original cast member on the improvisational series “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” Mochrie, Ryan Stiles and Wayne Brady have headlined the show since its 1998 launch on ABC, and they all returned for The CW’s reboot in 2013 after a six-year hiatus. Fans received mix messages last fall when Mochrie tweeted the show would be ending after its upcoming 20th season. The CW called the news “not accurate.” So what is the truth? In a new interview with Vulture, Mochrie clarified his remarks about...
Variety

Jamie Lee Curtis Gets Emotional Talking ‘Everything Everywhere’ Oscar Nomination: ‘Michelle Yeoh Is the Reason’

Jamie Lee Curtis is finally an Oscar-nominated actress, and “Michelle Yeoh is the reason,” she emotionally tells Variety’s Awards Circuit Podcast. “Michelle Yeoh is the reason that for the rest of my life, you will say, ‘Oscar-nominated actress Jamie Lee Curtis.'” Curtis, 64, is raw, unassuming and undeniably grateful for this time in her life and the five decades that have preceded it. Curtis is the daughter of two Oscar-nominated actors — Tony Curtis (1958’s “The Defiant Ones”) and Janet Leigh (1960’s “Psycho”) — and the wife of the brilliant British comedian and filmmaker Christopher Guest (who is working on the...
Variety

Harvey Weinstein Victim in L.A. Criminal Trial Files Rape Lawsuit

The woman whose testimony led to Harvey Weinstein’s second rape conviction in December filed a civil suit against the disgraced producer on Thursday. The European model, who has been identified as Jane Doe #1 in court proceedings, has alleged that Weinstein raped and sexually assaulted her after barging into her room at the Mr. C Hotel in February 2013. She had not previously joined the dozens of women who have sued Weinstein for sexual assault or harassment. In 2021, a bankruptcy court approved a settlement that resulted in a $17 million payout from insurance funds to more than 50 accusers. The lawsuit, filed...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

‘Somebody I Used To Know’ Review: Alison Brie and Jay Ellis Play Undecided Exes in Resonant Rom-Com

Although “Somebody I Used To Know” takes some of its cues from “My Best Friend’s Wedding” and “Young Adult,” director Dave Franco’s feature blessedly doesn’t overly rely on its cinematic predecessors. He and co-writer Alison Brie deliver the goods in their own hilarious, heartrending story about an emotionally stunted woman who returns home and attempts to wreck her former beau’s current relationship. The romantic comedy genre’s broad, patented hijinks and hilarity are indeed on display, but cleverly cloaked by a beautifully-realized portrait of delicately faceted characters and their relatable conundrums. TV producer Ally (Brie) is having a tough go at life....
Variety

Hulu’s ‘Stolen Youth’ Sensitively Tells the Harrowing Story of the Sarah Lawrence Cult: TV Review

Half the battle in pulling together a creatively successful true-crime documentary is, surely, finding the right story — one that can hold our interest and can, potentially, generate insights beyond the simple facts of the case. But the other half, the filmmaker’s approach, matters every bit as much. In narrating the famous tale of a bizarre ring of extortion that bloomed at Sarah Lawrence College in the early 2010s, “Stolen Youth” director Zach Heinzerling certainly has his subject. But with a startling rawness and directness, Heinzerling’s work makes a case for itself as an unusually sensitive and strong outing in...
Variety

‘Uncoupled’ Moves to Showtime for Season 2 After Netflix Cancellation

Turns out it’s not the end of the road for “Uncoupled.” The romantic dramedy starring Neil Patrick Harris has been picked up by Showtime for Season 2 after Netflix canceled the series. Coming from “Emily in Paris” creator Darren Star and Jeffrey Richman (“Modern Family”), the series centers on Michael, a New York City real estate broker who, after his boyfriend abruptly breaks up with him and moves out of their shared home, faces the prospect of starting over in his 40s. Tisha Campbell, Brooks Ashmanskas, Tuc Watkins, Emerson Brooks, and Marcia Gay Harden are also among the cast. Starr,...
Variety

Mo’Nique on Her Return to Hollywood, ‘BMF’ and Upcoming Netflix Special

Don’t call it a comeback. Call it a reintroduction. After 13 years of an uphill struggle, Mo’Nique’s emphatic return to Hollywood promises to be a new chapter for the comedian as she rebuilds her career — and reassesses her relationships. After an astonishing 2010 Oscar win for best supporting actress in “Precious,” the comedian quickly found herself embroiled in a public back-and-forth with her collaborators Lee Daniels and Oprah Winfrey after Mo’Nique claimed the producers behind the critically acclaimed film were purposefully pushing her out of Hollywood. The high-profile spat was prompted by Mo’Nique’s refusal to promote the 2009 film, or...
Variety

‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Boss on Plans to Shape Zach Gilford’s Voit Into ‘Hannibal Lecter,’ Lean Into a Love Triangle in Season 17

SPOILER ALERT: This story contains spoilers from the Thursday, February 9 finale of “Criminal Minds: Evolution,” now streaming on Paramount+. The profilers on “Criminal Minds” know a thing or two about catching a killer. This season, the first of “Criminal Minds: Evolution,” did something they’ve never done before by following one UnSub through the season. Elias Voit/Sicarius (Zach Gilford) was finally arrested during the finale — and Rossi (Joe Mantegna) was rescued. While the mystery of tracking down Sicarius was solved, Elias opened the door on a whole new mystery, muttering the secret phrase “gold star,” one that had hidden meaning to...
Variety

