BRADFORD — A local craft cider and winery will have a grand reopening following a short winter break at 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10. The event sparks the 2023 season for Twenty One Barrels Hard Cider & Wine. They will be open Friday from 5 to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 2 to 8 p.m. During this weekend, a local food truck U Wanna Pizza Me? will be available serving pizza and more. Local musician Mike Comstock will be performing on Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m.

BRADFORD, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO