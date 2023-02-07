Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Springfield entertainer is giving away millionsAsh JurbergSpringfield, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
New Buffalo Wild Wings to Open Next Door to a WalmartJoel EisenbergXenia, OH
Springfield Police unit involved in injury crash Wednesday nightSteel Ohio MediaSpringfield, OH
Governor DeWine talks economics and innovation in the Miami Valley today.Steel Ohio MediaOhio State
Related
miamivalleytoday.com
Covington Council hears State of the Village
COVINGTON — Residents were invited to an open house Monday evening prior to the regularly scheduled council meeting. Covington residents had the opportunity to discuss the village’s future wastewater treatment plant. Several members of village administration were available to answer questions regarding the design, cost of construction, and proposed increases to water and sewage rates.
miamivalleytoday.com
Piqua proclaims March as procurement month, recognizes employees
PIQUA – The city of Piqua proclaimed the month of March in 2023 as procurement month stating, “the public procurement profession plays a significant role in the efficiency and effectiveness of both government and business,” in the proclamation at their Tuesday, Feb. 7, meeting. The proclamation recognizes...
miamivalleytoday.com
Tipp City Police reports
-7:08 a.m.: sex offense. Officers answered a parent’s questions regarding an incident that had taken place at Tippecanoe Middle School. -5:17 p.m.: domestic in progress. Officers responded to the 800 block of Westedge Drive on a report of domestic violence. TUESDAY. -2:31 p.m.: disturbance. Officers responded to a verbal...
miamivalleytoday.com
City of Troy adjusts for electric aggregation pricing
TROY — Members of the City of Troy’s electric aggregation will see a new rate on their electric bill in May. While the rate is increasing from the previous year, residents will continue to enjoy a significantly lower rate compared to non-aggregated accounts. Every three years, Troy competitively...
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy Schools selected for state safety grant
TROY — The Troy City Schools have been selected to receive state funding support for physical safety and security upgrades as part of the latest round of Ohio’s K-12 School Safety Grant Program. The district received a grant of $794,625, which will be split among its nine buildings,...
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy Police reports
-2:34 a.m.: drug possession. Officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of West Stonycreek Road and Norwich Road. A male subject fled from the vehicle and was taken into custody shortly after that. -1:06 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 1300 block of...
miamivalleytoday.com
Crafted & Cured comes to Troy
Building owner Wade Westfall, center, relates the history of the former bank building at 8 S. Market St. during an open house on Wednesday, Feb. 8. The history-filled building is the new home to Crafted & Cured.
miamivalleytoday.com
County record
-1:24 a.m.: assault. Deputies responded to a report of assault at the Miami County Jail on West Main Street. -1:12 a.m.: drug possession. Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 1000 block of Scot Drive in Piqua. A male subject was cited for possession of marijuana and not having a working license plate light.
miamivalleytoday.com
Miami East FFA competes in Public Speaking event
CASSTOWN — Recently the Miami County and District Five FFA Public Speaking Career Development Events were held. The county competition was held in early February, hosted by the Upper Valley Career Center in Piqua. Miami County FFA Chapters participating included Bradford, Covington, Miami East, Milton Union, Newton and Upper Valley Career Center. The top two speakers in each category advanced to the district competition.
miamivalleytoday.com
Piqua Community Foundation grant cycle open through March 31
PIQUA — The Piqua Community Foundation is accepting standard grant applications for its spring grant cycle through March 31. The Foundation accepts project-based grant applications twice a year from nonprofit organizations serving Piqua residents with a mission that is religious, educational, scientific, literary or charitable in nature. Applicants must provide documentation demonstrating the organization’s 501(c)(3) or equivalent tax-exempt status.
miamivalleytoday.com
Local cidery and winery to reopen its doors
BRADFORD — A local craft cider and winery will have a grand reopening following a short winter break at 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10. The event sparks the 2023 season for Twenty One Barrels Hard Cider & Wine. They will be open Friday from 5 to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 2 to 8 p.m. During this weekend, a local food truck U Wanna Pizza Me? will be available serving pizza and more. Local musician Mike Comstock will be performing on Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m.
miamivalleytoday.com
Piqua Police reports
-9:54 p.m.: domestic violence. Mary Crist, 67, of Piqua, was charged with domestic violence – knowingly causing physical harm after allegedly assaulting an adult female. -7:06 p.m.: weapons offense. Brennan Hanson, 22, of Piqua, was charged with having weapons while under disability – fugitive from justice after officers received a suspicious complaint that a subject was outside reportedly messing with vehicles on the 100 block of South Street.
miamivalleytoday.com
Chaffee’s Brewhouse to host Valentine’s Day Paint and Sip
TIPP CITY — Drink, paint, and have fun on Valentine’s Day at Chaffee’s Brewhouse, 15 S. Second St., Tipp City. Tipp Monroe Community Services is teaming up with Chaffee’s Brewhouse and Samantha Graybill, from Paint with Sam, to offer an evening of fun and creativity. Bring your sweetheart, friend, special person or come alone to this class on Feb. 14 from 6:30-8:30 p.m.
miamivalleytoday.com
Covington native inducted into Alpha Chi Honor Society
WINONA LAKE, Ind. — Heidi Keiser of Covington, Ohio, was one of 26 Grace College juniors and seniors inducted into the Alpha Chi Honor Society on Saturday, Feb. 4. These high-achieving students have earned the top 10% of GPAs across all disciplines at Grace. Every year Alpha Chi inducts nearly 11,000 students from across the country.
miamivalleytoday.com
Miami County swimmers, divers qualify for district
Miami County had a number of swimmers and divers qualify for district at the sectional meets over the weekend. 100 Backstroke: 34.Evan Clark, Piqua, 1:06.13. 50 Freestyle: 25.Cassidy Gifford, Troy, 25.39. 200 Freestyle: 32.Megan Robinson, Troy, 2:08.33. 100 Breaststroke: 34.Mackenzie Gifford, Troy, 1:14.14. 200 Free Relay: 14.Troy, 1:44.30. 200 Medley...
miamivalleytoday.com
WACO Rockets qualify for FIRST LEGO League State Competition
TROY — One of the WACO Learning Center’s many programs is their robotics teams. On Sunday, Feb. 5, the WACO Rockets, a robotics team for local and home-schooled elementary and middle school students, earned a spot at the state FIRST LEGO League competition due to their performance at the FIRST LEGO League Dayton District Tournament.
miamivalleytoday.com
February Museum Movie Night at MVVM
TROY — The Miami Valley Veterans Museum (MVVM), in partnership with the Miami County Veterans Service, will be holding two Museum Movie Nights. The first movie night will be held on Friday, Feb. 17. There will be two showings of “Six Triple Eight – All Black Female Battalion of WWII.” The showings are at 6:30 and 8 p.m. at the Miami Valley Veterans Museum, 2245 S. County Road 25A, Troy. Hot dogs, chips, drinks and popcorn will be provided during the movies.
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy girls fall in D-I sectional action, Tippecanoe, Milton-Union advance in D-II, D-III
VANDALIA — The final outcome was not what Troy girls basketball team was hoping for against Xenia in D-I sectional tournament action at the SAC Thursday night. But, the effort put out on the floor is what Troy coach Jeremy Hughes has become accustomed to and a testament to their heart and character.
miamivalleytoday.com
Weekend Girls Basketball Tournament Roundup
DAYTON — The Bethel girls basketball team open Northridge D-III play with a 63-28 win over Dunbar Friday night. Bethel, 19-4 and the top seed, will play Dayton Christian at 6 p.m. Tuesday night in second-round action. Bethel led 34-15 at halftime and cruised to the win from there.
miamivalleytoday.com
Weekend Boys Basketball Roundup
VANDALIA — The Tippecanoe boys basketball team lost a heartbreaker to Vandalia-Butler Friday night on the road. With a chance to share the MVL title, Tipp lost on a 3-pointer at the buzzer in overtime 51-50. Tipp, 19-3 overall and 16-2 in the MVL, will open D-II sectional tournament...
Comments / 0