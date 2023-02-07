Olivia Dunne Flaunts Her LSU Tiger Pride in Team Leotard

The NCAA gymnast shared a series of pics decked out in her team’s purple and gold gear.

Olivia Dunne. Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

Olivia Dunne can rock a leotard—but that’s not new information. The LSU gymnast shared an adorable series of pics with her 3.3 million Instagram followers on Feb. 5.

“great day to be a tiger,” she captioned the carousel post of herself in a high-neck purple and gold leotard featuring a cut-out in the middle of her back.

All three pics were taken from the side and Dunne posed barefoot with one knee bent. In the first snap, she showed off her soft smile, and in the next, she closed her eyes and leaned one arm up against the LSU gym wall behind her. In the final photo, the 20-year-old pursed her lips and made a peace sign with one hand.

A ton of influencers and Dunne’s teammates chimed in to the comments to fangirl.

“great day for a livvy post 😫,” piped in Katie Sigmond .

“Most perfect human,” quipped Katie Feeney .

“and i stand by that,” chirped Elena Arenas , who was featured in a recent TikTok with Dunne.

Noelle Leyva and Lily Chee both gushed over Dunne by commenting, “stunning.”

Dunne is clearly loving her new leotards. She shared an HD slow-motion TikTok video showing off the team’s latest sparkly apparel last week.

“a moment for the leo> #foryou #gymnastics #lsu ,” she captioned the Feb. 2 post.

Dunne has been candid about her earning power on social media, particularly on TikTok, where she has 7.1 million followers. In an often cited New York Times article last year, Dunne revealed—and was unfairly criticized for—that she makes seven figures in name, image and likeness (NIL) deals.

“It’s hard to wrap my head around at times,” Dunne said in a recent TODAY appearance, in which she confirmed that she is the highest-paid female athlete in college sports.

The LSU Tigers earned a season-high score of 197.700 last Friday and were victorious against No. 17 Georgia.

