Olivia Ponton Predicts the Return of Skinny Jeans

The TikTok star strutted her stuff in tight pants and shared she’s loving the look.

Olivia Ponton. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Let it be known that Olivia Ponton called the return of skinny jeans. Say goodbye to mom jeans, dad jeans and boyfriend jeans. The TikTok star shared a hilarious video declaring that the classic skinny jean is back with a bang and she’s happy about it.

“I’ve been saying this for so long. Skinny jeans, they’re coming back,” Ponton said on screen as she set her phone down and backed up to show off her outfit. “They’re coming back. Me and my skinny jeans, we’re gonna have our moment in peace. I love them.”

The 20-year-old then picked up her phone and smiled. She wore a spaghetti strap black tank top and black jeans tucked into her black boots—something that is nearly impossible to do with any other type of pants.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Ponton accessorized with a few layered necklaces, gold hoops and a single ring on her pointer finger. The video was shared with her 7.9 million followers on Feb. 5.

While some admitted that they never even stopped wearing skinny jeans when they went out of style, others were not happy about the fashion news.

“Don’t get me wrong u look gorg but I will not mentally be able to handle skinny jeans,” someone said.

“no please olivia don’t do this to us,” another quipped.

“i’m never wearing skinny jeans again,” someone else chimed in.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Ponton is clearly having a style moment. She has been sharing her fun and unique outfits in several recent Instagram photo dumps and TikTok “get ready with me” videos.

Last month, the 2022 SI Swimsuit rookie shared an adorable video of herself in a denim-on-denim skirt and furry jacket set from I.AM.GIA . Followers loved the look and compared her to a winter Bratz doll and Gossip Girl’s Serena van der Woodsen.

Make sure to follow SI Lifestyle in Google News!