Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Ukrainian refugee living in Minneapolis was robbed and devasted after the attackMsBirgithMinneapolis, MN
Grocery Store Apocalypse: Major Chains Including Aldi, Stop & Shop, Amazon Fresh and Amazon Go Closing Stores!Minha D.Minneapolis, MN
Closing of East St Paul's Stroh (Hamm's) Brewery (November 21, 1997)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Women’s Ice Hockey: Jarvis records first career goal, No. 1 Buckeyes beat St. Thomas 6-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Major store chain closing another location in MinneapolisKristen WaltersMinneapolis, MN
Related
Police in Minneapolis find child taken in stolen vehicle
MINNEAPOLIS -- Police in Minneapolis Saturday evening found an infant that had been inside a vehicle when it was stolen.The Minneapolis Police Department says the car was stolen from the 1300 block of Lake Street East around 6:45 p.m.Police located the young girl who had been abandoned in the 2000 Block of 3rd Avenue South around an hour later.The stolen vehicle, a light blue 2013 Mazda 5 with Minnesota license plate "FXA996" has not been found.Police are investigating the incident.
Man suffers life-threatening gunshot wound at Minneapolis party
MINNEAPOLIS -- Police are investigating after a man suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound at a Minneapolis party early Saturday morning.The incident happened at around 2:15 a.m. along the 300 block of Cedar Avenue South.Police say that officers found the victim at the rear of a building there. He was taken to Hennepin Healthcare. His current condition has not been reported.No one has been arrested in the shooting.The incident remains under investigation.
2 teenage boys dead, 2 others in unknown condition after St. Paul crash
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Four teenagers were involved in a fatal crash in St. Paul late Friday night.According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened after 11 p.m. along Highway 61 north of Lower Afton Road.A Nissan Maxima was said to be traveling at fast speeds when it veered off the road, rolled and went airborne. The vehicle crashed in the tree line, striking a number of trees.Investigators say that the car came to rest about 40 to 50 feet from the main roadway.The driver, a 16-year-old boy, was taken to Regions Hospital with unspecified injuries. There were three...
UPDATE: Child taken in Minneapolis car theft found in car seat
MINNEAPOLIS — UPDATE: A child was found in a car seat after the car he was in was stolen in Minneapolis. Minneapolis police say the stolen car is a light blue Mazda 5, with the license plate number FXA996. The vehicle was stolen from the 1300 block of Lake...
fox9.com
Dozens of illegal firearms recovered during search warrant in Brooklyn Park
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - Law enforcement seized dozens of illegal firearms and drugs while executing search warrants in Hennepin County as part of an ongoing investigation. The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office said law enforcement executed a search warrant in Brooklyn Park and recovered 24 illegally possessed firearms and...
Police release bodycam footage of rescue from burning home
MINNEAPOLIS — A Minneapolis couple is alive and regrouping after fire destroyed their home on the banks of Lake Bde Maka Ska, and the fact they have a second chance is likely due to the actions of two police officers who helped them escape safely. On Wednesday the Minneapolis...
Police investigating after shots fired inside Minneapolis restaurant at lunchtime Thursday
An apparent shooting in the Uptown neighborhood of South Minneapolis on Thursday drew a large police presence to the area. Witnesses say they heard multiple gunshots come from inside the Breakfast Klub restaurant on Lagoon Avenue in Uptown.
Security guard stabbed while escorting man off property at Karmel Mall
MINNEAPOLIS -- Police say a man stabbed a security guard trying to escort him off the property Friday evening at Karmel Mall in Minneapolis.Officers were called to 2910 Pillsbury Avenue South around 7:45 p.m. on a report of a stabbing.Police say officers located a man, a security guard for the mall, with non-life-threatening stab wounds as well as another man with minor injuries. Both were taken to HCMC for treatment.According to investigators, preliminary information indicates that the security guard got into a physical altercation with the second man while escorting him off the property.Police arrested the 66-year-old suspect who is expected to face an assault charge once he is released from the hospital.
A Ukrainian refugee living in Minneapolis was robbed and devasted after the attack
Recently, a Ukrainian refugee living in Minneapolis experienced a traumatic incident where two men robbed him at gunpoint. He had been trying to sell his PC game to the two potential customers, who then suggested going to their apartment to test it out. However, once they arrived, one of the men pulled out a gun and robbed the refugee of his PC game, which was worth around $700.
Carjacking victim advocates for secure treatment homes
ST PAUL, Minn — Patrick Connolly looked at lawmakers Thursday and delivered a simple message. “The system is failing,” he told them. Connolly recounted the day in December when three teenagers carjacked his wife as she pulled into their St. Paul garage. Their young daughter was in the back seat.
valleynewslive.com
Man seriously injured after hitting trees with snowmobile
WALKER, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A man from Chaska, Minnesota was seriously hurt after a snowmobile crash late Wednesday night. Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk says his office received a 911 call about a snowmobile crash at 11:50 p.m. February 8. It happened on the Paul Bunyan Trail in rural Walker, MN.
Multiple Prescott High School students killed in high-speed crash
ST PAUL, Minn. — Two Prescott High School students died in an "airborne" crash off Highway 61 in St. Paul late Friday night. According to Minnesota State Patrol, the driver of the vehicle — a 16-year-old boy — lost control of the car which was traveling "at a high rate of speed." The car then rolled, went airborne and crashed into "several trees."
Jury finds Nicholas Firkus guilty of murdering wife in 2010
ST PAUL, Minn. — A jury found Nicholas Firkus guilty of murdering his wife and staging a break-in and struggle in their St. Paul home back in 2010. Firkus was found guilty of both first- and second-degree murder after about four-and-a-half hours of jury deliberation. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Apr. 13 where he faces life in prison.
Huge Fentanyl Bust in Minneapolis
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in the Twin Cities today reported a massive drug bust. The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office says a search warrant was executed earlier this week in Minneapolis and resulted in the seizure of over 5 pounds of powder fentanyl, over a pound of cocaine, a pound of methamphetamine, nearly 1300 fentanyl pills and equipment used to package and distribute narcotics.
How an 'underwater drone' is helping Anoka County Sheriff's Office
NOWTHEN, Minnesota — In the land of 10,000 lakes, it's important local sheriff departments have teams trained to respond to water emergencies. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office is gaining more resources with its Remotely Operated Underwater Vehicle (ROV). "It's something we have been researching for years," Anoka County Sheriff's...
4-year-old honored for saving mom during emergency
SHERBURNE COUNTY, Minn. — Heroes come in all shapes and sizes, and apparently... all ages as well. Just ask 4-year-old Asher Milless, who now has a plaque on his wall after his actions likely saved his mother's life. On Tuesday Sherburne Co. Sheriff Joel Brott recognized Asher with an...
Downtown Minneapolis leaders showcase list of 2022 accomplishments
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis Downtown Council highlighted what went well in downtown Minneapolis in 2022, in areas ranging from entertainment to public safety. At its 67th annual year-in-review event held at the Armory Wednesday, speakers shared stat after stat. Overall, Metro Transit ridership increased 19 percent between 2021 and last year. The number of people attending games, concerts and events downtown also rose over 68 percent over the same timeframe and over 400 restaurants and retail stores opened downtown in 2022. It was also announced that U.S. Bancorp will remain in downtown.
The List: Jason’s Favorite Pizza in the Twin Cities
Food critic ranks the 30-plus best slices in the metro and beyond. This won’t be controversial, right? The post The List: Jason’s Favorite Pizza in the Twin Cities appeared first on Minnesota Monthly.
Hennepin Healthcare responds to social media claims about overdoses
MINNEAPOLIS — Twin Cities health officials say a new viral social media claim about opioid overdose deaths isn't completely accurate. The widely-viewed tweet claims overdose deaths at the Hennepin County Medical Center have "skyrocketed" recently due to a "bad batch" of drugs. However, a spokesperson for Hennepin Healthcare said...
1 Minnesota PD Shares A Funny Example to Remind Us It’s Still Illegal
If you've ever driven down by the Twin Cities on I-94, 694 or 494 you know how bad it can get at times. Traffic jams are real and there are times where you just sit there wondering if you will ever move. One other thing you also probably know, that driving alone in your car, can go even slower. Which is why some people will get creative to try and drive in the carpool lane or the High Occupancy Vehicle Lane as they call it now.
KARE 11
Minneapolis, MN
29K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Minneapolis and St. Paul local newshttps://www.kare11.com/
Comments / 7