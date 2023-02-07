ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bengals met with Oregon State OL Brandon Kipper

By Chris Roling
 5 days ago
As expected, the Cincinnati Bengals have eyes on offensive line talent ahead of the 2023 NFL draft.

According to The Draft Network’s Justin Melo, the Bengals used The NFLPA Collegiate Bowl to meet with Oregon State offensive lineman Brandon Kipper.

Kipper is right in line with what the Bengals love to add to their program. He’s an experienced redshirt senior from a bigger school who is extremely versatile having played right tackle and right guard for much of his career.

While Kipper probably isn’t going to go in the early rounds, he’s right in line with what most expected for the Bengals in the upcoming draft. They need better depth behind Alex Cappa at right guard after Max Scharping’s brutal playoff showing and a potential outright replacement for La’el Collins at right tackle, never mind better depth.

In other words, keep an eye on Kipper and prospects just like him during the draft process.

