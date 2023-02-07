A fire that occurred on Ridgely Road in Ridgely– Caroline County is currently under investigation. According to the Office of the State Fire Marshal, it took 40 firefighters about 30 minutes to control the blaze, which started around 10:00 last night. A passerby noticed the barn on fire. Officials estimate the damage to be around $30,000, but no deaths or injuries resulted from the blaze. If anyone has information regarding this fire, please contact the Upper Eastern Regional Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at 410-822-7609.

