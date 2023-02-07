Read full article on original website
WGMD Radio
Dept of Corrections Hiring Event Saturday in Georgetown
Are you interested in a career in law enforcement and corrections? There is a Correctional Officer Hiring Event Saturday, February 11, in Georgetown from 8:30am to noon at the Delaware National Guard Facility on West Pine Street. Correctional officers and Human Resources professionals will be on hand to answer questions and provide information about working for the Delaware DOC. While there you can complete a Correctional Officer application, participate in an in-person job interview and complete the DOC’s fitness test!
WMDT.com
As BluePrint for Maryland’s Future approaches, Dorchester County Public Schools react to potential changes
MARYLAND- School districts across Maryland are less than a month away from submitting their final plans for the Blueprint for Maryland’s future education overhaul, with Dorchester County holding its final public session on the implementation, and how it fits in the county’s master plan on Thursday night. The...
WBOC
Helicopter Conducting Talbot County Power Line Inspections
TALBOT COUNTY, Md. - People in Talbot County can expect to spot a black helicopter in the area through the weekend. Talbot County Emergency Services have notified neighbors that utility companies are using the helicopter to complete their annual inspections of county power lines. The agency said the aircraft will...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Salisbury, MD
Salisbury may have a distinct small-town vibe, but it’s the largest city on Maryland’s historic Eastern Shore. This coastal city is the county seat of Wicomico County, Maryland, and the commercial and cultural hub of the Delmarva Peninsula. Salisbury was incorporated in 1854, with a rich history dating...
WMDT.com
Delaware State Police investigating highway robbery in Dover
DOVER, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating a highway robbery that happened in Dover Friday afternoon. Police say around 5:30 p.m., a 28-year-old man was walking along North Dupont Highway, near Rose Bowl Road. At that time, police say the victim was approached from behind by two unknown Black males. One suspect held what was believed to be a gun to the victim’s head, police say. At the same time, police say other other suspect took the victim’s wallet from his pocket. Both suspects then ran into a nearby wooded area, say police.
WGMD Radio
Barn Fire in Caroline County, MD Under Investigation
A fire that occurred on Ridgely Road in Ridgely– Caroline County is currently under investigation. According to the Office of the State Fire Marshal, it took 40 firefighters about 30 minutes to control the blaze, which started around 10:00 last night. A passerby noticed the barn on fire. Officials estimate the damage to be around $30,000, but no deaths or injuries resulted from the blaze. If anyone has information regarding this fire, please contact the Upper Eastern Regional Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at 410-822-7609.
Cape Gazette
Sussex board denies concrete-crushing operation
After a nearly four-hour public hearing, the Sussex County Board of Adjustment denied an application for a proposed concrete-crushing operation along Route 13 south of Bridgeville. As the 4-0 vote ended, the large crowd of opponents erupted into applause. FDPN Management LLC of Dover had filed for a special-use exception...
WGMD Radio
Sussex County Council Approves Applications for the Community Development Block Grant Program
The Sussex County Council met Tuesday morning in Georgetown. The meeting began with two County residents who spoke to the Council about re-evaluating the Cluster Subdivision Code. This comes after the Coral Lakes subdivision appeal with the Council affirmed the Planning & Zoning Commission’s approval. They cited that perimeter buffers, open space and density were not being adhered to. Jeff Seemans of Milton told the council to “rip up” the current ordinance and start over.
Cape Gazette
Residents question Sussex cluster ordinance
Two residents appeared before Sussex County Council Feb. 7 with one message – rework the cluster subdivision ordinance. Jill Hicks, who lives in Chapel Green near Lewes, showed council members a short video of equipment ripping out trees along her backyard property line to make way for the Brentwood (formerly known as Coral Lakes) cluster subdivision along Robinsonville Road.
WBOC
Laurel Man Sentenced for Role in Capitol Riot
A federal judge sentenced Kevin Seefried of Laurel to 3 years in prison on Thursday (Feb. 9). Seefried, 53, brandished the Confederate flag during the U.S. Capitol riots on January 6th.
WMDT.com
East Salisbury student steps in as Mayor for a Day
SALISBURY, Md. – The City of Salisbury welcomed Mayor for a Day, Kyle Warner, of East Salisbury Elementary. Mayor Warner joined Mayor Heath for a day of fun, as they toured the fire department, police department, and visited the Mayor’s office to sign ceremonial declarations. We want to...
WMDT.com
Worcester Co. school threat deemed non-credible, normal operations resume
SNOW HILL, Md. – Police say an investigation was launched following a threat at a Worcester County School Wednesday morning. The Worcester County Sheriff’s Office says at around 10:30 a.m., they were made aware of a school safety threat involving Snow Hill Middle School that originated from a social media post. Students and staff at the school, as well as Cedar Chapel Special School and neighboring Snow Hill Elementary School immediately entered into shelter in place status.
WBOC
A Berlin Business is in Hot Water For Unapproved Changes
BERLIN, Md. -- Tiki Tim's, an outdoor bar behind The Globe, recently added a small roof and barrier between themselves and the Atlantic Hotel. The Historic District Commission is calling for those additions to removed immediately. A ten foot by four foot roof and a wooden barrier have caught the...
Cape Gazette
DQ Grill & Chill celebrates ribbon cutting in Georgetown
The Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Town of Georgetown recently welcomed DQ Grill & Chill to the community with a ribbon cutting. Celebrating the opening are (l-r) Veronica Ramos, Maria Desquivl, Christina Diaz Malone, Bobby Fletcher, Don Kellicutt, Sen. Brian Pettyjohn, R-Georgetown, Georgetown Mayor Bill West, Purvesh Patel (obscured), Hitesh Patel, Kamlesh Patel, Takeshita Patel, Scott Anthony, Becky Carney and Neel Patel.
WMDT.com
Food Bank of Delaware receives $200,000 Donation to fund food storage and community center
MILFORD- The town of Milford’s long-awaited food storage and community center operated by the Delaware Food Bank is one step closer to completion, with the help of a 200,000 dollar donation from Bank of America. “When we open the doors to the 60k square foot location we are going...
chestertownspy.org
Sharing the Story of Nathaniel “Nace” Hopkins
Frederick Douglass is by far Talbot County’s most famous native, and with good reason. But there’s another Talbot native who survived slavery and went on to make significant and lasting contributions to the citizens of the county that still have impact today. The name Nathaniel “Nace” Hopkins might...
WGMD Radio
Two Seaford Men Arrested for Illegal Lottery Operations by DE Dept of Safety & Homeland Security & Seaford Police
Delaware’s Department of Safety and Homeland Security Division of Gaming Enforcement and Seaford Police executed two search warrants in connection with illegal lottery operations. Officials identified two residences that were operating a lottery numbers game within the home – police have arrested 58 year old Jose Lopez at a home on Market Street and 36 year old Aneury Jimenez at a home on North Pine Street. Officials seized gambling equipment and cash from both locations.
The Dispatch
Investigation Continues For Two Unrelated Hit-And-Run Cases; Knupp Family ‘Confident’ As Probe Nears End
BERLIN – Two fatal hit-and-run cases from last year remain under active investigation amid a constant swirl of questions, but progress was cited this week in the spirited quest for justice in a local teen’s death. The higher profile of the two unresolved pedestrian fatalities in 2022 was...
WMDT.com
Police respond to incident at Somerset Intermediate School
WESTOVER, Md. – Law enforcement responded to an incident at Somerset Intermediate School Thursday morning. We’re told the incident took place at around 8:50 a.m. Deputies responded to the school and located the School Resource Deputy assigned to that school had one individual detained. The deputy sustained minor injuries but was okay.
WBOC
