Read full article on original website
Related
Next-Generation Mercedes eSprinter Production Is Already Delayed
The next generation of the Mercedes-Benz eSprinter van will not launch in late 2026 as originally planned and will instead see a summer 2028 debut. The news comes from Automotive News on the heels of the reveal of the 2023 eSprinter (pictured), a heavily modified version of the Sprinter Cargo Van. The next-gen eSprinter, however, will utilize a new modular platform called VAN.EA. It's being designed and engineered to accommodate medium and large fully electrified commercial vans.
Mercedes-Benz Is Paying Electric Car Owners To Abandon Their Brand
Luxury automaker Mercedes-Benz is offering electric vehicle owners an incentive to switch brands and purchase an electric vehicle with a three-pointed star reports Cars Direct. Based on incentive bulletins seen by the publication, the German brand is offering an incentive bonus on MY 2023 electric vehicles. The EQS Sedan and...
Lucid Fighting Tesla Price Cuts With $7,500 EV Credit For Air Touring And Grand Touring Buyers
Lucid has responded to recent EV price cuts, with the California-based automaker announcing a $7,500 credit for the Air sedan. The credit applies to specific configurations of the Lucid Air Touring ($107,400) and Grand Touring ($138,000) sedans purchased by March 31, 2023. These are the mid-range trims positioned between the base Air Pure at $87,400 and the Air Sapphire that starts at a jaw-dropping $249,000.
Mercedes Celebrates 22 Millionth Mercedes-Benz Vehicle To Roll Out Of Sindelfingen In Germany
The Mercedes-Benz Sindelfingen plant in Germany has been in operation since 1915 and has built the 22 millionth vehicle since it started keeping records in 1946. The landmark car is an EQS 580 4MATIC in Manufaktur Hyacinth Red Metallic paint. Sindelfingen also produces all variants of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class. However, Mercedes is particularly proud of how quickly different models and drive variants were integrated into the running line without too much disruption. Deliveries of the S-Class rose to over 90,000 units in 2022, an increase of 5% over 2021. Mercedes produced 19,200 EQS models in 2022.
America's Biggest Automakers Are Looking To Cut Costs Big Time
Two of America's biggest automakers, Ford and General Motors, will be tightening their respective purse strings as they head into 2023 - but for different reasons, reports Automotive News (AN). With a recession looming, now is not the time to ignore the financial books, especially if you're a car company....
Hertz Rental Only Received Half The Teslas It Ordered
In October 2021, Hertz sent its stock value rocketing with a 100,000 vehicle order from Tesla due by 2022, but less than half that order has been fulfilled. Hertz really want a fleet of Tesla Model 3 badly. In a report on Hertz's annual regulatory filing by Bloomberg, it has...
New Evidence Suggests Toyota Is Building A Century SUV To Compete With The BMW X5
Rumors suggesting that Toyota will soon introduce a Century SUV are gaining traction, with Nikkei Asia(NA) reporting that the automaker will launch its latest range-topper by the end of the year. If you're not aware, the Century nameplate is legendary in luxury car circles and is affixed to Toyota's finest...
EV Startup Canoo's Shares Drop Following $52 Million Discounted Stock Sale
Electric vehicle startup Canoo saw its shares drop earlier this week following its decision to sell discounted shares to raise $52.5 million. The money is needed to get production up and running. This latest move is not expected to please investors, especially since the company's stock has lost over 80% of its value over the past 12 months.
All-New Mazda CX-90 Gets Premium Price Tag To Rival Acura And Infiniti
Pricing for the 2024 Mazda CX-90 has been revealed, and as we expected, it is now the most expensive Mazda model on sale. But not by as much as you'd think. Mazda will offer the CX-90 in three powertrains, the 3.3 Turbo, 3.3 Turbo S, and CX-90 PHEV with 11 total packages.
2024 VW Atlas And Atlas Cross Sport Facelift Ditches The VR6 For New High-Power Turbo-Four
Volkswagen has introduced a range of substantial updates to its Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport SUVs for the 2024 model year, and the changes go beyond just a few styling upgrades as VW has overhauled the interiors of both models and replaced both previous engine options with an all-new one.
2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class SUV First Look Review: GLE Gains Electrification, Tech, And Style
The new 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class mid-size SUV is here with improvements aimed at making it more stylish and easier to live with. This car has always been a bit of a mixed bag and in our last review of the Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class, we said that the local lineup has its moments of brilliance, but that it also has a few red marks on its report card, most notably the base model's suspension setup. With this refresh, we hope Mercedes has addressed our most pressing concerns to push the Merc further up the mid-size SUV pecking order against tough competition. With rivals including brilliant cars such as the Genesis GV80, Audi Q7, and BMW X5, the Merc had a few too many character flaws to grant it true stardom in this competitive segment.
VinFast Slashes Jobs In America As EV Competition Heats Up
Vietnamese electric vehicle automaker VinFast has slashed around 80 jobs in North America, including its US market chief financial officer, at a time when the carmaker is aiming for a US market stock listing. Investors might now question the company's overall financial health. Per Bloomberg, CFO Rodney Haynes has departed...
Japanese Scientists Prove Magnesium Can Be A Safer And More Energy-Dense Battery Element Than Lithium
Scientists at the Tokyo University of Science have discovered the "optimal composition" for a magnesium secondary battery cathode, resulting in better cyclability and impressive battery capacity. The basics of the paper, published in the Journal of Electroanalytical Chemistry, are that scientists have restructured a magnesium (Mg) compound, replacing some of the vanadium (V) with manganese (Mn) and that this has resulted in a spinel structure with a "remarkably uniform composition." If you like chemistry, we recommend giving it a read, but we'll break the benefits down roughly here.
Chrysler CEO Hints It May No Longer Need Sedans
CarBuzz spoke to Chrysler boss Chris Feuell at the 2023 Chicago Auto Show and one of the first questions we had for her was the future status of sedans and, unfortunately, it's possible Chrysler is done with the segment. "Chrysler may not be needed in this segment [in the future]," Feuell said. "A lot of customers have migrated to other segments because of the practical package efficiency of SUVs and crossovers."
Volkswagen's Upcoming Truck Will Not Be 100 Percent Combustion
Volkswagen North America CEO Pablo Di Si told CarBuzz at the 2023 Chicago Auto Show that the brand's upcoming pickup truck will not have a pure combustion engine, meaning it will either be a hybrid or plug-in hybrid when it goes on sale. When will that be, exactly? Di Si could not provide a precise date but did confirm that VW will "be looking at opportunities for pickups later this year, specifically in Q3 and Q4."
SPIED: This Is Our First Look At The 2024 Audi Q7 Facelift
It's winter testing season for Europe's automakers, and the latest new car to be spied undergoing development is the facelifted 2024 Audi Q7. This is somewhat surprising, as the Q7 was predicted to be replaced by an all-new model to carry it through the next few years, considering all internal combustion engines in the automaker's lineup are to be phased out by 2033. Instead, it seems that Audi will allow the existing version to soldier on with some minor updates, at least in terms of styling. We do not yet know if any changes will be coming to the powertrains, but if so, it's possible that hybrid assistance will be prominent.
The Rolls-Royce Spirit Of Ecstasy Was Nearly Inspired By Nike
The famous Rolls-Royce Spirit of Ecstasy is celebrating her 112th birthday, and she's still looking pretty fine, it has to be said. Rolls-Royce first filed intellectual property rights for the mascot on 6 February 1911, and ever since, she's been associated with grace, elegance, and wealth. She is also the most famous mascot of them all.
ECD Automotive Design's Latest Defender Is A Drop-Top With LS3 V8 Power
ECD Automotive Design has dropped its latest one-of-one classic Land Rover Defender builds with an LS3 engine swap, a black convertible roof, and gloss Subaru Sunshine Orange paint. It's the longer wheelbase 110 model, so there's room in the back for the side-mounted jump seats, making this the perfect summer family and friends off-roader.
Life-Sized Remote-Controlled Cars Are Now On The Road In Germany
German automotive startup Vay has launched the first vehicles on public European roads without a driver present inside the vehicle, instead relying on "teledriving" or remote control. The driver is located in a so-called steering station several miles away. After being given an exemption permit in December 2022, Vay could forego the previous requirement to have a safety driver behind the wheel as a failsafe in case the remote driving system failed.
Ineos Has Three New Off-Roaders In The Works, Including A Compact Luxury Crossover
Ineos Automotive has announced plans to introduce an all-electric off-roader that will arrive in 2026, reports Autocar. Founder Sir Jim Ratcliffe established the brand and promptly introduced the Grenadier, a talented off-roading vehicle that captures the spirit of the old Land Rover Defender. The upcoming model will be smaller than the Grenadier and underpinned by a new, in-house developed platform.
CarBuzz.com
66K+
Followers
23K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.https://carbuzz.com/
Comments / 0