It's winter testing season for Europe's automakers, and the latest new car to be spied undergoing development is the facelifted 2024 Audi Q7. This is somewhat surprising, as the Q7 was predicted to be replaced by an all-new model to carry it through the next few years, considering all internal combustion engines in the automaker's lineup are to be phased out by 2033. Instead, it seems that Audi will allow the existing version to soldier on with some minor updates, at least in terms of styling. We do not yet know if any changes will be coming to the powertrains, but if so, it's possible that hybrid assistance will be prominent.

49 MINUTES AGO