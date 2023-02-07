Read full article on original website
KIMA TV
Auburn Fred Meyer that sold winning lottery ticket donates $50K
AUBURN, Wash. — The south King County Fred Meyer that sold the winning $754.6 million winning Powerball ticket donated the money it received to a nearby food bank on Thursday. The Kroger store, located at 801 Auburn Way North in Auburn, was presented a $50,000 check for selling the...
KIMA TV
Seattle pup is first to represent Washington in Puppy Bowl
SEATTLE — A 7-month-old boxer mix from Seattle Humane is participating in Puppy Bowl XIX as the first pet to represent Washington. Cooper and his littermates were pulled from a shelter in Northern California and brought to Seattle in July 2022. When he arrived staff at Seattle Humane found out he had been exposed to a dog with parvovirus, a deadly gastrointestinal virus, so he had to stay at a foster home during his required quarantine period.
KIMA TV
Washington's average snowpack below seasonal norm despite 3rd straight La Niña winter
WASHINGTON — It's the third La Niña winter 'all in a row' for Seattle, and yet the third time doesn't "look" like a charm for an incredible snowpack in the Washington mountains. The state of California has been winning the winter season of mountain snow. Winter storms have...
KIMA TV
Yakima County has given back the most COVID grant money in the state of Washington
YAKIMA COUNTY--Some counties in Washington have used COVID grant funds, some haven't. County commissioners agreed to send back $2.4 million dollars from their portion of the emergency solutions grant to the state. I spoke with commissioner Amanda McKinney who put the blame on the federal government giving the county too...
KIMA TV
Tacoma woman with tuberculosis could face jail time for refusing treatment
TACOMA, Wash — The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department has been obtaining court orders for more than a year in an attempt to get a Tacoma woman to get treatment for her active tuberculosis (TB). The health department said on Jan. 30 that it was monitoring the woman who declined...
KIMA TV
Forklift driver arrested for DUI after deadly crash on Aurora Avenue North in Seattle
SEATTLE — A woman was killed Tuesday afternoon when a man suspected of driving under the influence (DUI) while operating a forklift caused a multi-vehicle collision on Aurora Avenue North. Seattle police said multiple people called 911 just before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday to report the crash on the 9600...
KIMA TV
Mother of 3 killed in crash involving forklift operated by man suspected of DUI
SEATTLE — The woman killed in a multi-vehicle crash in north Seattle Tuesday has been identified as 25-year-old Jessica Valdez. Valdez leaves behind three children. Her birthday would have been on Friday. Family members told KOMO News Wednesday they are in a state of devastation and grief. "It's an...
KIMA TV
Police arrest Tacoma man accused of making, detonating explosive devices
TACOMA, Wash. — A 45-year-old man is facing charges for making numerous explosives in his Tacoma home, dangerously close to an elementary school, according to police. Members of the community heard explosions coming from an area near the 9200 block of S Alaska Street, where the man lived, and called authorities. Tacoma detectives began investigating the allegations with the help of the F.B.I.’s Joint Terrorism Taskforce.
KIMA TV
How parents can help prevent local teen drivers from driving distracted
According to Washington State Patrol, distracted driving is one of the leading causes of death for teen drivers. So I asked local traffic officials what parents can do to try and prevent their teenagers from driving distracted. Sgt. Wes Rasmussen with the Yakima County Sheriff's Office says reminding your teens...
