Auburn, WA

KIMA TV

Auburn Fred Meyer that sold winning lottery ticket donates $50K

AUBURN, Wash. — The south King County Fred Meyer that sold the winning $754.6 million winning Powerball ticket donated the money it received to a nearby food bank on Thursday. The Kroger store, located at 801 Auburn Way North in Auburn, was presented a $50,000 check for selling the...
KIMA TV

Seattle pup is first to represent Washington in Puppy Bowl

SEATTLE — A 7-month-old boxer mix from Seattle Humane is participating in Puppy Bowl XIX as the first pet to represent Washington. Cooper and his littermates were pulled from a shelter in Northern California and brought to Seattle in July 2022. When he arrived staff at Seattle Humane found out he had been exposed to a dog with parvovirus, a deadly gastrointestinal virus, so he had to stay at a foster home during his required quarantine period.
KIMA TV

Police arrest Tacoma man accused of making, detonating explosive devices

TACOMA, Wash. — A 45-year-old man is facing charges for making numerous explosives in his Tacoma home, dangerously close to an elementary school, according to police. Members of the community heard explosions coming from an area near the 9200 block of S Alaska Street, where the man lived, and called authorities. Tacoma detectives began investigating the allegations with the help of the F.B.I.’s Joint Terrorism Taskforce.
KIMA TV

How parents can help prevent local teen drivers from driving distracted

According to Washington State Patrol, distracted driving is one of the leading causes of death for teen drivers. So I asked local traffic officials what parents can do to try and prevent their teenagers from driving distracted. Sgt. Wes Rasmussen with the Yakima County Sheriff's Office says reminding your teens...

