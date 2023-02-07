SEATTLE — A 7-month-old boxer mix from Seattle Humane is participating in Puppy Bowl XIX as the first pet to represent Washington. Cooper and his littermates were pulled from a shelter in Northern California and brought to Seattle in July 2022. When he arrived staff at Seattle Humane found out he had been exposed to a dog with parvovirus, a deadly gastrointestinal virus, so he had to stay at a foster home during his required quarantine period.

