NBA Fan Got Kyrie Irving's Dallas Mavericks Jersey In Less Than 24 Hours

One NBA fan managed to get a brand-new Dallas Mavericks jersey with Kyrie Irving's new name.

Credit: Fadeaway World

The Kyrie Irving trade really shocked the NBA, as the now ex-Brooklyn Nets star was shipped to Texas instead of California, as many reports suggested after he surprisingly requested a trade from the team he's played on since 2019.

The Dallas Mavericks finally managed to land Irving when everybody thought one of the Los Angeles Lakers or Los Angeles Clippers could be his next team in the association, but the Mavs moved fast and snatched him away from Barclays Center, ending a short but very intense race.

View the original article to see embedded media.

After all the rumors and speculation, Kyrie landed in Dallas, set to team up with 2023 MVP candidate Luka Doncic , trying to take the Mavericks to the promised land. Chris Haynes reported on Monday that Kyrie would use No. 2 on his jersey with the Mavs, the same number he used on the Cleveland Cavaliers.

NBA Fan Incredibly Has A Kyrie Irving's Maverick Jersey In Record Time

Trades make teams do magic, trying to create new jerseys for their new players, and Kyrie wasn't an exception. After it was announced that he'd return to his first number in the league, the one he used when he won his first and only NBA championship, everybody saw that as a good sign.

However, nobody expected to see another fan showing a Kyrie jersey very fast, but it happened on Monday. One fan showed off the brand-new Kyrie Irving Mavericks jersey on TikTok, making the rounds around social media, shocking the rest of the fans who couldn't believe they got the jersey so soon.

View the original article to see embedded media.

You can say that's the Kyrie effect, but it's very shocking to see somebody have the jersey before anybody else. Perhaps this is custom-made and nothing else, but it still looks pretty clean. Irving would make his debut against the Los Angeles Clippers this Wednesday in a big duel, which could be a good time for this fan to rock this jersey, even at the arena.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.