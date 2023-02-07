Read full article on original website
always right
4d ago
we are in dire straights to get this down. it's around $ 500 a month for us. up by $350. that's insane.
Reply(1)
7
Tim
4d ago
they are not in the business to save u money u paid for it all ready they just bringing it down to keep them out of trouble so every body not watching them ...
Reply
2
Related
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Bill would let Indiana utilities charge ratepayers for 'unexpected,' additional costs
A state House bill, HB 1417, aims to undo the effect of an Indiana Supreme Court decision over Duke Energy’s coal ash waste — which is what’s leftover when you burn coal. It would allow utilities to recover the cost of “unexpected events” that ended up being...
Property taxes are necessary and the system is generally working as designed
Property taxes are going up and so is the debate at the Statehouse. But is there really a problem to fix? Perhaps you should revoke my Hoosier card, but I am not a property tax hater. I sometimes over the years have felt my property tax bill wasn’t high enough to support services. And I […] The post Property taxes are necessary and the system is generally working as designed appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
WOWO News
Novae begins work on $30M manufacturing plant
MARKLE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business) – A utility trailer manufacturer in northeast Indiana broke ground Thursday on a new manufacturing plant. Markle-based Novae LLC is investing more than $30 million to build a 150,000-square-foot facility and create up to 36 jobs by the end of 2024. “We now manufacture...
House committee moves Indiana property tax relief bill — with major changes
Indiana lawmakers on Thursday approved major changes to a proposal that seeks to provide Hoosiers with temporary property tax bill relief. But top GOP legislators cautioned the complex bill is still in its working stages, and other significant amendments are expected as early as next week. The latest draft of the bill was amended in […] The post House committee moves Indiana property tax relief bill — with major changes appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
wbaa.org
Property tax relief proposal gets complicated in House committee
Property tax relief legislation got a lot more complicated Thursday as a House committee tried to soften the blow such relief would have on local government and school budgets. The original proposal in HB 1499 was simple: create an additional homestead tax credit and reduce the cap on how much...
orangeandbluepress.com
Indiana Legislature Aims To Improve Child Care Tax Credit 2023
Indiana lawmakers are to consider improving child care access by creating a tax credit in 2023 for employers who help provide those services. A Statehouse proposal known as Senate Bill 186 would provide a tax credit to company owners who provide child care tax credit in 2023 to their employees by opening their centers. Some small firms could also qualify by paying for tuition at a center that already exists. The tax credit would fund up to 50% of expenses.
WLKY.com
Customers demand reimbursement for dangerous carbon monoxide mistake in southern Indiana
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — CenterPoint Energy customers want to know if they will be reimbursed for a costly mistake made by the company. The natural gas company admitted a mistake at its Jeffersonville plant caused dangerous levels of carbon monoxide in homes on Christmas Eve. The situation sickened dozens of...
High winds causing thousands of power outages in Indiana
As of 12:15 p.m. on Thursday, more than 10,000 AES Indiana customers are without power in central Indiana.
WNDU
Indiana extra emergency SNAP benefits end; food banks trying to manage growing demand
INDIANA (WNDU) - Representatives of Indiana’s branch of “Feeding America,” met with lawmakers at the State House and discussed several changes in legislation to benefit Food Banks, and those that have depended on them. This came after a huge increase in need due to the fact that...
doi.gov
Biden-Harris Administration Announces More Than $24.6 Million to Create Good-Paying Union Jobs, Catalyze Economic Revitalization in Indiana
WASHINGTON — The Department of the Interior today announced more than $24.6 million in fiscal year 2022 funding from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to create good-paying union jobs and catalyze economic opportunity by reclaiming abandoned mine lands in Indiana. Millions of Americans nationwide live less than a...
wdrb.com
IRS urges taxpayers in Indiana and several other states to delay filing taxes, here's why
NEW YORK (AP) — The Internal Revenue Service is recommending that taxpayers hold off on filing their tax returns for 2022 if they received a special tax refund or payment from their state last year. Last year, 19 states -- including Indiana -- offered diverse programs that offered inflation...
newsfromthestates.com
Indiana’s beleaguered workforce can tap into pool of disabled Hoosiers
Thousands of disabled Hoosiers can fill empty jobs with a little help from lawmakers. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) It seems you can’t go anywhere these days without seeing a “Help Wanted” sign or being impacted by the lack of staff as you frequent certain businesses. There is a workforce crisis in nearly every area of employment in our state and no swift solution is on the horizon.
22 WSBT
Be prepared, Indiana due for significant earthquake
Earthquakes in Indiana may seem unusual, but the state is actually near several seismic zones, with the potential to produce tremors. February is Earthquake Awareness Month and officials say Indiana is overdue for a major earthquake. It's been more than 200 years since the state experienced a major one. Catastrophic...
wgclradio.com
WGCL NEWS — Gas Prices Likely to Increase This Weekend
Gas prices have been falling in Indiana recently, but GasBuddy says that is likely to change. Patrick DeHaan is the head of petroleum analysis for the company. He lists the ongoing war in Ukraine as one of the reasons gas prices will go up soon but says it’s too early to predict how much of an increase we’ll see. DeHaan suggests getting a tank of gas tomorrow or Friday morning to avoid the higher prices.
Indiana lawmakers consider child care tax credit for employers
Senate Bill 186 would provide a tax credit to business owners who provide child care to their employees by opening their own center.
Indiana & Illinois Residents Should Wait to File 2022 Taxes According to the IRS
While 2022 was the year that residents in Illinois and Indiana saw a little extra cash from their respective states, those refund payments are now causing some headaches with the Internal Revenue Service. Indiana Automatic Taxpayer Refunds. The Indiana Department of Revenue called them Automatic Taxpayer Refunds and for Hoosiers,...
hot96.com
211 Day Is Saturday
Governor Eric Holcomb has proclaimed Saturday February 11, 2023 “Indiana 211 Day”. Indiana will join other states and cities across the country raising awareness about 211. This is the number to call to find local resources, including housing, utility assistance, healthcare and food. The call is free and...
Retired Indy woman says she had to pickup part-time job to pay her electric bill
Dozens of AES Indiana customers have reported seeing significantly higher electric bills, including a retired woman who says she's had to take on a part-time job just to pay her bill.
Indiana plans to expand the state’s earned income tax credit
The Indiana House unanimously passed legislation Monday to increase the state’s earned income tax credit for Hoosiers. The measure, House Bill 1290, increases Indiana earned income tax credit (EITC) by more than a hundred dollars in some situations. It also ties the state credit with the federal one more closely.
How gun commerce has changed in Indiana since 2010
Stacker investigated how gun commerce has changed in Indiana since 2010 using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Comments / 7