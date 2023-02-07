“The most important thing to do is communicate with your neighbors,” said Cynthia Sibold, the first Wellesley homeowner to receive construction approval for an Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) under an article approved by Town Meeting in April 2022. “We told our neighbors what we wanted to do, answered a lot of questions, and made sure we followed all the rules.”

WELLESLEY, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO