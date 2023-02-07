Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
$1.2 Million for 1,500 Square Feet: Is This Lubbock Home Worth the Price?
When living towards the edges of Lubbock, it is common to find relatively small homes on very large properties. This home is a great example of that. Initially looking at the home's listing you would be shocked to see that a 1,500 square foot home is going for such a high price. However, when you look at the size of the property, the beautiful backyard, and the other structures on the land, it makes more sense.
This 13,000 Square Foot Lubbock Mansion is an Art Collector’s Dream
One of the many perks of living in Lubbock is how affordable it is to buy a home here. Houses that would go for $1 million in larger cities are a fraction of the price here in the Hub City. There is a stunning example with this 13,000 square foot...
Java This Way With A New Local Lubbock Coffee Shop Offering Great Service
A new local coffee shop just popped up and it is a great place to go try. Plus it's all drive-thru!. It all started with Java Jet becoming a mobile coffee truck that runs weekly routes in various areas of Lubbock. It generally goes to different offices and businesses throughout the day where they go inside with a tablet and a card reader, take orders and payment, then deliver the orders back inside. If you are a business that wants this, they will still be offering it and you can reach out directly.
A Beloved Lubbock Food Truck Is Opening a Flagship Store Later This Year
With all of the amazing local businesses here in the Hub City, you’d think we’d have every type of store and restaurant out there. Well, one thing we’ve been missing is a ‘sip and shop’ option, and a beloved Lubbock food truck is about to make that happen.
Fresh on the Market: $2 Million Lubbock Mansion with Private Gym, Pool, and More
There are only a handful of Lubbock homes that are valued at over $1 million, and this is one of them. In fact, it is actually the most expensive home for currently listed in Lubbock according to Zillow.com. It is a custom build located off of 82nd Street and Frankford Ave in Regal Park.
Long Awaited Lubbock Restaurant to Open Soon With a Familiar Face
Lubbock's Wing Shop and Taphouse (5412 Slide Suite 100, formerly Dickey's BBQ) is finally opening soon in Lubbock, according to their Facebook post:. Additionally, the restaurant will be run by someone who very well may be a familiar face to you. Former La Bella's Pizza owner Kylie Riley will be at the helm, according to a post in LBK Foodies, that also reveals some other tantalizing details:
Are More Texas Roadhouse Locations Coming To Lubbock?
The new Texas Roadhouse location has just opened in Lubbock and I can't wait to swing by and get a rib-eye and roll or two... or three. When we first told you that Texas Roadhouse was moving, we told you that it would be bigger and better, and it is. In fact, according to KAMC, the new Texas Roadhouse location in Lubbock is the world's largest location.
Is This Lubbock Store the Perfect Place for Adventurous Shoppers?
I am sure many of you have come across a video online where people go to a giant warehouse to go diving into boxes/bins to find things that were returned to Amazon and get a good deal. Unfortunately, those types of stores only exist in big cities like Los Angeles, or so many of us in the South Plains thought.
Are Delivery Services Like Grubhub Ruining Small Lubbock Businesses?
Third-party delivery services have boomed in popularity since the pandemic. Most of us have apps like Doordash or Grubhub on our phones these days, and the convenience of ordering whatever you want without leaving your bed is pretty fantastic. You can get food from somewhere across town that normally wouldn't deliver to you, leaving you with endless takeout options.
How Difficult Is It To Get An Abandoned Car Towed Away In Lubbock?
From time to time, it happens that a car will experience a mechanical issue, or a flat tire and need to be left behind while we go get help, or call for a tow, but what happens when someone leaves their vehicle in a state of disrepair on a city street, and casually forgets about it?
Can You Make It A Full Day Through TTU’s Rough Neck Bootcamp
Living in Texas comes with its perks such as when you drive you have the potential to smell money as it's being pumped through the soil. Obviously, I am referring to the black gold we all love, oil. It's not strange to see oil rigs outside the Lubbock city limits as well as in between small-town cities, they are just common décor when you think of Texas.
An Inside Look at Lubbock’s New Texas Roadhouse Location
Lubbock has been waiting for this new Texas Roadhouse location for months now. Finally on February 8th, 2023, they are scheduled to have their grand opening. I got the chance to visit the restaurant before their official opening and take some photos of the new building. Everything you love about Roadhouse is still in place, but with a few improvements and new additions in the mix. Keep scrolling to take a look inside and see what these new additions are.
Lubbock Ranks Exceptionally High On ‘2023’s Best Cities For Pizza Lovers’
I am a little bit shocked to learn just how high Lubbock ranked on a recent list of "2023's Best Cities For Pizza Lovers". It's not that we don't have good pizza here. We definitely do. But, Lubbock isn't exactly known for its pizza. Chicken fried steak and barbeque are usually what you think of being popular around here, so our rank is pretty astounding.
A Long Time Lubbock Burger Favorite Is Now For Sale
Lubbock's Samburgers (4447 34th, near Coronado High School) is for sale:. I censored the "friend" because the post's privacy was set to friends-only. I received this as a screenshot from a foodie friend but was able to confirm with Mr. Sandlin that Samburgers is indeed for sale. Samburgers is a...
Hey Lubbock! Learn How To Keep Your Own Chickens With Flock Talk
Everyone in Lubbock knows that eggs are considered a delicacy food due to inflation. Sort of. This has lead to many people asking how they can save money on buying eggs, like maybe owning their own chickens. There have been a few news outlets cautioning people against salmonella that can be found in backyard poultry such as chickens but that has actually always been the case when it comes to having your own birds.
Lubbock-Cooper ISD Is Safe, A Student Was Apprehended by Police
A Lubbock-Cooper Middle School student has been apprehended by law enforcement during school hours. At 2:25 p.m. on Tuesday, February 7, it was reported that a teacher at Lubbock-Cooper Middle School became aware of a student who was in possession of gun ammunition. That teacher did confront the student and was able to successfully confiscate the ammunition but that did lead to the student running away from school grounds.
Are Dead People Leaving Reviews on Lubbock Businesses?
So this is something so shocking to me that I never thought I would write about in Lubbock. I have a special love for food trucks and when I saw this I couldn't believe what I was reading. The community in this area has always supported one another but who would have thought something like this would happen?
Foodies Claim These Are The Best Lubbock Restaurants To Get A Chicken-Fried Steak
West Texas is known for having some really delicious chicken-fried steaks, and Lubbock is an excellent place to get one. We have tons of great restaurants around here that really take pride in making them just like your grandma did. I asked local foodies to tell me their absolute favorite...
A Texas Tech Alumni’s Making Some of The Greatest TTU Merchandise
Anyone who lives in Lubbock, or just loves Texas Tech, knows that merchandise is everything. We all know that is especially true when it comes to game day merch such as jerseys, drink koozies, and even underwear (maybe) but one alumni is making merch that is a cut above the rest.
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 38 People Arrested In The Hub City
We have survived that icy weather and if you were too busy trying to figure out if you kid, or grandkids, were going to school that you missed some very important news well we have that recap this Monday. If you missed the big news every Texan's favorite animated adult...
102.5 KISS FM
Lubbock, TX
5K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
102.5 Kiss FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0