ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
102.5 KISS FM

$1.2 Million for 1,500 Square Feet: Is This Lubbock Home Worth the Price?

When living towards the edges of Lubbock, it is common to find relatively small homes on very large properties. This home is a great example of that. Initially looking at the home's listing you would be shocked to see that a 1,500 square foot home is going for such a high price. However, when you look at the size of the property, the beautiful backyard, and the other structures on the land, it makes more sense.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Java This Way With A New Local Lubbock Coffee Shop Offering Great Service

A new local coffee shop just popped up and it is a great place to go try. Plus it's all drive-thru!. It all started with Java Jet becoming a mobile coffee truck that runs weekly routes in various areas of Lubbock. It generally goes to different offices and businesses throughout the day where they go inside with a tablet and a card reader, take orders and payment, then deliver the orders back inside. If you are a business that wants this, they will still be offering it and you can reach out directly.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Long Awaited Lubbock Restaurant to Open Soon With a Familiar Face

Lubbock's Wing Shop and Taphouse (5412 Slide Suite 100, formerly Dickey's BBQ) is finally opening soon in Lubbock, according to their Facebook post:. Additionally, the restaurant will be run by someone who very well may be a familiar face to you. Former La Bella's Pizza owner Kylie Riley will be at the helm, according to a post in LBK Foodies, that also reveals some other tantalizing details:
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Are More Texas Roadhouse Locations Coming To Lubbock?

The new Texas Roadhouse location has just opened in Lubbock and I can't wait to swing by and get a rib-eye and roll or two... or three. When we first told you that Texas Roadhouse was moving, we told you that it would be bigger and better, and it is. In fact, according to KAMC, the new Texas Roadhouse location in Lubbock is the world's largest location.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Are Delivery Services Like Grubhub Ruining Small Lubbock Businesses?

Third-party delivery services have boomed in popularity since the pandemic. Most of us have apps like Doordash or Grubhub on our phones these days, and the convenience of ordering whatever you want without leaving your bed is pretty fantastic. You can get food from somewhere across town that normally wouldn't deliver to you, leaving you with endless takeout options.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Can You Make It A Full Day Through TTU’s Rough Neck Bootcamp

Living in Texas comes with its perks such as when you drive you have the potential to smell money as it's being pumped through the soil. Obviously, I am referring to the black gold we all love, oil. It's not strange to see oil rigs outside the Lubbock city limits as well as in between small-town cities, they are just common décor when you think of Texas.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

An Inside Look at Lubbock’s New Texas Roadhouse Location

Lubbock has been waiting for this new Texas Roadhouse location for months now. Finally on February 8th, 2023, they are scheduled to have their grand opening. I got the chance to visit the restaurant before their official opening and take some photos of the new building. Everything you love about Roadhouse is still in place, but with a few improvements and new additions in the mix. Keep scrolling to take a look inside and see what these new additions are.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

A Long Time Lubbock Burger Favorite Is Now For Sale

Lubbock's Samburgers (4447 34th, near Coronado High School) is for sale:. I censored the "friend" because the post's privacy was set to friends-only. I received this as a screenshot from a foodie friend but was able to confirm with Mr. Sandlin that Samburgers is indeed for sale. Samburgers is a...
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Hey Lubbock! Learn How To Keep Your Own Chickens With Flock Talk

Everyone in Lubbock knows that eggs are considered a delicacy food due to inflation. Sort of. This has lead to many people asking how they can save money on buying eggs, like maybe owning their own chickens. There have been a few news outlets cautioning people against salmonella that can be found in backyard poultry such as chickens but that has actually always been the case when it comes to having your own birds.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Lubbock-Cooper ISD Is Safe, A Student Was Apprehended by Police

A Lubbock-Cooper Middle School student has been apprehended by law enforcement during school hours. At 2:25 p.m. on Tuesday, February 7, it was reported that a teacher at Lubbock-Cooper Middle School became aware of a student who was in possession of gun ammunition. That teacher did confront the student and was able to successfully confiscate the ammunition but that did lead to the student running away from school grounds.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Are Dead People Leaving Reviews on Lubbock Businesses?

So this is something so shocking to me that I never thought I would write about in Lubbock. I have a special love for food trucks and when I saw this I couldn't believe what I was reading. The community in this area has always supported one another but who would have thought something like this would happen?
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

102.5 KISS FM

Lubbock, TX
5K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 Kiss FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy