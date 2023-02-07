Read full article on original website
Related
US reaches nuclear ‘breakthrough’ with approval of new reactor that will change atomic energy
American government officials have greenlit the first nuclear reactor that promises to forever restructure the foundations of atomic energy. This novel design beats out previously failed attempts at this clean energy, giving it a chance to make impressions on the public that are nothing like Chernobyl. Approval from The U.S....
Futurism
Researchers Successfully Turn Abandoned Oil Well Into Giant Geothermal Battery
Researchers have successfully turned an abandoned oil and gas well into a geothermal energy storage system, repurposing a once-polluting resource extraction site into what they say amounts to a green energy battery. As detailed in a new study published in the journal Renewable Energy, the researchers from the University of...
TechSpot
Gravity batteries in abandoned mines could power the whole planet, scientists say
Why it matters: Gravity batteries are a potential candidate for storing excess renewable energy, but finding places to install them is a challenge. Researchers have proposed that abandoned mines across the globe could be a cost-effective solution that may also provide jobs. A study from the International Institute for Applied...
Biden administration announces $2B loan for electric vehicle battery manufacturing
The Biden administration on Thursday announced that it would issue a $2 billion loan to a battery manufacturing facility as it looks to bolster the country’s supply chain for electric vehicles. “The Department of Energy is proud to announce a conditional commitment for a $2 billion loan to Redwood Materials,” Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said…
techxplore.com
New injector makes gas injection system for internal combustion engines more efficient
Zero-emission hydrogen engines, like all internal combustion engines, require a mixture formation system, i.e. a system for metering the fuel, in this case hydrogen gas. The most promising approach is a low-pressure direct injection system (LP-DI), meaning an injection directly into the combustion chamber. If injection is only allowed to...
CNET
Unplug These Appliances Now and Watch Your Electric Bill Drop
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Not using your toaster today? Unplug it. Even when you aren't actively using a household appliance or device, it's still sucking up energy -- even if it's turned off. Lots of devices around your house, from your printer to your laptop charger to your coffee maker, are still running certain functions while they're plugged in. That means they continue to use power, driving up your monthly electric bill.
The Department of Energy Is Coming For Your Gas Stove...To Replace It With A More Efficient One
Just as Republicans have identified one’s method of cooking as the newest front in the culture wars, the Department of Energy has proposed efficiency standards for cooktop appliances for the first time, something few would care about if not for the absurd hysteria surrounding gas stoves. For the uninitiated,...
Washington Examiner
Natural gas is about to become the world's biggest green energy source
When politicians who are alarmed about climate change think about green energy, they tend to be fixated on solar and wind power. However, thanks to a recent merger announced between NET Power and Rice Acquisition Corp II, natural gas is about to become the leading source of green energy, supplanting solar and wind.
U. S. making another change in gas can requirements
Thanks to a Congressional mandate from 2020, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is making gas cans and other fuel containers safer by requiring flame mitigation devices. The new mandatory safety standard will go into effect in July 2023. Each year, thousands of people go to emergency departments with...
Natural Gas Ban to Cost Homeowners $30,000, Increases Fossil Fuel Consumption by 100%
The suggestion to ban gas-powered stovetops nationwide in the United States has been debated by Congress, but the city of San Diego has already taken action by committing to eliminate almost all gas-powered building appliances, including stoves.
Exxon planning largest hydrogen production facility in the world
Exxon is planning to produce so-called blue hydrogen, which utilizes technology to capture any of the associated carbon emissions.
natureworldnews.com
Lithium Mining Company Gets $700M Government Loan but Cited for Trespassing on Critical Habitat of Endangered Buckwheat Located in Nevada Mine Itself
Federal land managers issued a citation to the Australian mining company for trespassing inside the vital habitat of an endangered buckwheat species five days after the US Energy Department announced a $700 million conditional loan to it for a lithium project in Nevada. Designated Critical Habitat vs. Drilling Permit. In...
Scientists report that food grown using fertilizer made from human waste is safe to eat
As much as I want to rationalize, there's still some grossness about this piece of news. Scientists in Europe have determined that fertilizer made from human waste is safe for growing food for human consumption. As a reassurance to what might otherwise be unpalatable news, the scientists reported that only an extremely small amount of medicines and drugs would find their way into the crops. As an example, you would have to consume half a million cabbage heads “to accumulate a dose equivalent to one carbamazepine pill.” Carbamazepine is an anticonvulsant drug.
Nuclear fusion breakthrough with world-first ‘super’ magnet
A UK firm has announced a world-first set of “super” magnets that can be used for testing nuclear fusion power plants.Tokamak Energy said the Demo4 magnet has a magnetic field strength that is nearly a million times stronger than the Earth’s magnetic field, making it capable of confining and controlling the extremely hot plasma created during the fusion process.Nuclear fusion has been hailed as the “holy grail” of clean energy, with scientists working on the technology since the 1950s.The process involves mimicking the natural reactions that occur within the Sun, providing near-limitless energy without requiring fossil fuels and without producing...
Vertical axis wind turbines offer higher energy output and low noise
Wind power is quickly becoming one of the most attractive options for clean energy. But not all wind power turbines are equal. A Swiss company, Agile Wind Power, has been producing vertical wind turbines that have the potential to produce increased energy output with decreased noise levels and harm to animals.
Biden admin. dangles $7.5B Tesla subsidy if Musk unlocks Supercharging network
Department of Transportation requirements for generous electric vehicle subsidies may pressure Tesla to open its proprietary charging stations to other models.
Industrial Distribution
Steel Makers Abandon $460M Deal for Louisiana Plant
A pair of global steel manufacturers have walked away from a nearly half-billion dollar deal after federal antitrust officials raised objections. Tenaris, a global steel giant based in Luxembourg, last year announced plans to acquire a subsidiary of Austria’s Benteler that operates an advanced steel and tube production plant in Shreveport, Louisiana. Tenaris hoped that the deal for Benteler Steel & Tube Manufacturing would bolster both its production range and its U.S. manufacturing footprint.
electrek.co
North America’s largest lithium mine can now break ground – that’s great news for EVs
A US district court judge has upheld the federal government’s decision to approve the Thacker Pass lithium mine – North America’s largest known lithium source – after a permit issued in 2020 faced legal challenges. Lithium is a key component in lithium-ion batteries, which are commonly...
techxplore.com
Perovskite-based thermochromic windows reduce energy load and carbon emission in buildings
The use of thermochromic windows in office buildings improves energy efficiency across all climate zones in the United States by modulating the temperature inside, leading to a massive savings, according to a research effort led by the U.S. Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL). The thermochromic windows based...
Department of Energy Looking to Set Energy Consumption Limits on Gas and Electric Stoves
The Department of Energy is proposing regulations that will set energy consumption limits for gas appliances, gas stoves, and electric stoves. This is now the second federal agency to look into regulations on gas stoves.
Comments / 0