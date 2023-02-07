ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Futurism

Researchers Successfully Turn Abandoned Oil Well Into Giant Geothermal Battery

Researchers have successfully turned an abandoned oil and gas well into a geothermal energy storage system, repurposing a once-polluting resource extraction site into what they say amounts to a green energy battery. As detailed in a new study published in the journal Renewable Energy, the researchers from the University of...
TechSpot

Gravity batteries in abandoned mines could power the whole planet, scientists say

Why it matters: Gravity batteries are a potential candidate for storing excess renewable energy, but finding places to install them is a challenge. Researchers have proposed that abandoned mines across the globe could be a cost-effective solution that may also provide jobs. A study from the International Institute for Applied...
techxplore.com

New injector makes gas injection system for internal combustion engines more efficient

Zero-emission hydrogen engines, like all internal combustion engines, require a mixture formation system, i.e. a system for metering the fuel, in this case hydrogen gas. The most promising approach is a low-pressure direct injection system (LP-DI), meaning an injection directly into the combustion chamber. If injection is only allowed to...
CNET

Unplug These Appliances Now and Watch Your Electric Bill Drop

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Not using your toaster today? Unplug it. Even when you aren't actively using a household appliance or device, it's still sucking up energy -- even if it's turned off. Lots of devices around your house, from your printer to your laptop charger to your coffee maker, are still running certain functions while they're plugged in. That means they continue to use power, driving up your monthly electric bill.
Washington Examiner

Natural gas is about to become the world's biggest green energy source

When politicians who are alarmed about climate change think about green energy, they tend to be fixated on solar and wind power. However, thanks to a recent merger announced between NET Power and Rice Acquisition Corp II, natural gas is about to become the leading source of green energy, supplanting solar and wind.
TEXAS STATE
Magnolia State Live

U. S. making another change in gas can requirements

Thanks to a Congressional mandate from 2020, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is making gas cans and other fuel containers safer by requiring flame mitigation devices. The new mandatory safety standard will go into effect in July 2023. Each year, thousands of people go to emergency departments with...
natureworldnews.com

Lithium Mining Company Gets $700M Government Loan but Cited for Trespassing on Critical Habitat of Endangered Buckwheat Located in Nevada Mine Itself

Federal land managers issued a citation to the Australian mining company for trespassing inside the vital habitat of an endangered buckwheat species five days after the US Energy Department announced a $700 million conditional loan to it for a lithium project in Nevada. Designated Critical Habitat vs. Drilling Permit. In...
NEVADA STATE
Pete Lakeman

Scientists report that food grown using fertilizer made from human waste is safe to eat

As much as I want to rationalize, there's still some grossness about this piece of news. Scientists in Europe have determined that fertilizer made from human waste is safe for growing food for human consumption. As a reassurance to what might otherwise be unpalatable news, the scientists reported that only an extremely small amount of medicines and drugs would find their way into the crops. As an example, you would have to consume half a million cabbage heads “to accumulate a dose equivalent to one carbamazepine pill.” Carbamazepine is an anticonvulsant drug.
The Independent

Nuclear fusion breakthrough with world-first ‘super’ magnet

A UK firm has announced a world-first set of “super” magnets that can be used for testing nuclear fusion power plants.Tokamak Energy said the Demo4 magnet has a magnetic field strength that is nearly a million times stronger than the Earth’s magnetic field, making it capable of confining and controlling the extremely hot plasma created during the fusion process.Nuclear fusion has been hailed as the “holy grail” of clean energy, with scientists working on the technology since the 1950s.The process involves mimicking the natural reactions that occur within the Sun, providing near-limitless energy without requiring fossil fuels and without producing...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Industrial Distribution

Steel Makers Abandon $460M Deal for Louisiana Plant

A pair of global steel manufacturers have walked away from a nearly half-billion dollar deal after federal antitrust officials raised objections. Tenaris, a global steel giant based in Luxembourg, last year announced plans to acquire a subsidiary of Austria’s Benteler that operates an advanced steel and tube production plant in Shreveport, Louisiana. Tenaris hoped that the deal for Benteler Steel & Tube Manufacturing would bolster both its production range and its U.S. manufacturing footprint.
SHREVEPORT, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy