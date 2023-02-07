ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, SC

multihousingnews.com

Monarch Finances South Carolina Affordable Housing

The investment backs the firm's latest project with Prestwick Development. ESG investment firm Monarch Private Capital has closed on $23 million in low-income housing tax credit equity for the development of Bridge Creek Pointe, a three-building, 90-unit garden-style affordable housing community located at 1 Oak Forest Road in Spartanburg, S.C. Monarch is partnering with Prestwick Development for the project’s planning. The community is expected to open in April 2024.
SPARTANBURG, SC
tourcounsel.com

Eastland Mall | Shopping mall in Charlotte, North Carolina

Eastland Mall was a shopping mall in Charlotte, North Carolina. The center opened on July 30, 1975, as the then-largest mall in North Carolina with three anchor department stores, Belk, J.C. Penney, and Ivey's. A Sears, Roebuck and Company store joined four years later. The mall was owned by Glimcher...
CHARLOTTE, NC
OnlyInYourState

This Family Restaurant In South Carolina Is Worth A Trip To The Country

Fort Lawn is a small town located in a rural area of Chester County, part of the Midlands region of the state. Chester County is nicely positioned between the capital of the state and Queen City in North Carolina, which has made it attractive to businesses. One of the largest tire manufacturers in the world opened its first-ever location in the U.S. in Chester County in 2017. And in Fort Lawn, there’s a family restaurant in South Carolina you need to visit that is well worth a trip into this country area of the state!
FORT LAWN, SC
WBTV

‘This place is crazy’: Whistleblowers detail fraud, boxes of cash at Charlotte non-profit clinic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More whistleblowers are coming forward to detail allegations of fraud and financial mismanagement at CW Williams Community Health Center. WBTV has been investigating the non-profit clinic that serves west Charlotte since October. At the time, federal investigators had recently opened an investigation into the clinic, multiple sources said.
CHARLOTTE, NC
tourcounsel.com

Carolina Place | Shopping mall in Pineville, North Carolina

Carolina Place (also referred to as Carolina Place Mall) is a shopping mall located in Pineville, North Carolina, a suburb of Charlotte. The 1,200,000-square-foot (110,000 m2) GLA mall, in the shape of a curve, is anchored by Belk, a Dick's Sporting Goods and Golf Galaxy combo store, Dillard's, and JCPenney.
PINEVILLE, NC
abccolumbia.com

SLED: NC man wanted for murder unlawfully entered South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— SLED agents charged James Thomas Pratt, 60, as a Fugitive from Justice for a crime he committed in another state. Authorities say on Feb. 1 Pratt unlawfully entered South Carolina while fleeing and avoiding prosecution from North Carolina for murder. The Fort Mill man has an outstanding warrant.
FORT MILL, SC
WBTV

Deputies investigating death near York County roadway

Ethan Rivera died after being shot and killed while on the job on Feb.11, 2022. N.C. DNA database helping lead to arrests in sexual assault cases, AG says. Agencies are required to report to the state crime lab when they make an arrest as a result of a CODIS hit.
YORK COUNTY, SC
visityorkcounty.com

A Tale of Love and Entrepreneurship in Old Town Rock Hill

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner and love is in the air – at least for this Rock Hill power couple. Brittany and Michael Kelly are known for making big waves within the community and have made it their life's mission to make the city of Rock Hill a destination for everyone. Let’s get to know these trailblazers and find out what makes them so special!
ROCK HILL, SC
WCNC

Get great vintage clothes at the Charlotte Vintage Market

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Vintage Market is a great way to shop local and shop secondhand. After the pandemic, Charlotte Vintage Market transformed from an online experience to in person events. Here you can find great vintage items, including great gear from the Hornets, the Panthers, the Knights, plus from UNC and Duke. Outside of sports they also have great clothing for everyday life.
CHARLOTTE, NC
franchising.com

Another Broken Egg Cafe Elevates Brunch Experience in Rock Hill

Nation’s Leading Upscale Breakfast, Brunch and Lunch Restaurant Brand Continues Nationwide Expansion with Opening of Second Location in Charlotte Metropolitan Area. February 10, 2023 // Franchising.com // ROCK HILL, S.C. - Another Broken Egg Cafe is ushering in an unmatched, exquisite brunch experience to those who love Southern-inspired food and amazing customer service in the Charlotte metropolitan area with the opening of its newest location in Rock Hill, South Carolina.
ROCK HILL, SC

