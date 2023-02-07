Read full article on original website
Related
cn2.com
Business owners, county leaders tour recreation tourism in Chester County
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – We are getting closer and closer to the Duke Energy White Water project opening in Great Falls in Chester County. The nature-based tourism project bringing lots of excitement to the town. A town that’s been through tough economic times after textile mills closed there years ago.
multihousingnews.com
Monarch Finances South Carolina Affordable Housing
The investment backs the firm's latest project with Prestwick Development. ESG investment firm Monarch Private Capital has closed on $23 million in low-income housing tax credit equity for the development of Bridge Creek Pointe, a three-building, 90-unit garden-style affordable housing community located at 1 Oak Forest Road in Spartanburg, S.C. Monarch is partnering with Prestwick Development for the project’s planning. The community is expected to open in April 2024.
cn2.com
Town of Clover gets first Main Street Director, works to revitalize downtown
CLOVER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A vision to revitalize downtown Clover. That’s what leaders in the community are working to do as they recently hired the town’s first Main Street Director. In the video, CN2’s Renee O’Neil learns more about their plans to bring the downtown back...
Charlotte leaders pay delinquent taxes after WCNC Charlotte inquiry
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As the Charlotte City Council met Thursday for a budget workshop, public records revealed Mayor Vi Lyles and two council members were delinquent on their 2022 property taxes. Two of the three settled up shortly after WCNC Charlotte reached out to them for comment. Tax records...
Driver notices body on side of Fort Mill road, official says
A driver noticed a body on the side of the road Thursday in Fort Mill, the York County said.
‘It’s fantastic’: Retired officer starts cab service in Waxhaw
In downtown Waxhaw, an historic Main Street is filled with businesses ready to serve customers.
One dead in Thursday afternoon motorcycle-SUV wreck
A person died when a motorcycle hit the back of an SUV in traffic on U.S. 321 Thursday.
tourcounsel.com
Eastland Mall | Shopping mall in Charlotte, North Carolina
Eastland Mall was a shopping mall in Charlotte, North Carolina. The center opened on July 30, 1975, as the then-largest mall in North Carolina with three anchor department stores, Belk, J.C. Penney, and Ivey's. A Sears, Roebuck and Company store joined four years later. The mall was owned by Glimcher...
OnlyInYourState
This Family Restaurant In South Carolina Is Worth A Trip To The Country
Fort Lawn is a small town located in a rural area of Chester County, part of the Midlands region of the state. Chester County is nicely positioned between the capital of the state and Queen City in North Carolina, which has made it attractive to businesses. One of the largest tire manufacturers in the world opened its first-ever location in the U.S. in Chester County in 2017. And in Fort Lawn, there’s a family restaurant in South Carolina you need to visit that is well worth a trip into this country area of the state!
WBTV
‘This place is crazy’: Whistleblowers detail fraud, boxes of cash at Charlotte non-profit clinic
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More whistleblowers are coming forward to detail allegations of fraud and financial mismanagement at CW Williams Community Health Center. WBTV has been investigating the non-profit clinic that serves west Charlotte since October. At the time, federal investigators had recently opened an investigation into the clinic, multiple sources said.
tourcounsel.com
Carolina Place | Shopping mall in Pineville, North Carolina
Carolina Place (also referred to as Carolina Place Mall) is a shopping mall located in Pineville, North Carolina, a suburb of Charlotte. The 1,200,000-square-foot (110,000 m2) GLA mall, in the shape of a curve, is anchored by Belk, a Dick's Sporting Goods and Golf Galaxy combo store, Dillard's, and JCPenney.
Tractor-trailer overturns on I-485 in southwest CLT: Officials
The incident was reported around 3:00 p.m. and occurred near Exit 1 (South Tryon Street).
abccolumbia.com
SLED: NC man wanted for murder unlawfully entered South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— SLED agents charged James Thomas Pratt, 60, as a Fugitive from Justice for a crime he committed in another state. Authorities say on Feb. 1 Pratt unlawfully entered South Carolina while fleeing and avoiding prosecution from North Carolina for murder. The Fort Mill man has an outstanding warrant.
Man jumps in front of, climbs into moving Rock Hill school bus, deputies say
ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man was arrested Friday morning after authorities said he jumped in front of a moving Rock Hill school bus and climbed through its emergency hatch, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said around 6:25 a.m., Nicolas Trey Hubbard, 30, jumped in front of the bus […]
Charlotte motorcyclist killed in Lancaster County crash, troopers say
A Charlotte motorcyclist was killed in a crash that happened on a Lancaster County highway Thursday, investigators said.
WBTV
Deputies investigating death near York County roadway
Ethan Rivera died after being shot and killed while on the job on Feb.11, 2022. N.C. DNA database helping lead to arrests in sexual assault cases, AG says. Agencies are required to report to the state crime lab when they make an arrest as a result of a CODIS hit.
visityorkcounty.com
A Tale of Love and Entrepreneurship in Old Town Rock Hill
Valentine’s Day is right around the corner and love is in the air – at least for this Rock Hill power couple. Brittany and Michael Kelly are known for making big waves within the community and have made it their life's mission to make the city of Rock Hill a destination for everyone. Let’s get to know these trailblazers and find out what makes them so special!
Several Charlotte hotels rated among the best in the country
Nine Charlotte hotels are among the best in the country, earning Gold and Silver Badge status from U.S. News & World Report.
WCNC
Get great vintage clothes at the Charlotte Vintage Market
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Vintage Market is a great way to shop local and shop secondhand. After the pandemic, Charlotte Vintage Market transformed from an online experience to in person events. Here you can find great vintage items, including great gear from the Hornets, the Panthers, the Knights, plus from UNC and Duke. Outside of sports they also have great clothing for everyday life.
franchising.com
Another Broken Egg Cafe Elevates Brunch Experience in Rock Hill
Nation’s Leading Upscale Breakfast, Brunch and Lunch Restaurant Brand Continues Nationwide Expansion with Opening of Second Location in Charlotte Metropolitan Area. February 10, 2023 // Franchising.com // ROCK HILL, S.C. - Another Broken Egg Cafe is ushering in an unmatched, exquisite brunch experience to those who love Southern-inspired food and amazing customer service in the Charlotte metropolitan area with the opening of its newest location in Rock Hill, South Carolina.
Comments / 0