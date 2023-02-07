Driver killed in car vs semi crash in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police are warning motorists to avoid the area of Samuelson Road and Falcon Road after a car was involved in a crash with a semi.
The crash happened around 8:54 a.m.
According to the Winnebago County Coroner, a 41-year-old man in a Jeep Compass was headed west on Samuelson Road and disregarded a stop sign, crashing into the semi’s trailer.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
