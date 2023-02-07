ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Driver killed in car vs semi crash in Rockford

By John Clark
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 4 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police are warning motorists to avoid the area of Samuelson Road and Falcon Road after a car was involved in a crash with a semi.

The crash happened around 8:54 a.m.

According to the Winnebago County Coroner, a 41-year-old man in a Jeep Compass was headed west on Samuelson Road and disregarded a stop sign, crashing into the semi’s trailer.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Oc2AF_0kfEbBxC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jq2YR_0kfEbBxC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C10Y3_0kfEbBxC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k8lWr_0kfEbBxC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V0Btm_0kfEbBxC00
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford man dies after three-car crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man died after being involved in a crash in DeKalb on Friday. Officers responded to Glidden Road at River Lane around 4:44 p.m. for a three-car collision, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. One car was found to have crossed the center line of the roadway, hitting another […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford man found dead in car after shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man was found dead in a car after a reported shooting in Rockford. Officers announced the investigation in the 1300 block of 7th Avenue at 11:46 a.m., according to the Rockford Police Department an adult man had reportedly sustained life-threatening injuries. The department said that the man was found dead […]
ROCKFORD, IL
starvedrock.media

Fatal accident at Glidden and River Road in DeKalb

A 57 year old Rockford man involved in an accident Friday in DeKalb has been pronounced dead. Greg Knapp was rushed to Medical Kishwaukee Hospital where he succumbed to multiple injuries. 19 year old Gage Watson of Rochelle remains hospitalized.
DEKALB, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

5 teenagers suffer life-threatening injuries during high-speed crash into tree near Huntley

Five teenagers were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a car traveling at a high speed struck a tree near Huntley Saturday morning, sheriff’s officials said. The Huntley Fire Protection District and Kane County Sheriff’s Office responded around 2:50 a.m. Saturday to 44W911 Dietrich Road in Hampshire Township, an area between Huntley and Hampshire.
HUNTLEY, IL
MyStateline.com

Driver extricated after car ends up wedged in Rockford tree

Police have not yet released details on how a car ended up in a tree Wednesday night. Driver extricated after car ends up wedged in Rockford …. Police have not yet released details on how a car ended up in a tree Wednesday night. Lake Geneva Ice Castles melt, close...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Murder investigation under way after shooting and crash in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police are investigating Wednesday’s shooting death as a murder after a multi-vehicle crash in downtown Rockford. First responders found a 26-year-old man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound while responding to a five-vehicle crash near the intersection of First Avenue and Charles Street. The victim was rushed to a local hospital, but did not survive.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Victim identified, murder investigation underway in Rockford shooting, crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police are investigating Wednesday’s shooting death as a murder after a multi-vehicle crash in downtown Rockford. First responders found 26-year-old Joshua Ewing just after 10:30 a.m. Wednesday suffering from a gunshot wound. Authorities were responding to a five-vehicle crash near the intersection of First Avenue and Charles Street when Ewing was discovered.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

One person dead after shooting, vehicle-crash in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 26-year-old man is dead after a possible shooting and vehicle crash Wednesday at Charles Street and First Avenue. Rockford police say at least five vehicles were involved in the crash. 23 News streamed a live look at the scene where Rockford police and Winnebago County...
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

I-39/90 North reopens after overturned semi crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – All lanes have reopened Thursday evening after a toppled tractor-trailer on I-39/90 near the Beltline entrance completely shut down the interstate earlier in the day. The Madison Fire Department indicated that its Hazardous Incident Team members were working to contain the fuel leak. An engine...
MADISON, WI
MyStateline.com

Man wanted by police for January crash that killed Rockford woman

Joesph Koenig, 32, is wanted by authorities after being charged with driving under the influence of drugs for a fatal crash on Janaury 6th that killed 24-year-old Melissa Ashby. Man wanted by police for January crash that killed …. Joesph Koenig, 32, is wanted by authorities after being charged with...
ROCKFORD, IL
Channel 3000

One person taken to hospital after materials fall from crane

MADISON, Wis. -- One person was injured Friday after materials fell from a crane and landed on a car, Madison Fire Department officials said. Emergency crews were called to a construction site in the 1300 block of Regent Street just before noon. Officials said a crane was carrying building materials about 40 feet in the air when the materials fell, landing on a passing vehicle.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

One Person Injured in Head-on Crash in Platteville

One person was injured Thursday in a head-on crash near the Platteville Municipal Airport. 65 year old Roger Schamberger of Lena, Illinois, was taken by ambulance to Southwest Health in Platteville for treatment. According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Department, the crash happened at about 10 a.m. Thursday on Highway 80, just south of the airport. A report says that Schamberger was northbound while it was snowing heavily. The roads were snow covered and visibility was near whiteout conditions. Schamberger’s tires went off the roadway onto the gravel shoulder, and his vehicle then slid into the southbound lanes after Schamberger overcorrected his steering. 81 year old Wayne Fowler of rural Cuba City was traveling southbound and hit Schamberger’s vehicle head on. Fowler was not injured.
PLATTEVILLE, WI
x1071.com

Woman Arrested For Operating Without a Valid Drivers License

A woman from Fitchburg was arrested in Iowa County for the second time on a traffic offense. A Linden Police officer conducted a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 151. The driver’s information was run and as a result, 26 year old Sonyea Lightfoot of Fitchburg was arrested on a charge of Operating without valid Driver’s License, her 2nd Offense in 3 Years. Lightfoot was booked into the Iowa County Jail and released after posting bond.
FITCHBURG, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

38K+
Followers
19K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy