Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Large retail store opens another new location in KentuckyKristen WaltersOwensboro, KY
The Oldest Restaurant in Indiana is a Must-VisitTravel MavenIndiana State
Former Walmart employee, leaves a death note, and guns down one of his ex-co-workersSan HeraldEvansville, IN
Workplace Violence Tragedy: Shooting at Indiana Walmart Leaves Two Injured and Gunman DeadVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinEvansville, IN
The suspect in the Walmart shooting has been shot and killed, according to the latest official reports.Sherif SaadEvansville, IN
Related
wevv.com
Myriad Brewing Company to hold adult coloring contest
Myriad Brewing Company will hold an adult coloring contest this Valentine's Day. Organizers say participants will receive this month's coloring page and colored pencils. Officials say if you turn in the coloring page with your name on the back before leaving, you will be entered to win a $25 Myriad gift card.
wevv.com
Western Kentucky Botanical Garden hosting orchid sale
Plant lovers in the Owensboro, Kentucky area should know about an upcoming sale. The Western Kentucky Botanical Garden says it's holding an orchid sale on Saturday, Feb. 11. The sale will kick off at 10 a.m., continuing to 1 p.m. on a first-come first-served basis. Organizers say they plan to...
wevv.com
Henderson Police Department's latest Narcan giveaway happening Friday
Officials in Henderson, Kentucky are planning to hold their latest Narcan giveaway on Friday afternoon. The Henderson Police Department said that due to the success of its last Narcan giveaway, the department will be holding this latest one on Friday, Feb. 10, from noon to 2 p.m. It's happening at...
wevv.com
Kentucky family seeking donations after the unexpected death of a loved one
The family of the 20-year-old victim found dead in McClean County is asking for the community's help. Kentucky State Police found Steven Powell at a home in Calhoun Thursday morning, with an apparent gunshot wound to his stomach. Powell's family says, as they begin funeral arrangements they are asking for...
wevv.com
The Hesters are this week's Hometown Heroes
A father and daughter duo have beat the odds time and time again. But now, they are facing a new challenge together. "We joke even though we don't have the same DNA, she is 100 percent my daughter," says Ben Hester, Dad. Sometimes life gets hard, but for some it...
wevv.com
GCSO: Bicyclist hit by truck on Carithers Road identified
The cyclist who was hit by a truck in Gibson County as been identified, according to authorities. Officials say deputies were sent to the crash just after noon on Sunday on Carithers Road near Princeton. According to authorities, the man was taken to a hospital for multiple bone fractures. Authorities...
wevv.com
Police: 17 pounds of marijuana, $70K, rifle found in Evansville home with young child
An Evansville man was arrested on neglect and drug dealing charges Thursday morning after police said they found 17 pounds of marijuana, about $70,000 cash, and an AK-47 style rifle in a home with a young child. Tags. Indiana. An Evansville man was arrested on neglect and drug dealing charges...
wevv.com
Officers find shell casings after shots fired call on East Illinois Street
Authorities are investigating after finding multiple shell casings during a shots-fired run in Evansville. Officers with the Evansville Police Department say they were sent to a home on the 600 block of E. Illinois St. on Friday between 10:00 and 12:00 p.m. for shots fired. Officers detained multiple people for...
wevv.com
House fire now under investigation in Webster County
A call came in about a house engulfed in flames around 2 a.m. this morning. Now Kentucky State Police and the State Fire Marshall are investigating how the fire got started. House fire in Webster County now under investigation. Fire crews battled an early morning fire in Webster County. Now...
wevv.com
KSP launches criminal investigation into early morning house fire in Webster County
Crews were on the scene of a house fire just outside of Poole, Kentucky on Friday, just west of Sebree in Webster County. We're told that call came in around 2 a.m. Thursday morning on Poole Mill Road. Fire officials tell us they are not sure how long the fire...
wevv.com
Authorities searching for armed robbery suspect
Officers are currently on the scene of a robbery that just took place at Mike's food market on E. Riverside Dr. in Evansville, dispatch confirms. Dispatch says the call came in at 9:50 p.m. as a holdup in progress. Our crews on scene say this was an armed robbery. Authorities...
wevv.com
Identity released of 85-year-old man hit and killed by driver at Evansville Dollar General
Authorities have released the identity of a man who was tragically struck and killed by a driver at a Dollar General store in Evansville. According to the Vanderburgh County Corner's Office, the man who died was 85-year-old John H. Elpers of Evansville. Elpers was ran over by a driver after...
wevv.com
Woman suffers fractured pelvis after intoxicated driver crashes into her car, police say
According to authorities, an Evansville man has been arrested after crashing his car while driving under the influence. A trooper with the Indiana State Police says they found multiple vehicles stopped in the intersection at US 41 and St. George Road on Friday around 4:30 a.m. Authorities say there was...
wevv.com
VCSO: Man arrested after stabbing brother with screwdriver
An Evansville man is behind bars after stabbing his brother with a screwdriver, according to authorities. Deputies say they were sent to a home on the 2300 block of Westbrook Blvd on Friday around noon for domestic assault. The reporter told authorities the victim came to his home and said...
wevv.com
Man arrested after pulling gun on group at Pike County gas station, sheriff says
An Indiana man is facing charges after authorities say he pulled a gun on a group of people in Pike County. The Pike County Sheriff's Office says it happened back on Feb. 2. PCSO says deputies were called to investigate an incident where a man had pulled a gun on a group of people at a gas station in Petersburg. During their investigation, the sheriff's office says deputies discovered that the gun was pulled over some kind of disagreement between the man and the group.
wevv.com
Scales, gun, pills and meth found on Evansville man in traffic stop, police say
An Evansville man is behind bars in Posey County, Indiana, after police say they caught him with drugs and a gun. Officers with the Mt. Vernon Police Department made the arrested early Friday morning. MVPD says officers saw an SUV speeding just before 1 a.m. Friday, pulling the driver over...
wevv.com
EPD: Driver suffers severe injuries following wrong-way crash on the Lloyd Expressway
Authorities say one person suffered severe injuries, and another person was unconscious following a wrong-way crash on the Lloyd expressway in Evansville. Authorities say officers were notified that a vehicle was driving east in the westbound lanes on the Lloyd expressway around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday. Authorities say shortly after...
wevv.com
Man convicted of molesting 12-year-old in Gibson County smiles and waves at sentencing Friday
A Gibson County judge has sentenced a man to nearly five decades for the 2019 molestation of a young child. Prosecutors announced Friday that James A. Cox had been sentenced to 48 years for child molestation and being a repeat sex offender. Authorities say 38 years of the sentence given to Cox on Friday was for the child molestation charge, with the other 10 years being added for having a previous, unrelated child molestation conviction.
wevv.com
Evansville woman placed on probation in case surrounding child's fatal fentanyl overdose
An Evansville woman charged in connection with the fatal fentanyl overdose of a young child was sentenced Friday. 44News was there on Friday as Allison Smithler received a sentence of two years. According to court officials, Smithler was sentenced to one year in prison and one year of probation. Since...
wevv.com
Man taken into custody after stabbing in Vanderburgh County
One man was taken to the hospital and another man taken into custody after a Friday stabbing. The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to a stabbing in an area of Westbrook Drive off of Wimberg Road Friday. The 911 caller told dispatchers that a neighbor had ran to his house, saying that he had been stabbed by his brother.
Comments / 0