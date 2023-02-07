ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Myriad Brewing Company to hold adult coloring contest

Myriad Brewing Company will hold an adult coloring contest this Valentine's Day. Organizers say participants will receive this month's coloring page and colored pencils. Officials say if you turn in the coloring page with your name on the back before leaving, you will be entered to win a $25 Myriad gift card.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Western Kentucky Botanical Garden hosting orchid sale

Plant lovers in the Owensboro, Kentucky area should know about an upcoming sale. The Western Kentucky Botanical Garden says it's holding an orchid sale on Saturday, Feb. 11. The sale will kick off at 10 a.m., continuing to 1 p.m. on a first-come first-served basis. Organizers say they plan to...
OWENSBORO, KY
Henderson Police Department's latest Narcan giveaway happening Friday

Officials in Henderson, Kentucky are planning to hold their latest Narcan giveaway on Friday afternoon. The Henderson Police Department said that due to the success of its last Narcan giveaway, the department will be holding this latest one on Friday, Feb. 10, from noon to 2 p.m. It's happening at...
HENDERSON, KY
Kentucky family seeking donations after the unexpected death of a loved one

The family of the 20-year-old victim found dead in McClean County is asking for the community's help. Kentucky State Police found Steven Powell at a home in Calhoun Thursday morning, with an apparent gunshot wound to his stomach. Powell's family says, as they begin funeral arrangements they are asking for...
CALHOUN, KY
The Hesters are this week's Hometown Heroes

A father and daughter duo have beat the odds time and time again. But now, they are facing a new challenge together. "We joke even though we don't have the same DNA, she is 100 percent my daughter," says Ben Hester, Dad. Sometimes life gets hard, but for some it...
EVANSVILLE, IN
GCSO: Bicyclist hit by truck on Carithers Road identified

The cyclist who was hit by a truck in Gibson County as been identified, according to authorities. Officials say deputies were sent to the crash just after noon on Sunday on Carithers Road near Princeton. According to authorities, the man was taken to a hospital for multiple bone fractures. Authorities...
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
House fire now under investigation in Webster County

A call came in about a house engulfed in flames around 2 a.m. this morning. Now Kentucky State Police and the State Fire Marshall are investigating how the fire got started. House fire in Webster County now under investigation. Fire crews battled an early morning fire in Webster County. Now...
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY
Authorities searching for armed robbery suspect

Officers are currently on the scene of a robbery that just took place at Mike's food market on E. Riverside Dr. in Evansville, dispatch confirms. Dispatch says the call came in at 9:50 p.m. as a holdup in progress. Our crews on scene say this was an armed robbery. Authorities...
EVANSVILLE, IN
VCSO: Man arrested after stabbing brother with screwdriver

An Evansville man is behind bars after stabbing his brother with a screwdriver, according to authorities. Deputies say they were sent to a home on the 2300 block of Westbrook Blvd on Friday around noon for domestic assault. The reporter told authorities the victim came to his home and said...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Man arrested after pulling gun on group at Pike County gas station, sheriff says

An Indiana man is facing charges after authorities say he pulled a gun on a group of people in Pike County. The Pike County Sheriff's Office says it happened back on Feb. 2. PCSO says deputies were called to investigate an incident where a man had pulled a gun on a group of people at a gas station in Petersburg. During their investigation, the sheriff's office says deputies discovered that the gun was pulled over some kind of disagreement between the man and the group.
PIKE COUNTY, IN
Man convicted of molesting 12-year-old in Gibson County smiles and waves at sentencing Friday

A Gibson County judge has sentenced a man to nearly five decades for the 2019 molestation of a young child. Prosecutors announced Friday that James A. Cox had been sentenced to 48 years for child molestation and being a repeat sex offender. Authorities say 38 years of the sentence given to Cox on Friday was for the child molestation charge, with the other 10 years being added for having a previous, unrelated child molestation conviction.
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
Man taken into custody after stabbing in Vanderburgh County

One man was taken to the hospital and another man taken into custody after a Friday stabbing. The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to a stabbing in an area of Westbrook Drive off of Wimberg Road Friday. The 911 caller told dispatchers that a neighbor had ran to his house, saying that he had been stabbed by his brother.
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN

