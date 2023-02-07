Read full article on original website
How To Play Overwatch 2's Text-Based Dating Sim (And How Long It Takes To Beat)
The third season of "Overwatch 2" is starting on February 7, and there is a lot of new content being added to the game, both at the start of the new season and during the weeks that follow. Players will be able to fight for dominance across the new Antarctica Control map that was first showcased in Mei's "Rise and Shine" cinematic; they'll be able to collect new Asian Mythology-themed skin — and those who complete the Premium Battle Pass will even have the opportunity to unlock a new Mythic Amaterasu Kiriko skin. On top of all that, the PachiMarchi challenge is returning in March alongside some new "One-Punch Man" themed skins and cosmetics, giving fans tons of collectibles to gather. All of that adds up to a pretty decent amount of content to keep players invested in Blizzard's team-based battle royale –- but there's a particularly special event coming one week after the season's launch.
Tears Of The Kingdom Fans Think They've Discovered A Hidden Trailer Message
The Nintendo Direct on February 8 gave fans another long-awaited trailer for "The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom." And just like after the last trailer was released, fans have been analyzing every detail (as well as comparing it to other classic games). Among all the speculation, some think they've found a hidden message at the end of the trailer.
The Legend Of Zelda Tears Of The Kingdom Fans Think They Know Why Ganon's Voice Is So Familiar
It's been almost six years since "Breath of the Wild" hit shelves for the WiiU and Nintendo Switch. So understandably, "The Legend of Zelda" fans have been clamoring for any information about the upcoming sequel "Tears of the Kingdom." And during the recent Nintendo Direct livestream, fans got precisely what they wanted: a second trailer for the upcoming game. The trailer featured new environments, vehicles, and enemies. But what may be even more surprising is that Ganon seems to narrate the trailer.
Why GTA 5's Lamar Wasn't Playable In Story Mode
Fans of the story mode in "Grand Theft Auto 5" are likely familiar with Lamar Davis, main character Franklin Clinton's wisecracking best friend and fellow Families gang member who is an important figure in both the base game and "Grand Theft Auto Online." What many might not know is that Lamar was actually meant to have a much more prominent role in "GTA 5" towards the latter stage of the game where he'd actually be playable.
How Long Does It Take To Beat Season: A Letter To The Future?
One of the most anticipated open-world games of this year, "Season: A Letter to the Future" seems to have delivered on the hype that was behind it. As stated in SVG's own Sam Watanuki's review of the game, Scavengers Studio's indie adventure title is a masterclass in video game storytelling that places players in the shoes of a small-town girl named Estelle who documents the inevitably ending world around her as she travels around on her bicycle. It's a poignant, thoughtful, and beautiful journey into themes such as purpose and existentialism. But how long can players expect to spend with it before this digital world is washed away?
The Division 2's Latest Update Temporarily Broke The Game
Online action role-playing game "Tom Clancy's The Division 2" has been plagued by issues pretty much since it hit shelves in 2019. Not only was the game full of annoying bugs at launch, but it also had little content to offer players. Additionally, the first big content update only came around after a lengthy delay, further frustrating fans and causing its player count to plummet. But over time, "The Division 2" developers have made attempts to redeem the game by squashing some of its most annoying bugs and providing players with healthy content updates.
Team Fortress 2 Is Getting Its Biggest Update In Years
"Team Fortress 2" continues to stay active since its 2007 release, with fans and critics agreeing that the multiplayer first-person shooter is a truly spectacular title (via Metacritic). Though the game is updated regularly, it's about to see a change no one expected. In a blog post, the "Team Fortress 2" team announced the news about what's on the way – and it's bigger than anything the game has seen in some time. As the "Team Fortress 2" team wrote to fans in the announcement blog post, "the last few Team Fortress summer events have only been item updates. But this year, we're planning on shipping a full-on update-sized update — with items, maps, taunts, unusual effects, war paints and who knows what else?!"
It's No Secret Why The Division's Playerbase Plummeted After Three Months
Sales numbers don't always tell the full story of if a game is good or bad. Sometimes, what's more important is retention. In other words, how many people are still playing that game six months later? 2016's "The Division" was one of many games that failed to keep players interested. At the time of the game's launch, 2.1 million players were logging on daily on Steam alone (per GitHyp). Only three months later, that number dropped to a comparatively measly 143,000, a drop off of 93 percent.
Why Rockstar Won't Let The Reverse-Engineered Vice City Release
"Grand Theft Auto 3" was unlike anything gamers had ever seen before when it launched in 2001, but "Grand Theft Auto: Vice City" was a game-changer, both literally and figuratively. The title built upon the 3D open-world mayhem the series had begun to explore with its third mainline entry, but it also injected even more wacky humor and gratuitous violence — then set it all to a sweet, sweet 80s soundtrack and design aesthetic. It's no wonder that fans have been longing to revisit the title in a port upgraded for current generation hardware. And no, the remastered ports from "Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy" don't count, as those versions of the games were extremely buggy at launch, resulting in disastrous critical reviews and scathing fan feedback.
The Problem With Nintendo Switch's Mario Sports Games (And How A New Mario Baseball Could Fix It)
When it comes to sports, many fans feel like Mario hasn't really been hitting it out of the park lately. The Nintendo Switch has seen new installments for several of the premier plumber's recreation-centric spin-off series, such as "Mario Tennis Aces," "Mario Golf: Super Rush," and "Mario Strikers: Battle League." Still, none of them have entirely managed to match the positive reception towards Mario's best games on Switch.
Splatoon 3 Expansion Pass Wave 1 - What's Included?
Shortly after its launch in September of 2022, "Splatoon 3" began to exceed all expectations as it smashed sales records for both Nintendo and Japan. Now, as we've learned from the February 2023 Nintendo Direct, Nintendo seems to be aiming to maximize the success of "Splatoon 3" by releasing an all-new Expansion Pass for the game.
Fans Can't Help Laughing About Assassin's Creed Valhalla's Historic Grammy Win
"Assassin's Creed Valhalla" may have made history at the 2023 Grammy Awards, but it's safe to say the occasion didn't go off without a hitch. For the first time in the music-based award show's lengthy history, video games were recognized at the Grammys with their very own bespoke category: Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media. A number of heavy-hitting titles like "Call of Duty: Vanguard" and "Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy" were nominated, but it was "Assassin's Creed Valhalla" — more specifically, the 2020 game's third DLC expansion, "Dawn of Ragnarök" — that ended up being the one to take home the gold.
The Chaotic Skyrim Mod Inspired By Super Mario 64
"Skyrim" has a thriving modding community, especially considering the game was initially released in 2011. As a result, fans have had plenty of time to come up with the best, most wholesome, and sometimes chaotic mods to occasionally completely change the game. Of course, for every bizarre modding fixation about the cabbages that appear in-game, there are those looking to add something different to the longstanding RPG. In fact, there's even one such mod inspired by a ROM hack of "Super Mario 64."
Brütal Legend Ended Up Being A Massive Flop For EA - Here's Why
When EA announced "Brütal Legend" in 2007, hopes were high for the action game. The new title from developer Double Fine was bringing together a perfect combination of elements to craft an amazing game. It had the design of Tim Schafer and the humor of comedian Jack Black. The story and setting were a mix of heavy metal and high fantasy. It even included the voices and music of some of the biggest stars of classic rock. On paper, it was set to become an amazing game and a hit for Double Fine and its publisher, EA. Instead, "Brütal Legend" turned out to be a massive flop.
Original Metroid Prime Developer Upset With New Switch Remaster
Before, the doors featured large clasps that met in a series of locks in the middle, giving the shields the look of a high security vault door. The newer ones eliminate most of these touches, which is apparently what spurred the complaint. Kirsch explained, "I tend to be a [bit]...
Sons Of The Forest Early Access: What You Should Know Before Wishlisting
"Sons of the Forest," the sequel to 2014 indie hit "The Forest," has been a long time coming. After a few disappointing delays, "Sons of the Forest" is finally expected to arrive on February 23. And fans can't wait to get ahold of everything the game offers. This sequel promises to bring the same first-person survival gameplay and surreal horror that made the first game a success. Players, alone or with friends, will need to fight cannibals, stave off hunger, build structures, and unravel the forest's mysteries to survive. And of course, "Sons of the Forest" is also expected to bring new elements to set it apart from the first game.
Hogwarts Legacy: How To Get Free Cosmetics On Day One
The critics who have enjoyed "Hogwarts Legacy" have pointed to the sheer number of activities and options in the game as one of its strong points. One of the things players can invest a lot of time into is customizing their characters, whether by using the in-depth creation tool at the beginning of the game or by equipping and styling items to make them look their best. Players can snag cosmetics to aid in personalizing their protagonist, and the game offers free cosmetics right from the start.
Fortnite: How To Get The Witcher's Geralt Of Rivia Skin
When Chapter 4 Season 1 of "Fortnite" started, there were plenty of things for fans to get excited about. A new map to explore and battle upon, shockwave hammers, and, naturally, a brand new Battle Pass that featured a bevy of goodies. One of the Battle Pass crossover skins introduced back in this season's gameplay reveal trailer was none other than everyone's favorite Witcher: Geralt of Rivia himself.
Hogwarts Legacy: Why You Should Complete Merlin Trials
Despite the controversy, "Hogwarts Legacy" is a big game with lots to see and do. It can take upwards of 35 hours to beat it and closer to 50 for those completing all the side content (per HowLongToBeat). Given the large world and sheer amount of stuff to do, it can be easy for an aspiring witch or wizard to overlook something. One activity that players definitely shouldn't skip, however, is the Merlin Trials.
Most Pokemon Fans Couldn't Unlock A Lot Of FireRed/LeafGreen Content Because Of The eReader
"Pokémon FireRed" and "LeafGreen," two of the best Pokémon games of all time, could have had even more content if Nintendo hadn't discontinued the Game Boy Advance eReader. Many consumers think of eReaders as tablets with electronic reading capabilities like the Kindle. However, the GBA eReader was an attachable peripheral for the GBA that unlocked new features to games with eReader functionalities. These eReaders were bulky contraptions that plugged into the top port of the GBA and scanned eReader cards that users could run through the center of its body. The eReader logo looked similar to Internet Explorer, but really it was just meant to symbolize the special cards that you could scan.
