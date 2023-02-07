ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's where you can buy soft pretzels shaped as Eagles logo

By Alyssa Adams
 5 days ago

Where to get Eagles logo soft pretzels ahead of Super Bowl Sunday 03:15

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- What's a Philadelphia Super Bowl party without Philly-favorite snacks?

It's the perfect opportunity for small businesses to mix a little creativity into the food they sell. The soft pretzel is a Philadelphia staple and one Philadelphia Pretzel Factory in Langhorne is taking its Super Bowl pretzels to the next level.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EvXsq_0kfEaw2C00

"Super Bowl for the Pretzel Factory is always the biggest day of the year for every franchise that we have here and we just like to separate ourselves a little bit different, and we do custom shapes so this is kind of our unique way of standing out instead of just having normal things every pretzel place has, we try to do something a little bit different," Sean Kean, one of the owners said.

Owners of Philadelphia Pretzel Factory in Langhorne putting twist on Super Bowl Sunday 02:34

Sean says most customers purchase their Eagle for their centerpieces along with a pretzel tray.

"It gets a little monotonous standing around four, five in the morning twisting pretzel after pretzel. Just through everyday work, we were kind of like trying something else out. We did a number, we did a letter. Next thing we're like maybe we came up with something," Sean said.

You name it, they can turn it into a pretzel.

Some of the custom creations include a football, the letters to spell Eagles and the Eagles logo.

"I would say about 40 of the Eagles logos due right now and then we have upwards of 50 footballs," Brian Kean said.

The Pretzel Factory also offers pretzel trays, which are perfect for your Super Bowl Sunday spread.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DJE5n_0kfEaw2C00

Super Bowl LVII between the Eagles-Chiefs is Sunday, Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m.

