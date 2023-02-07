Mets DFA Khalil Lee amid assault allegations

Khalil Lee’s time with the Mets has come to a quick end amid assault accusations .

The team announced Monday evening that Lee, an outfielder acquired via trade in 2021, had been designated for assignment, and claimed pitcher Sam Coonrod off waivers. Lee’s ex-girlfriend, Keriwyn Hill, filed a lawsuit last week alleging that Lee had choked her to the point where “she could not breathe or speak for a brief period,” and had multiple bruises as a result. The lawsuit also claims that Lee kicked Hill in the thigh, knocking her to the ground, and asked how much it would cost to make the incident “go away.”

Major League Baseball is investigating the lawsuit, while the Mets have already taken action with Monday’s DFA.

Lee played just 13 games with New York over the last two seasons, spending the bulk of his time in Triple-A.

